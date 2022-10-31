Read full article on original website
Country Group Is Making 2 Stops In Idaho And Tickets On Sale Now
Country group Old Dominion is coming to Idaho! Not making just one stop, but two. That gives you two opportunities to see the country stars perform and tickets are on sale now. Old Dominion is starting its No Bad Vibes Tour in January 2023. They will be touring in the...
Organizers hope to collect 7,000 coats for sixth annual ‘Wall of Warmth’
IDAHO FALLS — The “Wall of Warmth” is back. The Hall Foundation and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are teaming up with real estate agent Valorie Blanchard of Valorie’s List to provide coats for those in need all over eastern Idaho. This is the sixth year the “Wall of Warmth” is happening and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Woman shares ghostly encounter in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Many years ago in downtown Idaho Falls, a young orphan girl around 11 or 12 was allegedly murdered in what was then the Rogers Hotel and buried in a wall in the tunnels underneath the city. Kathy Nave is the owner of Ghost Walk Idaho Falls,...
Alaska Airlines to end daily flight between Idaho Falls and Boise
IDAHO FALLS — Alaska Airlines is ending its daily flights between Idaho Falls and Boise next month. The one-flight-a-day service began in June and was the only nonstop flight between the two major Idaho cities. “There are a variety of factors behind our decision, including a significant underperformance of...
The Tiniest County In All Of Idaho Is Adorable
Eenie meenie miney mo, can you guess the tiniest county in Idaho?. Is it Bear Lake County? Nope. The stunning Bear Lake County's population is 6,450. It's small, sure, but it's still several times larger than Idaho's smallest. How about Camas County? Close, but no potato, friend. Named after a...
Eleanor Crawford Fullmer
Eleanor Crawford Fullmer died peacefully on October 30, 2022, in the Idaho Falls Community Hospital surrounded by her eternal companion and each of her children. She was 84 years old. She was the second of 4 children born to Walter Edwin Crawford and Selma Clair Pearson. Born April 30, 1938,...
Shoshone-Bannock teen’s passion is to make sure the past is not forgotten
FORT HALL – The late Agnes Lavatta rarely spoke about her time at the Fort Hall Boarding School. Her silence and anxious handwringing when the topic came up said plenty. Today, a chimney and a few dilapidated buildings with boarded windows are all that remains on that school campus, where hundreds of Native American children lived in the early 1900s after being forcibly removed from their homes.
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The post New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
In rolls November...in rolls the cold! Active weather hits Idaho today.
To welcome in the month of November our weather systems are ramping up to provide us with wintery conditions!. Overcast conditions are settling into the region this morning in preparation for a cold front that will pass through Idaho this afternoon. Very windy conditions are expected in southeastern Idaho near...
Human trafficking documentary screening happening in Rexburg
REXBURG — The trafficking of children is a scourge that is becoming ever more prevalent in the age of the Internet. A free screening of “It’s Happening Right Here,” a new documentary film aiming to raise awareness and educate parents about what they can do to protect their kids, will be the focus of an event at Fats Cats in Rexburg this coming Thursday, Nov. 3.
Pocatello hosts Homeless Stand Down
This past Saturday, The 25th annual Homeless Stand Down was held in Reed Gym on Idaho State University's campus. The post Pocatello hosts Homeless Stand Down appeared first on Local News 8.
Nov. 8: A $266.1 million school election day
Just three Idaho school districts will ask their patrons to OK requests for local funds Nov. 8, but one of the requests is the biggest school bond issue Idaho has ever seen. Voters in the Idaho Falls, Bonneville and Fremont County school districts will decide on a combined total of $266.1 million in local funds to cover various expenses and projects, including Idaho Falls’ plan to build a new high school and two new elementary schools.
Local church meetinghouse donated to Community Food Basket as new headquarters
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the donation of a building located at 351 W. 14th Street in Idaho Falls to the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls. The post Local church meetinghouse donated to Community Food Basket as new headquarters appeared first on Local News 8.
See What A&E’s “Ghostbusters” Cameras Caught at Idaho’s Haunted Pocatello High School
One of Idaho's most famous TV locations is haunted but according to Stacker.com it is not Idaho's Old Penitentiary like myself and many others would have thought. It also is not an old mining 'ghost town' that would have been my second guess. Nope it is a high school. Pocatello...
Body of Missing Idaho Hunter Discovered After Extensive Search
A long 10-day search came to a sad end on Saturday as authorities discovered the body of an Idaho big game hunter named Michael Faller. The search for the Butte County rifle hunter came to an end thanks to the aid of a K9 search unit. The Butte County Sheriff’s...
East Idaho firefighters battle two rural haystack blazes, one Pocatello kitchen fire
East Idaho firefighters were busy battling two haystack blazes and a kitchen fire in Pocatello over the past several days. What was a massive haystack fire is still smoldering along Goodenough Road southwest of McCammon after first being reported around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to McCammon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Johnny Ketner. Ketner said the blaze was contained around 6 a.m. Sunday and he expects the blaze to be fully...
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
Jon Lynn Johnson
Jon Lynn Johnson, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 31, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, with his family by his side. Jon was born March 25, 1958, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Thales Johnson and Barbara Christensen Johnson. He grew up and attended schools in West Jefferson and graduated from Challis High School as a standout athlete. He also attended ISU and Votech.
Authorities offer condolences to family of deceased hunter from Idaho Falls
ARCO – A local family is mourning the loss of a hunter, whose body was found in Butte County after a 10-day search. A news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office indicate Michael Faller’s body was found in the North Creek area of Butte County in an area with lots of trees and steep terrain.
