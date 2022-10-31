ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Elderly man from Southington missing

SOUTHINGTON – An elderly man from Southington has gone missing. Francis Triano, 76, went missing sometime Wednesday morning – when state police issued a Silver Alert for him. Anyone who has information on Triano’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Southington police ar 860-621-0101. The 76-year-old has...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Unfavorable conditions aside, Berlin finished in a tie for third in Division II championship

The Berlin Redcoats and 14 of the best golf teams in the state met up this past Monday for the Division II CIAC Championship from Chippanee Country Club in Bristol. Despite “uncomfortable” conditions according to Redcoats’ head coach Bill Ferrero, Berlin finished with a team score of 329 which was good enough to tie for third in the state with Bethel and Lewis Mills.
BERLIN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Gadkar-Wilcox once again challenging Rutigliano in Trumbull's 123rd District

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For the third time, Democrat Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox, 43, will face off against Republican David Rutigliano, 57, for 123rd House seat. Incumbent Rutigliano defeated Gadkar-Wilcox in 2020 and 2018 to represent the district, which includes part of Trumbull. Hearst Connecticut...
TRUMBULL, CT
milfordmirror.com

9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Danbury Resident Charged After Wrong-Way Crash on I-84 in Newtown

If you were wondering why I-84 East was a parking lot this morning, the latest in a rash of wrong-way crashes on Connecticut roadways occurred in Newtown. Connecticut State Police-Troop A, Southbury has just announced that a Danbury resident is facing numerous charges following the incident. According to CSP Troop...
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Washington St. in Middletown reopens after serious crash

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Washington Street in Middletown is back open Wednesday afternoon after a serious crash. Fire officials said the westbound side of Washington St. was closed at Newfield St. It has since reopened. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said. Fire, police and ambulances are...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border

WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
WESTERLY, RI
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Woman Dies In Torrington Rollover Crash

A 22-year-old Connecticut woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 8. The crash happened in Torrington, located in Litchfield County, at about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Connecticut State Police reported. A 1999 New Volkswagen Beetle GLS was northbound on Route 8 near Exit 46 and was negotiating...
TORRINGTON, CT

