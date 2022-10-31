ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State football loses commitment from 2023 3-star QB

Michigan State no longer has a commitment from one of the QBs in the 2023 class. Bo Edmundson announced via his social media that he is no longer committed to the program. Edmundson is a 3-star QB per the 247Sports Composite. Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin have also shown interest and have offered him. Edmundson comes in at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.
ESPN Personality Calls MSU Response to Tunnel Incident ‘Garbage’

I’m usually a proud Michigan State Spartan, but this tunnel incident is certainly disturbing. The video of 10 Michigan State football players beating up on a Michigan player in the tunnel following last Saturday’s big game has gone viral, and the world is pretty shocked. Thank goodness basketball season is starting. Let’s hope Tom Izzo doesn’t have any incidents like this during the season.
MSU players speak to media following Saturday’s game at Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Michigan State University football team speak with the media following the team’s loss to rival Michigan on Saturday. The loss has been overshadowed by postgame events that left four players suspended. Head coach Mel Tucker shared his thoughts with the media...
Mel Tucker Issued Another Statement On Monday Afternoon

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker feels awful about the events that occurred after Saturday night's game against Michigan. After the game, a group of Spartan players attacked two Michigan players. The incident is being investigated by the authorities and Tucker has already decided to suspend linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Lawyer News

In the latest developments from Saturday's incident in Michigan Stadium's tunnel, Wolverines DB Gemon Green has reportedly lawyered up. According to Pat Forde, "... Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night."
College Football Playoff Rankings: Fans, media react to Michigan being ranked outside top 4

The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season are finally here. We now know how the CFP Committee views each contending team to this point. The top 4 include Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson in that order. Notably, Michigan was left out of the top 4 in favor of Clemson. These rankings are sure to change by next Tuesday, as either Tennessee or Georgia will exit Week 10 with a loss.
College Football Playoff chair explains why Michigan was ranked No. 5, behind Clemson

College Football Playoff Committee Chair Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind ranking Clemson ahead of Michigan. Michigan came in at No. 5, behind Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson. Corrigan stated that Michigan’s “weaker non-conference (schedule)” was “part of the determination” in putting the team behind Clemson.
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after handling Michigan State

According to ESPN’s updated Football Power Index rankings (FPI) — and common sense — the fortunes of the Michigan Wolverines will likely be decided on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Although Michigan’s efficiency rating was penalized by settling for too many field goals against Michigan State (dropping from...
FINAL: MSU men's basketball separates late versus GVSU in exhibition game

It's Nov. 1 meaning Michigan State men's hoops is officially back, sorta. MSU defeated Grand Valley State in its exhibition game Tuesday night prior to the next week's start of the 2022-23 season. It was GVSU's third exhibition game after losses to Oakland and Eastern Michigan. It was also first-year head coach Cornell Mann's first time at the Breslin Center.MSU's starting five were junior guard A.J. Hoggard, junior guard Tyson Walker, senior guard Malik Hall, graduate student guard Joey Hauser and junior center Mady Sissoko.First HalfMSU managed to rotate through its shortened rotation during the game, putting in junior guard Pierre...
Overhead photo taken from helicopter shows rivalry game at Michigan’s Big House

ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s been a year of exciting photography and video captures for Tyler Leipprandt, the man behind the lens at Michigan Sky Media. After some of his Northern Lights photos at Sleeping Bear Dunes went wild on social media this fall, he went up in the air with a U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Traverse City and touched down with some fabulous peak fall color shots.
