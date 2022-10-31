LIMA — The Ohio Constitution mandates the election of five state-wide offices: Governor/Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Treasurer and Auditor. Currently all of theses offices are held by Republicans who are running for reelection this year. Their Democratic opponents, most of whom have not run for statewide office before, entered their races comparatively late and have far less money to spend.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO