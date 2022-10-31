ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

WTAP

Washington County resident wins $1 million in Ohio Powerball

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Ohio Lottery, two one-million-dollar winning tickets were sold in Ohio in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The first winner Latisha Efaw of Newport, claimed the $1-million ticket from Par-Mar #82, located at 38175 St Route 7 in Newport. Another...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion

A Burgettstown, Pa.-based company announced Monday that it will expand production and its facility to keep up with customer demand. The company, 6K Additive, a producer of sustainable engineered materials for additive manufacturing and lithium-ion batteries, said it would increase production at its Burgettstown facility with four new UniMelt microwave plasma systems as well as […] The post Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
WTOV 9

Rare hummingbirds fly to Belmont County home

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A Barnesville woman just happened to be sitting on her porch one rainy afternoon and viewed something that may have never been seen in Belmont County before. “I saw two hummingbirds come into the spicebush,” Carrie Secrest said. “I thought I’d take a picture of...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio to be home to new Mexico-based food company facility

Mexico-based food company Grupo Bimbo, in partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), the Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority, and the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD), today received Ohio Tax Credit Authority approval for a new production facility at the National Road Business Park east of Zanesville, creating 320 new jobs. “The investment being made […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Lyras challenging Johnson for 6th District seat

The U.S. representative for Ohio's 6th Congressional District has been occupied by one man since 2011. Incumbent Bill Johnson, a Republican from Marietta, has served in the role for five terms. This year, he's being challenged by Democrat Louis Lyras of Mahoning County. Johnson points to the country's recent inability...
MARIETTA, OH
WTOV 9

Kennywood Holiday Lights returns brighter than ever in 2022

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood will spread seasonal cheer with the triumphant return of Holiday Lights, beginning Saturday, Nov. 19. More than 2 million twinkling lights will illuminate the park, along with more than 20 family favorite rides, new festive culinary delights and the nightly tree lighting at the tallest Christmas tree in Pennsylvania.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
WTRF

Part of I-70 through Wheeling closed tonight, Thursday night

WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that I-70 eastbound will be closed between Exit 1A (Main St. / Downtown) and Exit 2A (Oglebay Park) on Wednesday night, November 2, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Through traffic will follow a posted detour along Route 40.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Early voting going well in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Midterms are less than a week away, and Jefferson County Board of Elections Director Bob Gale says early voting is alive and well. “It’s pretty high. We’ve had over 5,000 ballots go out in the mail, and we’ve had 4,000 returned,” Gale said. “We have almost 2,000 who have come here and voted and it’s increasing larger of how many are coming, so it’s a very good turn out so far."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Officials report strong early voting numbers in Brooke County

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Elections are right around the corner and officials in Brooke County say they have already seen a great turnout for voting. “Through today, we’ve already had more early voters than we’ve had in the entire previous election cycle,” Commissioner AJ Thomas said. “That’s great. It’s quick, it’s easy. You have several days to do it. They’re even open on Saturday this week. We encourage all of our people to come down and vote early if you’re concerned about getting out to your poling place on Election Day.”
WTOV 9

Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club holding annual toy drive

WHEELING, W.Va. — Its Nov. 1, so gift-giving season is here. The Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club is holding its 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive on Nov. 3. They are asking for new and unwrapped toys to be donated. Some of the items kids mentioned most wanted are:
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Wheeling Park swimmer helping teammate bridge communication gap

WHEELING, W.Va. — At Wheeling Park High School, a swimmer is helping his teammate outside of the pool by bridging a communication gap in a special way. Sophomore Daevon Dukes joined the team this year. While he looks the part, he's not like other swimmers. Duke has hearing loss. He can only hear 60 percent out of his right ear with hearing aids, and nothing without.
WHEELING, WV

