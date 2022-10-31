Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Boys & Girls Club event, rec shop opening, and Día de los Muertos
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke. A community event was held Wednesday at the Springfield Boys & Girls Club. Americorps CEO Michael Smith hosted a community conversation at the Boys & Girls Club Family Center Wednesday. Smith is originally from...
Forest Park family decorate home as Christmas nightmare
Even with Batman around, it still felt a little too spooky at Forest Park in Springfield this Halloween. One home in the neighborhood even scared our 22News crew!
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: decoration donations, art show, sheriff’s department training
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, West Springfield, and Chicopee. This November, the Agawam Public Library is looking for unwanted or unused holiday decorations. Donate your greeting cards, wrapping paper, ornaments, small trees, ugly sweaters, tree skirts, flags, wreaths, and anything else you...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield trick-or-treaters hit the streets for Halloween
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is Halloween night and many families took their kids out for trick-or-treating. It was a very busy, but fun, night on Gillette Avenue in Springfield. We caught up with homeowners and trick or treaters who were enjoying the Halloween festivities. Reporter: “Who’s the most excited...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke opens city buildings for family-friendly trick-or-treating
A fight that police said broke out Friday night at a local high school football game is under investigation. It’s not just candidates that Massachusetts voters are choosing as we approach election day next week. There are four ballot questions as well. Harlem Globetrotters returning to Springfield in February.
wamc.org
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood
Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
Halloween party at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center
Halloween isn't just for children, as the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center in Springfield celebrated with a party.
theberkshireedge.com
Then & Now: Halloween in Great Barrington
In the early 1970s, Great Barrington celebrated Halloween each year with a big parade. The two photographs shown above and immediately below feature “Then and Now” floats launched on Halloween night in 1970. All of the black and white Halloween photos shown were taken by Marie Tassone in...
Bobcat spotted in Westfield using crosswalk
A bobcat was seen in Westfield Monday by a resident who was surprised to see the animal using a crosswalk.
theberkshireedge.com
Recollections of a Pittsfield kid: Trick-or-treat advice
What do you remember about Halloween time during your childhood? Think back and let the cobwebs clear a bit. I bet that you enjoyed the revelries as much as my sister, brother and I did in the 1960’s. It all began with growing our own pumpkins in the back...
westernmassnews.com
Local nurse teams up with Spanish Christian Church to raise donations for homeless
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A local church is organizing its first-ever drop box for the homeless as we head into the winter months. A local woman joined forces with her church to help organize the collection for the homeless. She told Western Mass News that her background in nursing is what inspired her to give back.
Trick-or-treating all across Holyoke on Halloween
There will be trick-or-treating at multiple locations in Holyoke on Monday.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s tax
A fight that police said broke out Friday night at a local high school football game is under investigation. Harlem Globetrotters returning to Springfield in February. The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Springfield. Setup underway for 2022 Bright Nights season. Updated: 6 hours ago. Monday may have been Halloween,...
Longmeadow Planning Board discuss rebuilding Maple Center Shopping Plaza
It's been a year since a fire destroyed Armata's Market in Longmeadow. Town residents came together Wednesday night to discuss rebuilding the site.
KTTS
Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield
(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
It was a very busy, but fun, night on Gillette Avenue in Springfield. We caught up with homeowners and trick or treaters who were enjoying the Halloween festivities. We’re learning new details about the deadly bicycle accident from last week in East Longmeadow. 2 teens charged after fight at...
Another Popular Business is Closing on North Street in Pittsfield
Unfortunately, there are a number of storefronts throughout North Street in Pittsfield that have had to close their doors in recent months, or have been closed for longer. Another popular business on North Street has stated that they are shutting their doors by the end of 2022. It was back...
Grass quickly recovers from summer drought, but here's how to get it ready for winter
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The unusually warm weather this week will give all of us a chance to get some yard work done, whether we want to or not. A big rebound in rainfall in September and October has rejuvenated lawns. "That just helped everyone’s lawns recover extremely fast,"...
Springfield DPW issues changes to city’s bulk pick-up operations
The new mattress recycling law begins Tuesday and the Springfield DPW is issuing immediate changes to the city's bulk pick-up operations.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: reports of nails spilled on Canal Street in Holyoke
Pet owners struggle to book vet appointments as clinic requests surge. A social media post caught our attention. In it, a dog owner sharing concerns about the long waits to get their sick pet seen by a veterinarian. Donations could be on the rise following new textile trash ban regulations.
