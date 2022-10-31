Read full article on original website
Related
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
studyfinds.org
2 drugs may help stop pancreatic cancer before it starts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is an especially elusive form of the disease, known to go undetected in many patients for quite some time due to lack of symptoms. This “silent” nature allows pancreatic cancer to progress undetected and spread to other organs. Researchers from the University of Florida, however, report that two drugs may be able to stop pancreatic cancer before it has a chance to start by reversing a key cellular process involved in its progression.
States with the highest cancer rates
An estimated 38% of adults will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes, according to the National Cancer Institute, making cancer a top medical priority. The National Center for Health Statistics reports that cancer is the most-researched disease in the U.S. The National Institutes of Health dedicated more than $6 billion to cancer research in 2020, and the estimated funding spend for 2022 is expected to reach $12.7 billion. While this research has led to new treatments contributing to a consistent decrease in cancer mortality...
New Study Shows Sugar-Sweetened Drinks Increase Risk of Cancer Mortality
In a large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS), men and women who drank two or more servings of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) per day, compared to people who never drank, had a five percent increased risk of death from an obesity-related cancer, including gastrointestinal, postmenopausal breast, endometrial and kidney cancer. These results appear to be related to the higher body mass index (BMI) of the participants who regularly drank SSBs. BMI is a measure of body size, combining a person’s weight with their height, showing whether a person has a healthy weight. The study was published today in Cancer, Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
MedicalXpress
Hair straightening chemicals associated with higher uterine cancer risk
Women who used chemical hair straightening products were at higher risk for uterine cancer compared to women who did not report using these products, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found no associations with uterine cancer for other hair products that the women reported using, including hair dyes, bleach, highlights, or perms.
Healthline
Lynch Syndrome and the Risk of Ovarian Cancer
Lynch syndrome is an inherited condition. That means that it’s passed down to a person from their parents. People who have Lynch syndrome are at an increased risk of several types of cancer compared with the general population. One of these cancers is ovarian cancer. In this article, we...
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
News-Medical.net
Pancreatic cancer could be detected up to three years earlier than current diagnoses
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
MedicalXpress
Diverticular disease associated with cancer outside gastrointestinal tract
Through the ESPRESSO cohort, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, University of Newcastle, Australia, University of Washington, Seattle, and Karolinska Institutet examined the risk of cancer among 75,000 patients with a diagnosis of diverticular disease and colorectal histopathology. The paper is now published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
Adults With ADHD at Higher Risk for Cardiovascular Disease, Study Shows
People with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may have a higher risk for cardiovascular disease, a new study has found. Conducted by researchers from Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University in Sweden, the study investigated the associations between ADHD and a wide range of cardiovascular diseases in adults. The results showed that of the individuals who were followed as part of the study, 38% of those with ADHD developed cardiovascular disease, compared with 24% of those without ADHD.
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
Incredible scans reveal how new drugs reverse deadliest cancer for first time
Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed too late as people with it tend to show little to no symptoms. The cancer has the lowest survival rate of any common cancer in the UK - with more than half of patients dying within three months of diagnosis. Experts at Florida University in...
Promising Immunotherapy Drug May Soon Become Standard Treatment For Skin Cancer
Next to basal cell carcinoma (BCC), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) is the second-most common non-melanoma-based form of skin cancer, according to 2022 research published in the scientific journal Biomedicines. Cases of cSCC are on the rise, as they are most often seen in older adults. In addition to aging, those with increased exposure to the sun's ultraviolet rays, individuals with chronic immunosuppression, and those with a history of skin cancer may also be more susceptible to the disease.
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Survival Rate for Eye Cancer?
The 5-year survival rate for eye cancer is 80%. With early diagnosis, the 5-year survival rate increases to 85%. However, survival rates vary depending on the size and location of the tumor, as well as the type of cancer diagnosed. To give survival statistics for various cancer types, the American...
New test can detect four cancers in one go – years before diagnosis
A REVOLUTIONARY new test which could detect up to four different types of cancer at once has been developed by scientists. The new test can accurately test for cell changes that could lead to deadly cervical cancer. It can also pick up DNA markers for some other cancers, meaning it...
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Surges Linked To Spike in Heart Attack Deaths – “Like Nothing Seen Before”
New study shows heart attack increase has been most prominent in young adults, especially those ages 25-44. Researchers at the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai conducted a new data analysis and found that deaths from heart attacks rose significantly during pandemic surges, including the COVID-19 Omicron surges, overall reversing a heart-healthier pre-pandemic trend.
6 things to know about ovarian cancer, as charity warns of low awareness
If you aren’t clear on the symptoms of ovarian cancer, you aren’t the only one. Target Ovarian Cancer says only 3% of women are confident in naming all the warning signs of the disease – and more awareness is urgently needed. The four main symptoms are persistent...
Healthline
How Does Kidney Cancer Affect Children?
Though rare, kidney cancer is one of several types of cancer that may affect children. The outlook for this type of cancer will depend on the type and stage of a child’s cancer. Overall, cancer is uncommon in children. The. American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that 10,470 children in...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
MedicalXpress
The use of DNA biomarkers for detecting early-stage HPV-positive oropharynx cancers has limitations
Oropharynx cancers caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) have risen dramatically over the years, superseding tobacco use and heavy drinking as the primary driver of new cases. Fortunately, HPV-positive oropharynx cancers have an improved survival rate compared to other head and neck cancers, allowing for less intensive treatment options, especially if diagnosed at early stages.
Comments / 0