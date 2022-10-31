Read full article on original website
CNET
National Nacho Day: Delicious Deals and Freebies From Chevys, Taco Bell and More
Nacho fans, get ready. Sunday's your day to indulge in all the spicy, cheese-covered tortilla chips you want. National Nacho Day is Nov. 6, and a bunch of restaurants are offering deals to celebrate the dish. The birth of the nacho reportedly dates back to 1940, when a group of...
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items
And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
Popular Southern Seafood Restaurant Opening Soon
Order yourself a low country boil.Sunira Moses/Unsplash. For anyone that has spend time in the Southeastern United States, there’s just something about a good old fashion seafood boil that can’t be replicated. The food is simple, to the point, and delicious. The seasoning profile added to shrimp, corn, crab, and potatoes is everything from salty to spicy all at once, and the combination of melted butter pushes it over the top. However, for fans of the food styling, it isn’t necessary to travel across multiple time zones just to indulge in the culinary style. That’s because a new southern seafood boil restaurant is opening right here in the Valley.
Thrillist
Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States
The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
I Compared Subway Vs. Publix Subs & Declared A Winner As A Food-Obsessed Sandwich Reporter
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether I'm covering massive grilled cheese festivals, ranking America's favorite chicken sandwiches, or interviewing artists who specialize in hyper-realistic oil paintings of PB&Js, my time spent on food journalism has earned me the title of a self-proclaimed "sandwich reporter."
Chipotle Employees Say They Intentionally Give Online Orders “Half-Scoops” in Meals
TikToker @kuthab_ posted a TikTok where he lip-syncs the line from the show Sandman: "I didn't feel anything." No, he isn't making a commentary on consumerism destroying someone's soul, but rather a joke about the lack of guilt he felt for only giving customers who place their orders online half a scoop of their preferred protein for their meals.
This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California
From a burger paired perfectly with fries and a drink, to a pizza loaded with all of the best toppings, fast food is a go-to meal option for Americans because of its convenience – even though it isn’t the healthiest option. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the...
WPTV
In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1
If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
Here’s The Fast-Food Restaurant With The Slowest Drive-Thru
Opting for a fast-food restaurant drive-thru service can be time-saving, especially when you have a busy work schedule. However, it can be frustrating when you are in a hurry and have to compete with other people for space in a drive-thru lane, as most restaurants record huge traffic. Recently, QSR...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In California
Here's where you can find it.
Popeyes Is Giving Away A Free Sandwich For National Sandwich Day
Labor Day. The 4th of July. Thanksgiving. All of these are American holidays, celebrated from the East Coast to the West by thousands of patriotic and hard-working Americans. But there's one holiday that many seem to brush over, despite it celebrating one of the most common foods in the United States: National Sandwich Day.
Reddit Is Stunned By The Price Of A Popeyes Thanksgiving Turkey
Turkey and Thanksgiving remain linked together in a seemingly unbreakable bond (even though, according to the Smithsonian, the bird was probably not the main event during that first Thanksgiving). The good thing about turkey is that it's large enough to feed many, but it's difficult to prepare. For a start, it takes up a large amount of oven space and a lot of prep time between basting and stuffing. Some people wake before the sun rises just to get started on their entree. While some enjoy cooking turkey and the challenge that comes with it, for many, it's just not practical.
The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years
After voting on the Taco Bell app, fans have chosen The Enchirito to return to the menu for a limited time over the Double Decker Taco Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite! After a voting period where fast food fans could choose between the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, the burrito-and-enchilada-combo reigned supreme with more than 62 percent of the votes, the fast food chain announced Friday. But Enchirito fans better move fast. The limited-time offer is, indeed, limited — available on the menu Nov. 17-30....
Taco Bell Brings Back a Unique Menu Item With a Spicy Twist
While fan reaction (and outrage) over the Mexican Pizza remains unmatched in all of Taco Bell's history, a close second are the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned chain's Nacho Fries. First appearing on menus in 2018, the Nacho Fries are a seasoned version of regular French fries — crispy fries are covered with a mix of loose Tex-Mex spices and served with a side of Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce.
iheart.com
Frito-Lays Introducing 3 New Chip Flavors Inspired By World Cup
If these new flavors intrigue you, get them quickly because they're only available for a limited time. These three flavors with international roots are meant to commemorate The FIFA World Cup starting later this month in Qatar. Lay’s Adobadas – Flavors of chili, tomato and lime based on the Latin...
Here's Where To Find The Best Cheesecake In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of restaurants that serve up each state's best cheesecake.
Taco Bell Fans Vote for 70s Menu Item to Return
Last month, over 760,000 members of Taco Bell Rewards voted on which classic Taco Bell item they wanted to see return: Enchirito or the Double Decker Taco. If you're still reeling from the news that Taco Bell discontinued the Enchirito in 2013, we've got some great news for you: your beloved Enchirito is back and it's coming to menus nationwide starting November 17 through November 30, 2022.
The Difference In Thanksgiving Dinners Across The US
Every year when Halloween passes us by and we find ourselves getting ready for the official holiday season, we also begin the process of getting physically and mentally prepared for another Thanksgiving dinner. Even as inflation still has a grip on the country, the idea of getting together with family and friends over a home-cooked turkey dinner is something that has, is, and will always remain a core American value.
Starbucks' Festive Menu Is Back And So Are Its Holiday Cups
Starbucks' festive cups have grown to become the unofficial start of the holidays — when you see them being served, you know Christmas is right around the corner. It's hard to imagine, but there's a time when we didn't have this marker, as Starbucks' holiday cups weren't released until 1997 (per its website). Designed by Sandy Nelson, the first cups came in magenta, sapphire, emerald, and purple. They instantly became popular, and they've only risen in status since.
