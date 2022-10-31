Jenkintown woman sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison in Bensalem drug death

A Montgomery County woman will spend up to a decade in prison for providing the drugs that killed a man in Bensalem two years ago.

Last week, Corrine Marie Smith, 43, of Jenkintown, pleaded guilty to charges of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communications facility and drug possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor offenses of misdemeanor offenses of possession of a controlled substance and recklessly endangering another person in the June 2020 death of 33-year-old Matthew Graham.

Smith was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison.

County detectives said Smith gave drugs to Graham at the Penn Lodge Hotel at 4331 Old Lincoln Highway on June 11, 2020. Graham was found dead in a room at the hotel the next day. Detectives said he was found with baggies that tested positive for the presence of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Graham's mother and other relatives were present at Smith's hearing last week.

“I miss Matt every day and people need to know that there will be consequences for doing this to someone. This has to stop," she said, according to a DA's press release.

An investigation into Smith's electronics, GPS, and Facebook messages showed she went to Philadelphia and got the drugs for him, according to authorities.

Graham's cause of death was determined to be from toxicity of those three drugs, according to charging documents.

During the investigation, Smith spoke to detectives and told them she knew Graham for many years, and was aware of his drug addiction, authorities said.

Smith also admitted that she used heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine as well, charging documents state.

"My client accepted the responsibility for the loss of her friend and the crimes related to her addiction," her attorney Paul Lang said Monday.