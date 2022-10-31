ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Henderson County residents encouraged to go 'green' this Halloween

By Staff Reports
Times-News
Times-News
 2 days ago
Henderson County residents are encouraged to not let pumpkins and fall squash meet a spooky end in the landfill and instead compost with Henderson County Solid Waste.

From Nov. 1 to Dec. 3, residents may bring leftover pumpkins and decorative squash to a special dumpster at the Henderson County Convenience Center. Since the start of the program in September 2018, county residents have deposited over 138 tons of food waste into the bins at the convenience center as part of the food waste pilot program, according to a news release from the county.

This material was previously taken to a private compost facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The collected food waste and pumpkins are now being composted on-site at the county’s compost facility pilot, the first municipal type 3 compost facility in Western North Carolina. The pumpkins will be mixed with other organic materials and will eventually become a valuable soil amendment. Providing this voluntary collection option is part of the Solid Waste Division’s long-term waste reduction strategy, according to the county.

The food waste and pumpkin collection program is for use by Henderson County residents. No household trash or recycling is acceptable in the food waste collection bins or the pumpkin dumpster. Only organic materials are acceptable and any candles or other decorative items should be removed. The Convenience Center is located at 265 Convenience Center Dr., Hendersonville, and is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For additional information on this and other recycling programs, visit hcrecycles.org or call Environmental Programs at 828-694-6524.

