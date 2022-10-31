Read full article on original website
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
fox61.com
Luna Pizza expands to tasty bar bites for new Connecticut location
Luna Pizza is in West Hartford and just opened in Wethersfield. The new location is part of a bar, which expands the menu to bar bites.
Bristol Press
Waterbury man stole lottery tickets from Southington convenience store, tried to commit break-in in Bristol: police
SOUTHINGTON – A Waterbury man was arrested Tuesday after police say he burglarized a convenience store, stealing cash and lottery tickets, and tried to do the same thing in Bristol. Michael Menta, 50, was arrested after his car broke down in Bristol – where police say he admitted to...
Bristol Press
Elderly man from Southington missing
SOUTHINGTON – An elderly man from Southington has gone missing. Francis Triano, 76, went missing sometime Wednesday morning – when state police issued a Silver Alert for him. Anyone who has information on Triano’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Southington police ar 860-621-0101. The 76-year-old has...
Meriden, November 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Meriden. The Francis T Maloney High School soccer team will have a game with OH Platt High School on November 01, 2022, 12:45:00. The Francis T Maloney High School soccer team will have a game with OH Platt High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00.
Who’s got the best pizza in CT? Yelp reviews have the answer
(WTNH) — It’s a debate as old as time, where can one grab the best slice of pizza? The answers vary for everyone, and in Connecticut, it depends on who you ask. Some of us are die-hard Frank Pepe fans. Others are dedicated to Sally’s and will wait in line for almost an hour for […]
New Britain Herald
Unfavorable conditions aside, Berlin finished in a tie for third in Division II championship
The Berlin Redcoats and 14 of the best golf teams in the state met up this past Monday for the Division II CIAC Championship from Chippanee Country Club in Bristol. Despite “uncomfortable” conditions according to Redcoats’ head coach Bill Ferrero, Berlin finished with a team score of 329 which was good enough to tie for third in the state with Bethel and Lewis Mills.
Unclaimed Connecticut Lottery Winnings Top $1.6M, Is Any of it Yours?
I don't know about you, but if I won the lottery, I would be on the doorstep of the place that cuts those checks or hands the winners the cash as soon as possible. Believe it or not, sometimes winners of Connecticut Lottery games may lollygag to pick up their winnings for whatever reason.
Powerball reaches $1 billion with Connecticut residents hoping to win big
PROSPECT, Conn. — Are you feeling lucky?. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $1 billion. It's the second time in Powerball history the prize has been this high ahead of Monday night's drawing. It's a chance that could pay off big time. Abdoul Hamid is the owner of...
trumbulltimes.com
Gadkar-Wilcox once again challenging Rutigliano in Trumbull's 123rd District
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For the third time, Democrat Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox, 43, will face off against Republican David Rutigliano, 57, for 123rd House seat. Incumbent Rutigliano defeated Gadkar-Wilcox in 2020 and 2018 to represent the district, which includes part of Trumbull. Hearst Connecticut...
milfordmirror.com
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
Danbury Resident Charged After Wrong-Way Crash on I-84 in Newtown
If you were wondering why I-84 East was a parking lot this morning, the latest in a rash of wrong-way crashes on Connecticut roadways occurred in Newtown. Connecticut State Police-Troop A, Southbury has just announced that a Danbury resident is facing numerous charges following the incident. According to CSP Troop...
trumbulltimes.com
How 'Greenwich Girl' Laura McKittrick became a social media influencer and other tales from her blog
GREENWICH — Ten years ago, before the term social media influencer was coined, Laura McKittrick had an idea: She wanted to start a website devoted to her hometown of Greenwich. The "Greenwich Girl" website, devoted to community events and the dining and retail sectors in town, is now going...
Wednesday Warrior: CT organization makes life-long promise to families of fallen Bristol officers
(WTNH) — When a first responder makes the supreme sacrifice, they leave behind a family. This is something Connecticut just witnessed, as Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department were laid to rest. Known as the club with a heart, The Hundred Club of Connecticut is committed to helping the […]
Eyewitness News
Washington St. in Middletown reopens after serious crash
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Washington Street in Middletown is back open Wednesday afternoon after a serious crash. Fire officials said the westbound side of Washington St. was closed at Newfield St. It has since reopened. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said. Fire, police and ambulances are...
Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
Former Connecticut state representative pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid
Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in Hartford and pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy.
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
22-Year-Old Woman Dies In Torrington Rollover Crash
A 22-year-old Connecticut woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 8. The crash happened in Torrington, located in Litchfield County, at about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Connecticut State Police reported. A 1999 New Volkswagen Beetle GLS was northbound on Route 8 near Exit 46 and was negotiating...
