saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football loses commitment from 2023 3-star QB
Michigan State no longer has a commitment from one of the QBs in the 2023 class. Bo Edmundson announced via his social media that he is no longer committed to the program. Edmundson is a 3-star QB per the 247Sports Composite. Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin have also shown interest and have offered him. Edmundson comes in at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.
wcsx.com
ESPN Personality Calls MSU Response to Tunnel Incident ‘Garbage’
I’m usually a proud Michigan State Spartan, but this tunnel incident is certainly disturbing. The video of 10 Michigan State football players beating up on a Michigan player in the tunnel following last Saturday’s big game has gone viral, and the world is pretty shocked. Thank goodness basketball season is starting. Let’s hope Tom Izzo doesn’t have any incidents like this during the season.
I was right in the middle of the Michigan-Michigan State scuffle. Here's what I saw.
The sudden surge pushed us backward in a hallway, three reporters caught in the way of a sea of massive bodies. I used one hand to hit record on my phone (more on that later) and the other to try and prevent the unexpected wave of white from crushing me against the wall....
WILX-TV
MSU players speak to media following Saturday’s game at Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Michigan State University football team speak with the media following the team’s loss to rival Michigan on Saturday. The loss has been overshadowed by postgame events that left four players suspended. Head coach Mel Tucker shared his thoughts with the media...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day dodges question about Michigan Stadium's tunnel arrangement during Week 10
Ryan Day was asked about the Michigan Stadium tunnel fight that happened on Saturday. He was not too keen on giving an answer about it. This year’s version of the game will be played at Ohio State, unlike last season. It will be at The Big House in 2023, however.
Joel Klatt Names Potential Reason Michigan Is No. 5 In CFP Rankings
Fans of the Michigan Wolverines were quick to criticize the College Football Playoff committee today after their initial rankings placed Michigan outside of the top four. One notable college football voice, though, believes that the Wolverines' weak non-conference schedule is the reason Michigan is ...
Michigan State basketball's exhibition win over GVSU displays small margin of error
EAST LANSING — There is zero doubt Tom Izzo has a lot of work ahead of him as Michigan State basketball’s gauntlet schedule begins in less than two weeks. Tuesday night’s exhibition showed just how thin the margin for error is for the Spartans’ leaner roster. ...
Mel Tucker Issued Another Statement On Monday Afternoon
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker feels awful about the events that occurred after Saturday night's game against Michigan. After the game, a group of Spartan players attacked two Michigan players. The incident is being investigated by the authorities and Tucker has already decided to suspend linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Lawyer News
In the latest developments from Saturday's incident in Michigan Stadium's tunnel, Wolverines DB Gemon Green has reportedly lawyered up. According to Pat Forde, "... Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night."
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
saturdaytradition.com
Barry Sanders’ son Nick Sanders makes Michigan State basketball debut in exhibition game
Barry Sanders’ son Nick is trying to make a name for himself at Michigan State. Nick Sanders successfully walked on to the Michigan State basketball team for the 2022 season. The younger Sanders got his 1st taste of game action during an exhibition match against Grand Valley State. Sanders...
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Playoff Rankings: Fans, media react to Michigan being ranked outside top 4
The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season are finally here. We now know how the CFP Committee views each contending team to this point. The top 4 include Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson in that order. Notably, Michigan was left out of the top 4 in favor of Clemson. These rankings are sure to change by next Tuesday, as either Tennessee or Georgia will exit Week 10 with a loss.
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Playoff chair explains why Michigan was ranked No. 5, behind Clemson
College Football Playoff Committee Chair Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind ranking Clemson ahead of Michigan. Michigan came in at No. 5, behind Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson. Corrigan stated that Michigan’s “weaker non-conference (schedule)” was “part of the determination” in putting the team behind Clemson.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh opens Monday press conference with lengthy statement on MSU tunnel altercation
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan program are still dealing with the fallout from the ugly incident in the stadium tunnel involving Michigan State Saturday night. To open his Monday presser, Harbaugh addressed what happened and once again called for a full investigation to take place quickly. Harbaugh also believes it...
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
saturdaytradition.com
Former prosecutor addresses prospect of criminal charges for Michigan State players involved in Week 9 altercation
Gemon Green has hired attorney Tom Mars after the incident that took place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. Mars posted a video on social media of former prosecutor Toby Shook commenting on the new video angle of the fight. The video was taken from the back of the tunnel, and...
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after handling Michigan State
According to ESPN’s updated Football Power Index rankings (FPI) — and common sense — the fortunes of the Michigan Wolverines will likely be decided on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Although Michigan’s efficiency rating was penalized by settling for too many field goals against Michigan State (dropping from...
Michigan State basketball defeats Grand Valley State in exhibition, 73-56: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan State basketball (23-13 in 2021-22) vs. Grand Valley State (17-11 in 2021-22 Division II) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing. ...
FINAL: MSU men's basketball separates late versus GVSU in exhibition game
It's Nov. 1 meaning Michigan State men's hoops is officially back, sorta. MSU defeated Grand Valley State in its exhibition game Tuesday night prior to the next week's start of the 2022-23 season. It was GVSU's third exhibition game after losses to Oakland and Eastern Michigan. It was also first-year head coach Cornell Mann's first time at the Breslin Center.MSU's starting five were junior guard A.J. Hoggard, junior guard Tyson Walker, senior guard Malik Hall, graduate student guard Joey Hauser and junior center Mady Sissoko.First HalfMSU managed to rotate through its shortened rotation during the game, putting in junior guard Pierre...
Overhead photo taken from helicopter shows rivalry game at Michigan’s Big House
ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s been a year of exciting photography and video captures for Tyler Leipprandt, the man behind the lens at Michigan Sky Media. After some of his Northern Lights photos at Sleeping Bear Dunes went wild on social media this fall, he went up in the air with a U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Traverse City and touched down with some fabulous peak fall color shots.
