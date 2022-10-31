A new company broke ground at the Chase Field Industrial Complex on Oct. 19. Neo Industries is a critical supplier for Steel Dynamics, which has its own plant in Sinton. Neo Industries has been in talks with the Bee Area Partnership and the Bee Development Authority for several months. Initially codenamed Operation Super Supplier, the Bee Area Partnership and the Bee Development Authority have been excited to announce the company’s presence in Bee County since the organizations closed the deal.

BEEVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO