Minneapolis, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 9

Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 9, with a road contest at the Washington...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Tributes Pour In for Adam Zimmer

Former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passed away on Monday at the age of 38. Adam was the son of Mike Zimmer, who coached the Vikings for eight seasons. A cause of death has not been released. Zimmer worked for the Vikings during the entirety of his father’s tenure,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Commanders

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Washington Commanders is ready. The Vikings can hit a 7-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise last started with a 7-1 record in 2009, 2000, and 1998 — all seasons ending with an NFC Championship loss. Minnesota is 14-13 (.518) all-time versus Washington.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Adam Zimmer Dies at Age 38

Tragedy struck the NFL and Zimmer family this week as former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passed away. He was the son of Mike Zimmer, who coached the Vikings from 2014 to 2021. Zimmer’s sister (Mike Zimmer’s daughter), Corri, posted this to Instagram on Tuesday:. Adam Zimmer...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Ups and Downs but ‘Complementary Football’ Leads to Exciting Win over Cardinals

The Vikings fifth straight win — 34-26 over Arizona — followed the pattern of most of their victories this season. It was an exciting game of ups and downs, having to come from behind as has been the case in all of the last five wins, winning the turnover battle (plus-2 to move to plus-6 on the season), and emerging victorious with all three phases making key plays and overcoming shaky moments.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers

The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Evaluating Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals couldn't quite get the job done in their 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It was the same old song and dance for Kyler Murray and company, failing to get anything going offensively until the second half. Sunday was the 13th game in a row where Arizona didn't score an opening drive TD, the longest such streak in the league.
VikingsTerritory

2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 9

Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (6-1) play the Washington Commanders (4-4) at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Are The Vikings Truly Contenders?

After a somewhat convincing win against the Cardinals, who are better than their record, it’s time to have the contender conversation. The Minnesota Vikings stand at 6-1 and seemingly have the NFC North locked up. This leaves us with one question, are the Vikings truly contenders?. The national media...
VikingsTerritory

How Many Holes Does Hockenson Fill?

Just hours before the 2022 NFL trade deadline Kwesi Adofo-Mensah swung a big move, and again it came from within the division. Getting tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions is a power move for the 6-1 Vikings, but how many holes does Hockenson fill?. After Irv Smith Jr....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Pat McAfee Loves the Vikings, You Should Too

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee has become a media titan and his soundbites often draw national attention. In a recent show he discussed the hot start for the Minnesota Vikings, and it’s hard to not get behind his emotions. There’s no denying that the Minnesota Vikings weren’t expected...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

