MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Steven Blount went to be with family and friends in the Lord on Tuesday November 1, 2022, after a brief illness. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 8th at the Mannsville Full Gospel Assembly. Calling hours will be held at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home on Monday, November 7th from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm. Burial will follow the funeral service in the Ellisburg Cemetery.

MANNSVILLE, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO