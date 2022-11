The New York Giants stayed put at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Despite some rumors and speculation, the Giants did not make any trades today. Wide receivers were dealt elsewhere as the Giants opted to maintain their future draft capital and win with the team they have in place. After the deadline passed, general manager Joe Schoen held a press conference where he explained his reasoning behind not making a trade. In the discussion, available free agent wide receivers were brought up, including former New York Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Bringing back Beckham is a move that Joe Schoen could consider making at some point later this season.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO