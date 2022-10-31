ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: decoration donations, art show, sheriff’s department training

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, West Springfield, and Chicopee. This November, the Agawam Public Library is looking for unwanted or unused holiday decorations. Donate your greeting cards, wrapping paper, ornaments, small trees, ugly sweaters, tree skirts, flags, wreaths, and anything else you...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield trick-or-treaters hit the streets for Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is Halloween night and many families took their kids out for trick-or-treating. It was a very busy, but fun, night on Gillette Avenue in Springfield. We caught up with homeowners and trick or treaters who were enjoying the Halloween festivities. Reporter: “Who’s the most excited...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke opens city buildings for family-friendly trick-or-treating

A fight that police said broke out Friday night at a local high school football game is under investigation. It’s not just candidates that Massachusetts voters are choosing as we approach election day next week. There are four ballot questions as well. Harlem Globetrotters returning to Springfield in February.
HOLYOKE, MA
wamc.org

A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood

Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Then & Now: Halloween in Great Barrington

In the early 1970s, Great Barrington celebrated Halloween each year with a big parade. The two photographs shown above and immediately below feature “Then and Now” floats launched on Halloween night in 1970. All of the black and white Halloween photos shown were taken by Marie Tassone in...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Recollections of a Pittsfield kid: Trick-or-treat advice

What do you remember about Halloween time during your childhood? Think back and let the cobwebs clear a bit. I bet that you enjoyed the revelries as much as my sister, brother and I did in the 1960’s. It all began with growing our own pumpkins in the back...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s tax

A fight that police said broke out Friday night at a local high school football game is under investigation. Harlem Globetrotters returning to Springfield in February. The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Springfield. Setup underway for 2022 Bright Nights season. Updated: 6 hours ago. Monday may have been Halloween,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
KTTS

Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield

(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Tuesday Forecast

It was a very busy, but fun, night on Gillette Avenue in Springfield. We caught up with homeowners and trick or treaters who were enjoying the Halloween festivities. We’re learning new details about the deadly bicycle accident from last week in East Longmeadow. 2 teens charged after fight at...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: reports of nails spilled on Canal Street in Holyoke

Pet owners struggle to book vet appointments as clinic requests surge. A social media post caught our attention. In it, a dog owner sharing concerns about the long waits to get their sick pet seen by a veterinarian. Donations could be on the rise following new textile trash ban regulations.
HOLYOKE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy