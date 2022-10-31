Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young says he told her she got her intelligence from white father
Donald Trump suggests he would not return to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account. Donald Trump’s biracial former girlfriend Kara Young has broken her silence about an incident where he told her she got her intelligence from her white father. Speaking to Inside Edition on Tuesday in her...
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
Woman Who Accused Herschel Walker of Pressuring Her Into Abortion Speaks Out on Camera
A woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion has doubled-down on her allegations in a TV interview. The accuser—known only as “Jane Doe”—stood by the claims she made about the Georgia Republican Senate candidate last week. Speaking to Nightline, the woman elaborated on the 1990s incident in which she says Walker drove her to an abortion clinic and waited in the car as she had the procedure. “[Walker] was very clear that he did not want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him...
Fox News Blames Biden for Conspiracy Theorist Beating Nancy Pelosi’s Husband With a Hammer
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was savagely beaten with a hammer early Friday morning after an intruder looking for his wife broke into their San Francisco home. He was taken to a hospital, where he’s undergoing surgery. Fox News responded the same way it does to pretty much anything that reflects poorly on Republicans or the United States, which is to blame President Biden. “I think where we’re at … the president promised to bring down the tenor of political discourse in this country,” Kennedy said on The Five. “That hasn’t happened. There are people who see words...
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress.
Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made light Monday of the violent assault against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband on Friday. “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is,” Lake said at a campaign stop along her “Ask Me Anything” tour.
Fox News Rushes To Say Attack On Paul Pelosi Is Proof Of Random Crime Everywhere
Right-wing hosts parroted the GOP's midterm messaging on crime to discuss a targeted attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.
New Jersey Democrat congressman blames Paul Pelosi attack 'on Republican Big Lies'
New Jersey Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. said in a statement on Friday that Paul Pelosi's attack is the result of "Big Lies from many Republicans."
Chris Cuomo to Anchor Election Coverage Alongside Former Fox News Star
Chris Cuomo will be anchoring election coverage once again, providing election results and analysis for his new network, NewsNation, according to the network. Cuomo will be anchoring midterm election coverage on November 8 alongside former Fox News reporter Leland Vittert.
Barack Obama Lamented the Attack on Paul Pelosi. Then He Got Heckled.
Former President Barack Obama reacts to a heckler during a Get Out The Vote rally with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and Michigan Democrats at Renaissance High School in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Emily Elconin/The New York Times)
Trump joins GOP chorus of conspiracy theories on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘The whole thing is crazy’
Man who broke into Nancy Pelosi's house wanted to hold her hostage and 'break her kneecaps'. Donald Trump has joined a chorus of GOP voices promoting a flurry of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories around the attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. The former president began airing the controversial remarks...
Trump blames ‘Democrat-run cities’ for attack on Paul Pelosi
Former president Donald Trump has weighed in on the violent attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in an interview with a right-wing Spanish-language network.Speaking to a host from Americano Media on Monday, Mr Trump called the attack on Mr Pelosi “a terrible thing” but suggested the violent assault and home invasion was a reflection of the conditions in cities where voters choose to elect Democrats, rather than a targeted attack on the person who is second in the presidential line of succession.“Look at what's happened to San Francisco, generally — look at what is happening in Chicago,”...
Trump weighs in on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘a terrible thing’
Former President Trump on Sunday weighed in on the brutal hammer attack targeting Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at their San Francisco residence early Friday morning. In a Sunday interview with the conservative Spanish-language network, Americano Media, Trump called the attack a "terrible thing." "With Paul Pelosi,...
Biden condemns Paul Pelosi attack: ‘This is despicable’
President Joe Biden spoke out against political violence and condemned the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul.Oct. 29, 2022.
Pelosi attack: ‘Shining’ echo of MAGA January 6 political violence
The man arrested for breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking the House Speaker’s husband with a hammer was also carrying zip ties and shouting “Where’s Nancy?,” just like the Donald Trump rioters who tried to overturn the presidential election on January 6, 2021. Surprise,...
Democrats lash out at GOP after Pelosi assault
Some are accusing Republican leaders of sidestepping the rising threat of political violence for years.
msn.com
Democrats criticize Republicans after attack on Pelosi's husband: ‘Many people have stayed silent’
Some Democrats criticized Republicans following the assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, accusing their colleagues across the aisle of failing to issue sufficient condemnations of violent rhetoric targeting lawmakers. “Many people have stayed silent during this time, not Liz Cheney, not Adam Kinzinger within their own party,” Sen. Amy...
Paul Pelosi, Husband of Nancy Pelosi, Attacked at Home
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), has been attacked at the couple's San Francisco residence. Credit: Bloomberg Creative Photos (Getty Images) Pelosi's office issued an official statement regarding the incident. Spokesman Drew Hammill said:
