kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN CITED FOR PRIOR DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police cited a woman for a prior alleged disorderly conduct incident, on Monday. An RPD report said at 9:00 p.m. the 32-year old Tenmile woman met officers at the police department to be cited following an investigation. The suspect reportedly threw her drink at a victim in a bar in the 1400 block of Northwest Mulholland Drive on October 28th. She allegedly resisted bartenders when they tried to escort her out, causing a scene while inside. None of the parties involved wished to pursue charges for harassment or trespass, so she was cited for second-degree disorderly conduct and then was released.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING REPORTED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged burglary on Monday. An RPD report said at 5:00 p.m. a victim said they found a woman in her house in the 1200 block of Southeast Mill Street, going through her refrigerator while holding a cup of noodles. The suspect was located at a nearby business and claimed it was her house and did not know the people inside.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED MENACING
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged menacing, early Wednesday morning. An RPD report said at 4:30 a.m. the 29-year old allegedly pointed a CO2 pistol at a hotel room in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The suspect was contacted later in the morning and taken into custody on the charge of menacing.
kezi.com
Suspect arrested peacefully after barricading himself in apartment, Springfield police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself in an apartment was arrested early Wednesday morning after a police officer on patrol nearby spotted suspicious activity, the Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, at about 11:30 p.m. on November 1 an officer was patrolling the area of 1975...
KTVL
Have you seen Courtney? Missing 26-year-old Josephine County woman
Josephine Co., Ore. — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is searching for any information regarding the disappearance of Courtney Brion, 29. Brion was reported missing by her mother on November1. According to the report, she was last seen on the 4000 block of Redwood Avenue in Grants Pass, four days prior.
Hwy 6 near Glenwood reopens after semi crash
The eastbound lanes of Highway 6 closed Tuesday morning after a semi-truck carrying cows overturned near the Tillamook/Washington county lines, officials said.
kpic
2-vehicle crash in Roseburg requires extrication; 3 hospitalized, including child
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters in Roseburg cleared the scene of a two-vehicle crash Monday at Diamond Lake and Fowler, the Roseburg Fire Department said. The crash occurred around 6:25 p.m., the Battalion Chief said. One patient needed extrication and three were transported to Mercy Medical Center, including a small...
kptv.com
Eastbound Hwy 6 closed after semi-truck carrying cows overturns near Glenwood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed Tuesday morning due to an overturned semi-truck. Just after 10 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 34, about five miles west of Glenwood. Oregon State Police said a semi-truck carrying 39 cows overturned on the highway.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged criminal trespass incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 10:15 p.m. officers contacted the 29-year old after she allegedly was inside a fully fenced back yard at a residence in the 600 block of Northeast Roseland Avenue, where she had no right to be. The homeowner had not given the suspect permission to be on the property.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED THEFT
A Roseburg man was cited for first-degree theft, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. A report from RPD said on October 30th, the 29-year old allegedly stole a bicycle off the back of a vehicle while it was parked at a business in the 3000 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Tuesday...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DONUT THEFT
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged donut theft on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:20 a.m. 30-year old Blake Cadger allegedly took the item from Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street, and ate it before officers found him down the street. Cadger was previously trespassed from the store and his parole officer requested that he be detained.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MAIL THEFT INCIDENT
A Veneta man was jailed following an alleged mail theft incident on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 6:30 a.m. a caller said he caught 35-year old Casey Hadley breaking into his mailbox in the 900 block of Cole Road in Oakland, and then followed the suspect to Sutherlin. The victim said the suspect placed him in imminent fear during the incident, due to the man’s behavior.
kezi.com
“Active aggressor” scare at RiverBend leads to one arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A person is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly being the subject of exaggerated reports of an active shooter at PeaceHealth RiverBend Hospital, Springfield Police Department reported. According to SPD, their officers were notified at about 8:21 p.m. on October 30 of several text alerts sent to...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct following an incident Friday morning. An RPD report said just before 10:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard where a 67-year old man was pushing his electric scooter impeding traffic. Several good Samaritans attempted to help the man remove his scooter from the roadway but were attacked by the man.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY TAKING VEHICLE WITHOUT PERMISSION
Winston Police jailed a man for allegedly taking a vehicle without permission on Monday. Information from WPD said the 39-year old drove off in a family member’s vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. The suspect was detained without bail.
klcc.org
Eugene Police continue investigating sabotaged Halloween candy from Friendly area
Eugene Police are advising parents to carefully examine their kids’ Halloween candy, especially if it’s from the Friendly Neighborhood area. EPD Captain Chris Harrison told reporters today that three separate cases of candy with small razors embedded inside of them have been reported by parents since Halloween night. They all came from somewhere between West 24th and West 27th, and between Tyler and Friendly Streets.
kezi.com
Family searching for answers after dog is shot at neighborhood park
EUGENE, Ore. -- Shock and heartbreak are what members of a local family are feeling after their dog was shot in their neighborhood park. Clayton is a Pharaoh Hound. His owners said he is an easy-going dog, with a lot of personality. They said on Sunday, October 16, he unlocked and opened their front door. He let himself out, and went to the Rosetta Place Park. It's two blocks from their home, and they said they go there often with their pets.
kezi.com
Game deer left to waste in Eugene ditch; OSP looking for suspect
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are looking for the person or persons who they say left a buck deer to rot in a ditch. OSP said troopers heard a buck deer had been left to waste along Willow Creek Road near west 18th Avenue in Eugene on October 27. Troopers said they arrived to find the deer had been field dressed and skinned but was otherwise lightly processed with very few edible parts removed. Even so, it had been discarded into a ditch. OSP said the carcass did not show any signs giving reason for it to be left to waste.
oregontoday.net
Officer Involved Shooting Southern Oregon Update, Oct. 31
UPDATE #2-Officer name released – The involved officer is identified as Officer Micaila Miguel. Officer Miguel has been employed with the Grants Pass Police Department since 2018. UPDATE #1-Name and additional details released – On Monday September 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM, officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in progress at a city park. Upon police contact, a male suspect fled the scene on foot and officers canvassed the neighborhood in an attempt to locate him. During the search, one of the officers encountered an armed male resident in the area. During the encounter, the resident was shot by the officer. The resident is identified as Mark Barrett Caldwell (46) of Grants Pass. Immediate first aid was given to Caldwell and he was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. On September 22, 2022, Caldwell was pronounced deceased at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. Police are still searching for the initial male suspect who fled and are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. This continues to be an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
KDRV
Reward offered for information about two elk poached along Interstate 5
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is offering a reward for information that leads to a citation or arrest of an elk poacher. NewsWatch 12 shared information from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) last week involving two poached elk near Glendale in Douglas County. Today, ODFW says it is offering...
