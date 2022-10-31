ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Related
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
TheDailyBeast

Woman Who Accused Herschel Walker of Pressuring Her Into Abortion Speaks Out on Camera

A woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion has doubled-down on her allegations in a TV interview. The accuser—known only as “Jane Doe”—stood by the claims she made about the Georgia Republican Senate candidate last week. Speaking to Nightline, the woman elaborated on the 1990s incident in which she says Walker drove her to an abortion clinic and waited in the car as she had the procedure. “[Walker] was very clear that he did not want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Fox News Blames Biden for Conspiracy Theorist Beating Nancy Pelosi’s Husband With a Hammer

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was savagely beaten with a hammer early Friday morning after an intruder looking for his wife broke into their San Francisco home. He was taken to a hospital, where he’s undergoing surgery. Fox News responded the same way it does to pretty much anything that reflects poorly on Republicans or the United States, which is to blame President Biden. “I think where we’re at … the president promised to bring down the tenor of political discourse in this country,” Kennedy said on The Five. “That hasn’t happened. There are people who see words...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Trump blames ‘Democrat-run cities’ for attack on Paul Pelosi

Former president Donald Trump has weighed in on the violent attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in an interview with a right-wing Spanish-language network.Speaking to a host from Americano Media on Monday, Mr Trump called the attack on Mr Pelosi “a terrible thing” but suggested the violent assault and home invasion was a reflection of the conditions in cities where voters choose to elect Democrats, rather than a targeted attack on the person who is second in the presidential line of succession.“Look at what's happened to San Francisco, generally — look at what is happening in Chicago,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox News

Trump weighs in on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘a terrible thing’

Former President Trump on Sunday weighed in on the brutal hammer attack targeting Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at their San Francisco residence early Friday morning. In a Sunday interview with the conservative Spanish-language network, Americano Media, Trump called the attack a "terrible thing." "With Paul Pelosi,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AL.com

Pelosi attack: ‘Shining’ echo of MAGA January 6 political violence

The man arrested for breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking the House Speaker’s husband with a hammer was also carrying zip ties and shouting “Where’s Nancy?,” just like the Donald Trump rioters who tried to overturn the presidential election on January 6, 2021. Surprise,...
msn.com

Democrats criticize Republicans after attack on Pelosi's husband: ‘Many people have stayed silent’

Some Democrats criticized Republicans following the assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, accusing their colleagues across the aisle of failing to issue sufficient condemnations of violent rhetoric targeting lawmakers. “Many people have stayed silent during this time, not Liz Cheney, not Adam Kinzinger within their own party,” Sen. Amy...
