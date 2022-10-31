Read full article on original website
Glen E. Lewis, 81, formerly of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Glen E. Lewis, 81, formerly of 6258 US Highway 11, passed away October 28, 2022 at Massena Hospital after being a resident of North Country Rehabilitation and Nursing Center since May 2021. There are no known survivors. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of...
Seeking volunteers to decorate Carthage park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to decorate Village Green Park for the holiday season. Justina Jarrard from the chamber appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the inaugural event. Watch her interview above. It takes place...
RSV infections fill beds in Watertown hospital’s pediatric unit
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beds at Samaritan Medical Center’s pediatric unit are nearly full of children sick with respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. In the last seven days, 75 percent of pediatric admissions at Watertown’s hospital have been RSV-related. In fact, hospitals in Syracuse and Rochester are facing a similar reality.
Charlotte Louise Peabody, 94, of Clare
CLARE, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte Louise Peabody, 94, of County Route 27, Clare, NY died at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay. Her funeral service will be held at 1:15 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton with Rev. Pat Lavine and Rev. Helen Harris co-officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Clare.
Family of fallen firefighter reacts to grand jury decision
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The family of Peyton Morse says it’s “shocked and saddened” that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the Watertown firefighter’s death. Earlier this week, a Schuyler County grand jury found there’s not enough evidence to indict workers at...
Mary Jane Thompson, 96, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mary Jane Thompson, 96, of the Jackson II. Road, died peacefully on Monday, October 31, 2022, under the care of her loving family and Jefferson County Hospice. She was born on October 23, 1926, in Deferiet, New York to the late Wilfred & Mary (Soyak) Deion. She graduated from Carthage High School class of 1943.
Carolyn E. (Bezy) Montondo, 81, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn E. (Bezy) Montondo, 81, Chaumont, NY passed away Saturday, October 29th at her home under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County, after a short battle with cancer. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 2nd...
Small kitchen fire evacuates Watertown hotel Tuesday evening
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - First responders briefly evacuated a Watertown hotel because of a fire Tuesday evening. The Best Western on Washington Street was evacuated after officials say a small fire broke out at Savory Downtown. We’re told a piece of plywood behind electrical panel boxes caught fire in...
Steven Blount, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Steven Blount went to be with family and friends in the Lord on Tuesday November 1, 2022, after a brief illness. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 8th at the Mannsville Full Gospel Assembly. Calling hours will be held at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home on Monday, November 7th from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm. Burial will follow the funeral service in the Ellisburg Cemetery.
Corvette crash in town of Pamelia critically injures driver
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Two people were injured, one critically, when a Corvette crashed into a tree in the town of Pamelia Monday evening. It happened at 6:45 p.m. on Plaza Drive behind Seaway Plaza just outside of Watertown. State police said the driver, 27-year-old Christopher Long...
Catherine F. Whitcher, 74, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Catherine F. Whitcher, 74, of Boshart Road, Lowville passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital. She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Richard; their children, Heidi Lemon (Howard) of Douglasville GA, Neely Shaw of Watertown, Matthew Whitcher and his companion, Tracy Wormwood of Beaver Falls, Charles Whitcher of Danbury CT; one brother, Francis J. “Frank” Fahy (Sandra) of Milford CT; two sisters, Rita Pepin (Arthur D.), Margaret T. Csehak (Stephen) of New Milford CT; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by two brothers, John R. Fahy, William D. Fahy, Jr.; and a great-granddaughter, Zahria Davis.
Indian River bus goes into ditch
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Crews were called to help get a school bus out of a ditch Wednesday morning. Reports of a bus stuck in a ditch on Ansted Road in Evans Mills came in around 6:45 a.m. There were three students and two bus monitors on the...
Body found near Gouverneur identified
TOWN GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in a ditch Tuesday morning. He was 82-year-old Loris Shatraw of 1363 U.S. Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur. People walking along Route 11 discovered his body off...
$40K doors custom made for Watertown’s Paddock Arcade
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown’s Paddock Arcade has gotten new paint, new windows and a new facade. The next new thing is a $40,000 custom-made wooden door unit to make the building a showplace. “This unit is 120 inches wide and 126 inches tall,” said Howard Demick,...
John Hill, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John Hill, Watertown NY passed away October 30th, 2022 at Jefferson County Hospice Residence, peacefully surrounded by his loved ones, at the age of 92. He was born November 17, 1929 in Bradford, Yorkshire, England, the son of Thomas Hill and Laura Goldsmith Hill. John...
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Arcade & Leray streets
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of Arcade and Leray streets in Watertown will be closed to traffic Tuesday. The part of Arcade Street adjacent to Lachenauer Plaza and between Arsenal and Court streets will be closed because of continuing work on Watertown’s downtown streetscape project. Arsenal Street traffic...
John L. White, 83, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mass of Christian Burial for John L. White, 83, of Canton will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 12:00 pm at St. Mary’s Church, Canton with Father Bryan Stitt, Pastor, celebrating. John died peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he had been a patient for a short time.
Bryan J. Mahoney, 55, of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Bryan J. Mahoney, 55, from Evans Mills, went home to heaven, on October 23, 2022, while doing what he loved “fishing!”. Bryan was an amazing man, he loved the Lord & lived with a servant’s heart. He was a devoted, loving, selfless, (incredibly handsome) husband to his wife Kimberly, a proud father of 5, a Grandpa, a son-in-law & brother in law.
State Fire Academy won’t train Watertown recruits, say chief and union
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s fire chief and the union representing firefighters are on the same page - the state training center won’t be seeing any more Watertown recruits for the foreseeable future. This comes after the news that no charges will be brought in the death...
Loris L. Shatraw, 82, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Loris L. Shatraw, age 82, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 1, 2022 at home. Loris was born on February 22, 1940 in Gouverneur to the late Joseph W. and Elpha (Reynolds) Shatraw. He attended Gouverneur High School and married Marjorie F. Lacy on April 1, 1961 in Macomb. Marjorie passed away on May 3, 2006.
