BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Elections are right around the corner and officials in Brooke County say they have already seen a great turnout for voting. “Through today, we’ve already had more early voters than we’ve had in the entire previous election cycle,” Commissioner AJ Thomas said. “That’s great. It’s quick, it’s easy. You have several days to do it. They’re even open on Saturday this week. We encourage all of our people to come down and vote early if you’re concerned about getting out to your poling place on Election Day.”

1 DAY AGO