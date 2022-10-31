ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Jenkintown woman sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison in Bensalem drug death

By Christopher Dornblaser, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqptU_0itFAEi700

A Montgomery County woman will spend up to a decade in prison for providing the drugs that killed a man in Bensalem two years ago.

Last week, Corrine Marie Smith, 43, of Jenkintown, pleaded guilty to charges of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communications facility and drug possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor offenses of misdemeanor offenses of possession of a controlled substance and recklessly endangering another person in the June 2020 death of 33-year-old Matthew Graham.

Smith was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison.

Smith charged:Montgomery County woman charged in Bensalem drug death

'Tranq' on the rise:Deadly 'tranq' drug is Narcan-proof and on the rise in Bucks County

For subscribers:'Makes me sick': Ex-Hatboro-Horsham aide sentenced in Bensalem child sex assault case

County detectives said Smith gave drugs to Graham at the Penn Lodge Hotel at 4331 Old Lincoln Highway on June 11, 2020. Graham was found dead in a room at the hotel the next day. Detectives said he was found with baggies that tested positive for the presence of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Graham's mother and other relatives were present at Smith's hearing last week.

“I miss Matt every day and people need to know that there will be consequences for doing this to someone. This has to stop," she said, according to a DA's press release.

An investigation into Smith's electronics, GPS, and Facebook messages showed she went to Philadelphia and got the drugs for him, according to authorities.

Graham's cause of death was determined to be from toxicity of those three drugs, according to charging documents.

During the investigation, Smith spoke to detectives and told them she knew Graham for many years, and was aware of his drug addiction, authorities said.

Smith also admitted that she used heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine as well, charging documents state.

"My client accepted the responsibility for the loss of her friend and the crimes related to her addiction," her attorney Paul Lang said Monday.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Bucks County Smoke Shop Burglarized, Say Police

A smoke and vape shop in Bucks County was broken into early on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to authorities. Police in Warrington were dispatched to Quick Puff smoke shop on Easton Road just before 3:30 a.m., officials said. There, officers found the store's front window shattered and several Pennsylvania skill...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

8 charged in Berks County Jail drug smuggling investigation

The Berks County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that they have charged eight people in a scheme to smuggle drugs into Berks County Jail following multi-month investigation. In mid-April of 2022, the Berks County Jail officials became aware of a scheme involving several inmates actively smuggling drugs into...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Walmart Employee Groped Coworker, Police Say

A Berks County Walmart employee was arrested after police said he groped a female coworker while on the job. Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, was working a shift with a 20-year-old woman in the store's garden center when he "grabbed and touched her inappropriately multiple times," wrote Caernarvon Township police.
Daily Voice

Trio Charged In Reading Double Homicide: Police

Three Berks County men are in police custody after authorities said they carried out a double homicide early this year. Emanuel Soto, 18, of Reading, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 31 by Reading police and FBI agents, city officials said in a press release. His alleged co-conspirators, 21-year-old Jonathon Rodriguez...
READING, PA
buckscountyherald.com

DA will not charge man who shot and killed two men attacking him

The man who shot and killed two men who were part of a group attacking him in the parking lot of the Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township was acting in self-defense and will not be charged, said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub during an Oct. 27 press conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Burlington County Man Admits Role in Bank Fraud

On November 1, 2022, a Burlington County man admitted his role in a conspiracy to steal bank customer identities and then use that information to steal more than $520,000, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Jamere Hill-Birdsong, 33, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renée...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Philly Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shootout: Police

A Philadelphia man is charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a gunfight at the scene of a car accident on Halloween night. Phan Tran, 27, was driving on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 when he crashed into a car carrying two women and a 5-year-old child, authorities said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Alleged Serial Burglar Arrested In Camden County

A series of car break-ins led to a stakeout and the arrest of a burglary suspect, authorities said. Officers spoke with several residents near Valleybrook Townhome development who shared surveillance footage showing the suspect in the area. Police developed information that a person matching the suspect’s description was staying in...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy