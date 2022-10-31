ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

FOX 43

70 shots fired into Lancaster business on Wednesday morning

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 2 at 2:09 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 70...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

About 70 shots fired at barbershop in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — About 70 shots were fired overnight at a barbershop in the city of Lancaster. WGAL video from the scene (posted above) shows the front window of DC Dior Cuts riddled with bullet holes. The business is located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut...
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

2 Reading Men Hospitalized In Shooting, Say Police

Two men were shot on a Reading street late on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to police. The victims, aged 22 and 28, were standing at the intersection of 8th Street and Penn Street at around 8:30 p.m. when a third unidentified man approached them and opened fire "after a brief exchange," authorities said.
READING, PA
fox29.com

2 men killed in separate Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men were killed in a pair of unrelated shootings Monday evening in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Carroll Street around 5:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Preliminary information provided by the department says the victim, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Allentown Man Shot Another Driver On Highway: Police

A Lehigh County man is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot another driver on the highway. Jacob Garcia, 23, of Allentown, was eastbound on State Route 22 near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when he shot at a white Dodge Charger in the lane next to him, state police said in a release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shootout: Police

A Philadelphia man is charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a gunfight at the scene of a car accident on Halloween night. Phan Tran, 27, was driving on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 when he crashed into a car carrying two women and a 5-year-old child, authorities said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Shooting Near Denver Convenience Store Leaves 1 Dead and 5 Hospitalized

Authorities say one man was killed and five others were wounded after a shooting erupted near a convenience store in east Denver Tuesday afternoon. Just after 1:50 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls reporting multiple people shot on the 1400 block of Verbena Street. A man was pronounced dead...
DENVER, PA
Berks Weekly

3 injured following 2 shootings, Reading Police investigating

The Reading Police Department is investigating two shootings Sunday night, October 30, 2022, that has left 3 people hospitalized. The first took place around 8:31pm, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Penn Street for multiple shooting victims. On arrival officers located a 28-year-old male victim, with...
READING, PA
local21news.com

Police seek information on Lancaster County shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Columbia, Lancaster County are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Police say it happened around 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 20. According to authorities, a man arrived at Lancaster General Hospital with a gunshot wound. The man told security staff...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

