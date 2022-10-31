Read full article on original website
70 shots fired into Lancaster business on Wednesday morning
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 2 at 2:09 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 70...
Suspect Sought In Philly Hit-Run Of Mom, Daughter Crossing Street: Police
Philadelphia police are searching for a man they said crashed into a mother and daughter before fleeing the scene. At around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, a 41-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter were crossing the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in the city's Manayunk neighborhood, officials said. As the...
WGAL
About 70 shots fired at barbershop in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — About 70 shots were fired overnight at a barbershop in the city of Lancaster. WGAL video from the scene (posted above) shows the front window of DC Dior Cuts riddled with bullet holes. The business is located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut...
2 Reading Men Hospitalized In Shooting, Say Police
Two men were shot on a Reading street late on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to police. The victims, aged 22 and 28, were standing at the intersection of 8th Street and Penn Street at around 8:30 p.m. when a third unidentified man approached them and opened fire "after a brief exchange," authorities said.
Bucks Teen Wanted For Beating Halloween Partygoers With Baton In Custody, Say Police
A Bucks County teen who had been wanted for beating partygoers with an expandable baton at a Halloween party last year is in custody, police said. Jayzin Pearce-Terrell, 18, of Warrington, was arrested at a traffic stop at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, said the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.
Multiple York County Burglaries Could Be Connected, Police Say
Several York County burglaries might be connected, authorities say. The West Manheim Township police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Motorsportsk Cycle Shop, located on Baltimore Pike in Hanover on Oct. 14 between 3:22 and 3:55 a.m., the department detailed in a release on Nov. 1. The three men...
fox29.com
2 men killed in separate Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men were killed in a pair of unrelated shootings Monday evening in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Carroll Street around 5:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Preliminary information provided by the department says the victim, a...
Allentown Man Shot Another Driver On Highway: Police
A Lehigh County man is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot another driver on the highway. Jacob Garcia, 23, of Allentown, was eastbound on State Route 22 near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when he shot at a white Dodge Charger in the lane next to him, state police said in a release.
Philly Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shootout: Police
A Philadelphia man is charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a gunfight at the scene of a car accident on Halloween night. Phan Tran, 27, was driving on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 when he crashed into a car carrying two women and a 5-year-old child, authorities said.
NBC Philadelphia
Shooting Near Denver Convenience Store Leaves 1 Dead and 5 Hospitalized
Authorities say one man was killed and five others were wounded after a shooting erupted near a convenience store in east Denver Tuesday afternoon. Just after 1:50 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls reporting multiple people shot on the 1400 block of Verbena Street. A man was pronounced dead...
Fourth suspect in custody following deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
This is the fifth person identified as a suspect in the deadly September 27 shooting.
southjerseyobserver.com
43-Year-Old Norristown Man Arrested & Charged in Fatal Shooting of Camden Resident
A Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a Camden man on October 22, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 5:50 a.m., Camden County Police officers were dispatched to...
Officer Hospitalized Following Kick By Irate Man Who Assaulted Pregnant Woman In Lititz: Police
A 31-year-old man injured a police officer who was arresting him for assaulting a pregnant woman, authorities say. Lititz Borough police were called to a domestic assault involving Jordan Davone Mansbarger in the 200 block of South Broad Road in Lititz on Monday, Oct. 31 at 3:50 p.m., according to a release by the department the following night.
3 injured following 2 shootings, Reading Police investigating
The Reading Police Department is investigating two shootings Sunday night, October 30, 2022, that has left 3 people hospitalized. The first took place around 8:31pm, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Penn Street for multiple shooting victims. On arrival officers located a 28-year-old male victim, with...
Violent night: Multiple Philly shootings leave 3 dead, 5 injured on Halloween
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
local21news.com
Police seek information on Lancaster County shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Columbia, Lancaster County are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Police say it happened around 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 20. According to authorities, a man arrived at Lancaster General Hospital with a gunshot wound. The man told security staff...
Berks Burglar Beats Victim With Hedge Clippers Then Locks Herself In Car, Say Police
A would-be burglar in Berks County beat up her alleged victim with hedge clippers and then locked herself in the victim's car, according to authorities. Samantha M. Kelley, 34, of Morgantown, resisted officers as she was taken into custody outside a house in Caernarvon Township just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, police said.
Pa. man assaulted officers, damaged vehicle following domestic assault arrest: police
A Lancaster County man attacked police officers that were trying to detain him after a domestic assault, police said Tuesday. Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of South Broad Street, Lititz, around 3:50 p.m. Monday, for a report of a domestic disturbance. 31-year-old Jordan Davone Mansbarger...
Reading Man Shot In Mouth Over Dispute With Neighbor: Police
A Reading man took a bullet to the mouth during an argument with a neighbor, authorities say. Police were dispatched to a home on the 500 block of South Court just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 after receiving reports of gunfire, officials said in a release. On arrival,...
Lititz Man Dies Despite Witnesses Jumping Into Action, Giving CPR At Crash On RT 222: Police
Police arrived at the scene of a deadly crash on Route 222 to find two bystanders had jumped into action and were given CPR to a man, according to a release on Monday, Oct. 31. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 33 in Manheim Township on...
