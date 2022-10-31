Read full article on original website
WTAP
Washington County resident wins $1 million in Ohio Powerball
CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Ohio Lottery, two one-million-dollar winning tickets were sold in Ohio in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The first winner Latisha Efaw of Newport, claimed the $1-million ticket from Par-Mar #82, located at 38175 St Route 7 in Newport. Another...
Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion
A Burgettstown, Pa.-based company announced Monday that it will expand production and its facility to keep up with customer demand. The company, 6K Additive, a producer of sustainable engineered materials for additive manufacturing and lithium-ion batteries, said it would increase production at its Burgettstown facility with four new UniMelt microwave plasma systems as well as […] The post Pennsylvania manufacturing powder company announces expansion appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
WTOV 9
How can you prevent holiday shopping from becoming a financial stressor?
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Every day, consumers are paying the price of inflation with costs soaring on bills and groceries. Now you can add holiday shopping to the list. It something that can become a financial stressor. "Well certainly what you’re seeing and feeling in Wheeling is not any...
WTOV 9
Rare hummingbirds fly to Belmont County home
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A Barnesville woman just happened to be sitting on her porch one rainy afternoon and viewed something that may have never been seen in Belmont County before. “I saw two hummingbirds come into the spicebush,” Carrie Secrest said. “I thought I’d take a picture of...
West Virginia Governor hints at a new business coming to Hancock County
During his Wednesday media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice hinted that a new business might be making its way to Hancock County. When asked about the business, Gov. Justice said the business could end up in downtown Weirton. Gov. Justice said he probably gave up too much information but that the Ohio River is […]
The Duchess Riverboat stopping in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Duchess Riverboat is coming to the Tri-State in the month of November. The Duchess’ voyage began in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, and it will conclude in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 6. On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, The Duchess will stop in Huntington. The boat will […]
Ohio to be home to new Mexico-based food company facility
Mexico-based food company Grupo Bimbo, in partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), the Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority, and the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD), today received Ohio Tax Credit Authority approval for a new production facility at the National Road Business Park east of Zanesville, creating 320 new jobs. “The investment being made […]
WTOV 9
Lyras challenging Johnson for 6th District seat
The U.S. representative for Ohio's 6th Congressional District has been occupied by one man since 2011. Incumbent Bill Johnson, a Republican from Marietta, has served in the role for five terms. This year, he's being challenged by Democrat Louis Lyras of Mahoning County. Johnson points to the country's recent inability...
JobsNOW: Local sand molding company taking part in hiring event
Humtown Products makes sand molds and cores for metal parts to be used in trains, boats and cars.
WTOV 9
Kennywood Holiday Lights returns brighter than ever in 2022
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood will spread seasonal cheer with the triumphant return of Holiday Lights, beginning Saturday, Nov. 19. More than 2 million twinkling lights will illuminate the park, along with more than 20 family favorite rides, new festive culinary delights and the nightly tree lighting at the tallest Christmas tree in Pennsylvania.
ycitynews.com
DeWine: 320 full-time ‘good paying’ jobs coming to Muskingum County
In a media release Monday morning, Governor Mike DeWine announced that the State of Ohio, through the Tax Credit Authority (TCA), helped bring 320 new jobs to Muskingum County. The Muskingum County Port Authority said they couldn’t provide any details but would hopefully have a media release out later Monday...
WTRF
Part of I-70 through Wheeling closed tonight, Thursday night
WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that I-70 eastbound will be closed between Exit 1A (Main St. / Downtown) and Exit 2A (Oglebay Park) on Wednesday night, November 2, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Through traffic will follow a posted detour along Route 40.
West Virginia town will see likely see water, sewer & garbage bills increase
MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) McMechen City Clerk John Sarcopski says it all started with a perfect storm of events—no pun intended—in 2017 when a sudden storm left McMechen with major flooding. After that, the city applied for—and got–$2.2 million in FEMA grants, but had to give the money back when FEMA changed its policy. Now city […]
WTOV 9
Early voting going well in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Midterms are less than a week away, and Jefferson County Board of Elections Director Bob Gale says early voting is alive and well. “It’s pretty high. We’ve had over 5,000 ballots go out in the mail, and we’ve had 4,000 returned,” Gale said. “We have almost 2,000 who have come here and voted and it’s increasing larger of how many are coming, so it’s a very good turn out so far."
Ohio man arrested after waving a firearm in the air in Jefferson County; Wanted on escape charge
A man from Ohio was arrested after officials say they responded to a call that the man was waving a firearm in the air in Jefferson County. Officials say they responded to County Road 75 in the Bergholz, Ohio area and made contact with Leroy James Coleman (36 y/o) from Akron, Ohio. Deputies say Coleman […]
WTOV 9
Officials report strong early voting numbers in Brooke County
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Elections are right around the corner and officials in Brooke County say they have already seen a great turnout for voting. “Through today, we’ve already had more early voters than we’ve had in the entire previous election cycle,” Commissioner AJ Thomas said. “That’s great. It’s quick, it’s easy. You have several days to do it. They’re even open on Saturday this week. We encourage all of our people to come down and vote early if you’re concerned about getting out to your poling place on Election Day.”
WTOV 9
Ohio County selected to be a part of GreenPower School Bus Pilot Program
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Ohio County Schools welcomed another school bus in its lineup – and it’s unlike all the others. It’s an electric bus, part of a pilot program in select parts of the state. The district was selected as one of four in West...
WTOV 9
Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club holding annual toy drive
WHEELING, W.Va. — Its Nov. 1, so gift-giving season is here. The Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club is holding its 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive on Nov. 3. They are asking for new and unwrapped toys to be donated. Some of the items kids mentioned most wanted are:
WTOV 9
Updating comprehensive plan puts Steubenville in advantageous position
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The City of Steubenville will soon be taking steps towards updating its comprehensive plan. Urban Projects Director Chris Petrossi said that it might be time for the city to look at developing a new comprehensive plan as the one currently on the books will soon be 10 years old.
WTOV 9
Wheeling Park swimmer helping teammate bridge communication gap
WHEELING, W.Va. — At Wheeling Park High School, a swimmer is helping his teammate outside of the pool by bridging a communication gap in a special way. Sophomore Daevon Dukes joined the team this year. While he looks the part, he's not like other swimmers. Duke has hearing loss. He can only hear 60 percent out of his right ear with hearing aids, and nothing without.
