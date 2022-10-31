ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

The history of Halloween in under 10 minutes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Was Halloween always about dressing up and getting candy? Author and screenwriter Lisa Morton tells CBS 2 she has become one of the world's leading experts on Halloween. Morton takes us back to even before the holiday was born, as it originated from an ancient Celtic festival and the Christian's All Saints Day. She debunks some folklore myths, walks through the original purpose of trick-or-treating and the new rise in popularity of haunted attractions.  
Fatherly

An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day

Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
Upworthy

Mom does a creepy yet adorable Halloween photo shoot with her kids posing as zombies

Halloween is just around the corner and there are innovative costumes and spooky decor as far as the eyes can see. A photographer from Virginia did the most creepy yet adorable photoshoot with her two young sons. Elizabeth Whitley and her husband took their sons Ezra, then 2, and Jonas, then 4, to a historic graveyard to do the photoshoot. In the shots shared by Whitley, the two boys can be seen wearing denim overalls and posing in the fog-filled graveyard. The background displays tombstones and an old townhouse. The boys put on straight faces and special effects made their eyes red to resemble zombies.
Vox

Forget tainted candy: The scariest thing on Halloween is parked in your driveway

As is the custom, millions of children in the United States will be out in the streets this Halloween to trick-or-treat, decked out in costumes. Also as is custom, adults will fret about the mostly mythical dangers children may face. Once upon a time it was razor blades in apples; this year, it’s rainbow fentanyl in candy. But while fears of children receiving narcotic-spiked treats are unfounded, there is a very real danger that America’s children face on this most hallowed of evenings: cars.
Hypebae

Julia Fox Kicks Ass as The Fifth Element for Halloween

While everyone is dressing as Julia Fox for Halloween, the queen herself chose to mirror another icon. The actor dressed up as Milla Jovovich’s character Leelo from the ’90s sci-fi classic — The Fifth Element. Wrapping her stunning shape in the well-known white bandage bodysuit, the former...
pawesome.net

Two Pitbulls Show Off The Cuter Side of Halloween In These Costumes

It’s the time of year to dress up your pampered pooches in the cutest and most adorable costumes. There is nothing as cute as a dog wearing a costume. There are so many to choose from, and this is the perfect time to let your dog shine. Two Pitbulls named Knight and Aston make wearing costumes look fashionable. These two adorable dogs can wear anything.
BBC

Itaewon crush: Five friends went out for Halloween; only two came home

Seoul's funeral homes are now filled with the bodies of young people and their heartbroken parents. At the end of a long corridor, Mr Sim and his wife sit crumpled on a small sofa, unable to lift their heads. Inside one of the rooms is the body of their son,...
12tomatoes.com

Man Uses Drones To Create 400Ft-Tall Halloween Display

October is the month of Halloween. That means homes that are kitted out in all kinds of spooky decorations. Now, I love to decorate for Halloween as much as the next person, but my home is never a show-stopping spectacle. However, every neighborhood has that one home that puts the others to shame. Tom BetGeorge is that neighbor that goes all out for his yearly Halloween light show.
Thrillist

The Real Dracula Castle in Transylvania Throws the Best Halloween Party

It’s fair to say that Dracula’s Castle—practically teetering atop a steep cliff in Transylvania—is dramatic. It's true name is Bran Castle, but the fortress gained its nickname and legendary status when writer Bram Stoker based his famous vampire novel in this location. And though the Irish author had never been to Romania, he chose the home of Dracula simply by looking at a photo—it’s that good. Which means the castle’s underground passages, narrow winding stairways, and secret tunnels are the perfect location for one of Europe’s biggest Halloween bashes.
Margaret Minnicks

Candy corn as a fall and Halloween treat

Many people associate candy corn with Halloween. For the first half of the 20th century, it was an affordable and popular treat that could be eaten all through the year. Around the 1950s, candy corn developed into a fall and Halloween treat when people began to hand out individually wrapped candy to trick-or-treaters.
WEKU

13 books full of thrills and chills for Halloween

Halloween is a time of mystery and mischief. Here are some hair-raising novels that will keep you on your toes, ranging from thrillers and murder mysteries to horror stories both supernatural and not.

