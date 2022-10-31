Read full article on original website
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53
Musician Mike Schank, who was best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film "American Movie," has died, according to a close friend
Emmy Award-Winning Writer, Producer and Actor Lena Waithe To Serve As 2023 American Black Film Festival Ambassador
ABFF Ventures LLC today announced Emmy AwardÒ-winning writer, creator, actor and founder of Hillman Grad Lena Waithe will serve as the ambassador for the 2023 American Black Film Festival (ABFF). As ambassador, Waithe, who has been an influential advocate for under-represented storytellers in Hollywood, will help bring awareness to...
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory star's new comedy cancelled by Netflix mid-production
Lauren Lapkus, star of The Big Bang Theory, has seen her new comedy series cancelled by Netflix. The actress was due to voice the lead role in Bad Crimes, an animated comedy produced by Greg Daniels (King of the Hill) and Mike Judge (Silicon Valley). As reported by Variety, the...
Controversial American actor, director James Franco
"Pineapple Express" star James Franco is an Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winning actor. He has appeared in a variety of film genres including Comedy, Thriller, Fantasy, and more.
Children recreate funniest sitcom moments for Gold TV’s 30th anniversary
Famous scenes from the UK’s favourite sitcoms have been recreated with a cast of children between the ages of nine and 13 to celebrate UK Gold’s 30th birthday.The TV channel was launched on 1 November 1992, three decades ago.Moments from both The Vicar of Dibley and Only Fools and Horses have been recreated in celebration of the broadcasting anniversary.In one clip, a young Del Boy recreates the famous moment the character falls through the bar - in what is widely regarded as one of the greatest sitcom scenes in history.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneTom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announce divorce, ending 13-year marriageDrew Barrymore reveals she hasn’t had an ‘intimate relationship’ since 2016
Netflix Orders Six New Natural History Documentary Shows, Including Morgan Freeman-Narrated ‘Our Universe’ (TV News Roundup)
Netflix has announced six upcoming natural history documentary series, starting with “Our Universe,” narrated by Morgan Freeman, on November 22. The shows all focus on different aspects of the natural world, from an expansive look into the universe’s origins, to life on planet Earth and how its oceans operate and exist. Additional new series include a continuation of 2019’s “Our Planet” with “Our Planet II,” and natural historian David Attenborough is once again slated to narrate the new series. Netflix said that more than 100 million households have watched the original “Our Planet” since it was released in April 2019. The six...
Stephen Grossman, longtime ‘Newhart’ producer, dead at 76
Stephen Grossman, who was coordinating producer on the television series “Newhart” during its eight-year run, died Thursday. He was 76. Grossman died of complications from COVID-19, Variety reported. The veteran producer, whose career spanned 35 years in the entertainment industry, produced all 184 episodes of “Newhart” from 1982...
