Report: Here's Why Vikings Acquired T.J. Hockenson In Tuesday Trade
The day of the NFL trade deadline started with a deal that no one saw coming. The Detroit Lions are trading tight end T.J. Hockenson within the NFC North to the Minnesota Vikings. The move initially might have seemed like a surprise considering Minnesota already had a tight end it has made an ...
The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 9
Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 9, with a road contest at the Washington...
Per PFF, the Vikings Top 2022 Players from Best to Worst: After Week 8
After Week 8, these are the Minnesota Vikings grades from best to worst per Pro Football Focus. The scores are from the 2022 regular season and account for post-Week 8 standing. This series will update the Vikings grades in real time each week after every game. Consider it a running...
Kliff Kingsbury criticism, calls to be fired mount after Arizona Cardinals' NFL Week 8 loss
The Arizona Cardinals are a disappointing 3-5 on the season after a 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 8 on Sunday, last in the NFC West. As the losses continue to mount for the franchise, so does the criticism directed at coach Kliff Kingsbury. Many fans called out the Cardinals coach in...
Yardbarker
Grading the Trade: Minnesota Vikings Acquire T.J. Hockenson From Detroit Lions
The NFL keeps throwing surprises at us. The Detroit Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings before the trade deadline passed. It’s not often we see intradivisional trades go down. It’s even rarer to see it happen to one of the best young players at their position.
Vikings Statistically Tabbed as ‘3rd-Worst’ 6-1 Team of All Time
The Minnesota Vikings haven’t started a season with a 6-1 record or better since 2009, a popular year in franchise lore. And according to Football Outsiders, that Brett Favre-led campaign is wildly different than Minnesota’s 2022 start. Per Football Outsiders‘ DVOA statistic, the Vikings are the third-worst 6-1...
NFL great Jared Allen enters US Bank Stadium on horseback before entering Vikings' Ring of Honor
NFL great Jared Allen was honored by the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and made an entrance the only way he knows how – on horseback.
Why Vikings traded in-division for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson
Here is why the Minnesota Vikings traded in-division for Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions pulled off another stunning trade in-division, as former Iowa star tight end T.J. Hockenson is going to the Twin Cities at the NFL trade deadline. Not since Jimmy...
Tributes Pour In for Adam Zimmer
Former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passed away on Monday at the age of 38. Adam was the son of Mike Zimmer, who coached the Vikings for eight seasons. A cause of death has not been released. Zimmer worked for the Vikings during the entirety of his father’s tenure,...
Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Commanders
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Washington Commanders is ready. The Vikings can hit a 7-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise last started with a 7-1 record in 2009, 2000, and 1998 — all seasons ending with an NFC Championship loss. Minnesota is 14-13 (.518) all-time versus Washington.
Adam Zimmer Dies at Age 38
Tragedy struck the NFL and Zimmer family this week as former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passed away. He was the son of Mike Zimmer, who coached the Vikings from 2014 to 2021. Zimmer’s sister (Mike Zimmer’s daughter), Corri, posted this to Instagram on Tuesday:. Adam Zimmer...
Ups and Downs but ‘Complementary Football’ Leads to Exciting Win over Cardinals
The Vikings fifth straight win — 34-26 over Arizona — followed the pattern of most of their victories this season. It was an exciting game of ups and downs, having to come from behind as has been the case in all of the last five wins, winning the turnover battle (plus-2 to move to plus-6 on the season), and emerging victorious with all three phases making key plays and overcoming shaky moments.
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
Yardbarker
Packers have a 4% chance to catch the Vikings in the NFC North
The Green Bay Packers are in the midst of their longest losing streak with Aaron Rodgers at the helm in six years. Not many, or any for that matter, Vikings fans will shed a tear about that. After the Vikings thumped Green Bay on opening day the Packers rattled off...
Yardbarker
Evaluating Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Vikings
The Arizona Cardinals couldn't quite get the job done in their 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It was the same old song and dance for Kyler Murray and company, failing to get anything going offensively until the second half. Sunday was the 13th game in a row where Arizona didn't score an opening drive TD, the longest such streak in the league.
2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 9
Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (6-1) play the Washington Commanders (4-4) at...
PurplePTSD: Sudden TE Needs, a Perfect Kirktober, Jefferson’s Pace
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Fire up the contingency plans because the Vikings will probably...
Are The Vikings Truly Contenders?
After a somewhat convincing win against the Cardinals, who are better than their record, it’s time to have the contender conversation. The Minnesota Vikings stand at 6-1 and seemingly have the NFC North locked up. This leaves us with one question, are the Vikings truly contenders?. The national media...
How Many Holes Does Hockenson Fill?
Just hours before the 2022 NFL trade deadline Kwesi Adofo-Mensah swung a big move, and again it came from within the division. Getting tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions is a power move for the 6-1 Vikings, but how many holes does Hockenson fill?. After Irv Smith Jr....
Pat McAfee Loves the Vikings, You Should Too
Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee has become a media titan and his soundbites often draw national attention. In a recent show he discussed the hot start for the Minnesota Vikings, and it’s hard to not get behind his emotions. There’s no denying that the Minnesota Vikings weren’t expected...
