Datrell June Adickes Bethke
Datrell June Adickes Bethke went to be with the Lord October 30th, 2022, in Victoria, Texas. She was born to the late George and Emma Jeanette Taylor on August 11, 1940, in Tallassee, Alabama. June is preceded in death by her husband Arlis Walter Adickes, her husband Roman Lee Bethke, Jr., and her brother Don Taylor.
Ashleigh Langbien project to host golf tournament for CBC
Local golfers prepare to put their clubs to the test as the Ashleigh Langbein Project is set to host a tournament at the Beeville Country Club on Nov. 5. The tournament will take place over 18 holes. Ashleigh Langbein died in 2017 less than a year after she graduated from...
Ottensman hosts inaugural bocce tournament
Members of the community gathered on Oct. 15 to enjoy a nice game of bocce, hosted by Nick Ottensman. Ottensman was inspired by Gentlemen of Bocce, a similar event held in Victoria each year. He noted how fun and engaging the event was and endeavored to bring a similar event to Beeville using the country club grounds.
Tigerettes sweep past Santa Gertrudis Academy
The Goliad Tigerettes defeated the Santa Gertrudis Academy Lions 25-10, 25-8, 25-12 in a Class 3A bi-district volleyball match on Monday night. The Tigerettes (31-13) will face the IDEA Weslaco Pike-IDEA Quest College Prep winner in the area playoffs. Read about the match in the next issue of the Goliad...
Letter to the editor
It is my belief that the restoration team should consider the true history of Lady Justice. She is a symbol of unbiased justice, common in decision-making spaces all over the world. Therefore, the face of impartiality. She is modeled on both Greek and Roman goddesses Justicia and Thesis. Lady Justice...
Lady Eagles gain sweep of Lady Cats
The Woodsboro Lady Eagles improved to 3-2 in District 28-2A volleyball play on Oct. 4 with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-18 victory over the Refugio Lady Cats. Maddie Niemann had nine kills, two aces and three digs as the Lady Eagles raised their season record to 19-13. Remington Bolcik and Kenzie...
Tigerettes win Goliad Invitational team title
The Goliad Tigerettes won the team title at the Goliad Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1 at the Goliad State Park and Historic Site. Goliad’s Ashtyn Franke was second in the 2-mile race in a time of 13 minutes, 55.48 seconds. Rockport-Fulton’s Angela Coronado won the girls title with a time of 13:30.47.
Lady Cats fall to Yorktown
The Refugio Lady Cats fell in four sets to the Yorktown Kitty Kats in a District 28-2A volleyball match on Sept. 30. Yorktown rallied to beat the Lady Cats 24-26, 25-17, 25-7, 25-19. Bradi Fox-Smith had nine kills, 1.5 blocks, one ace and three digs for the Lady Cats. Bianca...
Lady Cats take CC Miller meet small-school title
The Refugio Lady Cats won the girls varsity small-school team title at the Corpus Christi Miller Invitational Cross Country meet on Oct.. 1 at West Guth Park. Refugio’s Lexi Sanchez won the 2-mile race in 15 minutes, 25.21 seconds as the Lady Cats finished with 29 points. Others leading...
Pettus defeats Lady Redfish
The Pettus Lady Eagles remained unbeaten in District 29-1A volleyball play on Oct. 4 with a sweep of the Austwell-Tivoli Lady Redfish. Pettus won the match 25-22, 25-18, 25-14. A-T fell to 2-4 in district play, while the Lady Eagles improved to 6-0.
Neo Industries breaks ground
A new company broke ground at the Chase Field Industrial Complex on Oct. 19. Neo Industries is a critical supplier for Steel Dynamics, which has its own plant in Sinton. Neo Industries has been in talks with the Bee Area Partnership and the Bee Development Authority for several months. Initially codenamed Operation Super Supplier, the Bee Area Partnership and the Bee Development Authority have been excited to announce the company’s presence in Bee County since the organizations closed the deal.
Tigerettes improve to 5-0 in district volleyball play
The Goliad Tigerettes raised their District 29-3A record to 5-0 with a 25-7, 25-11, 25-5 sweep of the Odem Lady Owls on Oct. 4. Addison Zamzow and Abby Yanta each had six kills for the Tigerettes (23-12, 5-0). Kyla Hill recorded five kills, one ace and 13 digs. Zamzow added...
New Dome: Storm Proof
Ground breaking is taking place for a new 7,000 square foot emergency management structure. The facility is to house the Emergency Operating Center for San Patricio County in the event of a storm. The Emergency Operating Center will include five permanent offices as a daily operating location as well as a mezzanine level of 1,200 square feet that will house the county’s IT system.
Portland ready to welcome Target
City Manager Randy Wright dropped some rather large hints last week when he told Portland City Council members that a big box store would soon be announced. The city and developer have both confirmed the store is Target. And the developer said more announcements will come soon. “The 44 acre...
G-P allows tax cap for Cheniere
It may have seemed like procedural bureaucracy – and it was – but a preliminary measure passed, unanimously, by the Gregory-Portland ISD last week could help pave the way for enormous economic development to continue in the area. It also could mean more than $30 million to the school district.
Turbine fires become more prevalent
San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said there isn’t much emergency responders can do when a wind turbine catches fire. Not when the massive units stretch more than 300 feet in the air – about the same height as the Statue of Liberty. “We don’t have any fire...
