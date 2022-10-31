CCSO: Man seriously hurt after being shot multiple times in Hollywood, deputies investigating

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting after a man was reportedly shot multiple times, leaving him seriously injured, over the weekend in Hollywood.

According to a report, deputies were called to the Medical University of South Carolina after learning that a patient was transported after being shot Sunday night during an incident in Hollywood.

CCSO learned from hospital staff that the man suffered wounds in his torso and left arm, the report read.

The victim told deputies he was walking along Storage Road to a friend’s home after leaving a car event near Shady Rest when he was shot from behind, causing him to fall stunned.

“[The victim] stated that after the shots were fired, he ran away,” CCSO said, before making contact with his girlfriend who then took him to Roper St. Francis hospital.

Deputies said that the victim’s wounds were considered serious by not life-threatening.

Information on any suspects is unknown at this time and deputies did not immediately find evidence of the shooting.

CCSO is also investigating to determine if there is a linkage between this incident to another shooting that happened Saturday.

Count on 2 as we learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.