15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
ST. LOUIS — Throughout the month of October, the Today in St. Louis team has been showcasing different haunted places in the area for our “Spooky Spots” series. For our last instalment, we featured a landmark known as one of the most beautiful places in the Lou. Some might even say it's “fabulous!”
Huge turnout at candlelight vigil for missing paraglider
WASHINGTON, Mo. — On a perfect, autumn evening, the community filled James Rennick Riverfront Park in Washington, Missouri. They lit a number of candles and tossed flowers into the river for Kenny Loudermilk. Amid all their questions, tears and fears, the paraglider's family and co-workers from Jarrell Mechanical Contractors...
laduenews.com
Friends of St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Table Top
The Friends of St. Louis Children’s Hospital held its annual Table Tops event at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, in Downtown Clayton. Featuring 40 tables by 39 designers in an array of themes, plus ten boutiques with clothing, soaps and jewelry, guests had plenty to see and do. This year’s event lends support to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Child Health Advocacy and Outreach Services, consisting of school-based health programs and a virtual behavioral health program. Every year the table top designers outdo themselves with inspired ideas and stellar execution.
New Beer Alert: St. Louis brewery heralds return of long-requested beer style
ST. LOUIS — The first New Beer Alert! entry comes to us from 2nd Shift Brewing, owned by Libby and Steve Crider and located at 1601 Sublette Ave. in The Hill. The brewery recently tapped a style known interchangeably as a Black IPA or Cascadian Dark Ale. Scott Pelizzaro, a 2nd Shift Brewing brand ambassador, offered some details on the story behind the beer, called Dead and Alive.
Refreshed $2M Tower Grove Park creek to begin flowing Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A year-long Tower Grove Park project to restore a creek buried in 1913 will be completed Wednesday. The water will begin flowing in the creek after a grand opening event at 10 am. It will be attended by representatives of the Osage Nation, St. Louis City leaders, and people representing the […]
Arch Apparel, Education Plus team up for shirt to help Central VPA
ST. LOUIS — There's a new way to show your support for Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Education Plus has partnered with Arch Apparel on a new T-shirt. It has "SLPS" for St. Louis Public Schools, on the front with a rose. On the back is a heart and logos from other area school districts.
2 Missouri Cities Make List for Best Winter Holiday Destinations
We can now officially talk about the holidays and get ready for the upcoming holiday season. One website just rated the best cities to visit this holiday season and two Missouri cities make the list. Wallethub put together this list of the top cities to visit this holiday season. They...
KMOV
Jefferson County farm helps animals
Illinois Board of Elections warns of text message directing voters to wrong polling place. Search for missing paraglider near Washington, Mo. The avid paraglider first went missing on October 26, after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the Missouri River around sunset.
labortribune.com
Historic St. Louis landmark Ted Drewes opts for union electricians on large freezer project
IBEW Local 1 Financial Secretary Dave Roth has been patronizing Ted Drewes for more than 40 years. As an apprentice, Roth and his classmates would make the three-mile trip from the union’s training center to the historic St. Louis landmark during their lunch break. So, when Roth drove by...
Comic bookstores raise money for CVPA shooting victims
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis community continues to mourn the loss of the student and teacher killed in the deadly school shooting on Monday. Comic bookstores across the city came together to encourage customers to be heroes for their community. Proceeds from sales at five different comic book...
Businesses, city leaders look to convince Emerson Electric to stay in St. Louis
FERGUSON, Mo. — Businesses and political leaders have plans to convince Emerson Electric to stay in St. Louis after the industrial giant announced it plans to sell its headquarters in Ferguson. Nearly 1300 employees could be impacted by the $14 billion deal to sell the property to the Climate...
Taylor Swift Snubs St. Louis on 'The Eras' Tour
She will still be coming to Missouri, but only to Kansas City
KMOV
Longtime South Grand staple moving to Richmond Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Longtime South Grand staple King & I is moving to St. Louis County. Monday, the Thai restaurant announced it will be moving to the spot that used to be occupied by Blaze Pizza at 8039 Dale. The plan is for the new location to open in Spring, 2023.
Apple butter festival, pumpkin glows and more happening this weekend
ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for a good way to spend the Halloween weekend, Today in St. Louis has you covered!. Historic Main Street in St. Charles is going to be lit this weekend with pumpkins! Thursday night employees at Bike Stop Cafe carved dozens of pumpkins for their annual pumpkin glow display.
$1.7B NGA facility takes shape in north St. Louis, remains on schedule and on budget
ST. LOUIS — When Hurricane Ian hit Florida, the St. Louis NGA sent crews to process 60,000 drone images a day for information they used to give damage assessments, determine evacuation routes, and support life-saving missions. But this work came just weeks after their own brush with Mother Nature:...
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: October 2022
With the close of October comes Halloween and another look back at St. Louis area openings and closings for the month. There were many more openings than there were closings: in fact, no local restaurants reported closures this month. Hi Pointe Drive In's spin-off concept, A Little Hi, opened on...
98-year-old golfer is ageless inspiration on and off the course
BALLWIN, Mo. — On Tuesday mornings from the spring through the fall, you know where to find Terry Jacoby. Tuesday is league day at Ballwin Golf Course, and Jacoby doesn't miss league day. “I know it’s harder for some of us on really cold or hot days. We say,...
15-year-old girl shot in leg in Carr Square neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of North 18th and Carr streets in the city's Carr Square neighborhood. Police said the girl was conscious and breathing when officers...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from St. Louis, Missouri
Got an extra day or two during your sojourn in St. Louis? Use the Gateway City as your springboard to explore the treasures of the “Show Me State” with the best day trips from St. Louis, Missouri. Offering a rich cultural heritage, breathtaking state parks, historic buildings, and...
First Francois' langur ever born at the Saint Louis Zoo
ST. LOUIS — Cuteness alert! The Saint Louis Zoo has welcomed its first Francois’ langur monkey ever to be born at the zoo. The “pumpkin-haired” monkey, named Rhubarb, arrived on Sept. 30, just in time for Halloween, to mom Dolly and dad Deshi. According to the...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
