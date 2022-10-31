ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

Bicyclist identified in deadly hit and run accident in East Longmeadow

By Nick DeGray, Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LI1oT_0itF9YXn00

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been identified as the victim of a deadly hit-and-run accident in East Longmeadow Thursday.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has identified the bicyclist victim as 62-year-old Michael Wilson of Springfield.

Feeding Hills man turns himself in after deadly hit & run accident in East Longmeadow

William Lowe Jr. , 27, of Feeding Hills was arraigned in Palmer District Court Monday morning. He pleaded not guilty to charges of motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident causing death, and driving with a suspended license after being charged in the state of Connecticut with DUI BAC over.

On October 27 around 6:20 p.m., Wilson was riding a bicycle on North Main Street in East Longmeadow, when he was struck by an SUV allegedly driven by Lowe near the intersection of Speight Arden.

According to court documents, when police arrived Wilson appeared unresponsive with agonal breathing and bleeding from the head. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Lowe turned himself into the East Longmeadow Police Department the next day but is being accused of driving away after the crash. After a law enforcement officer, Michael Ingalls, sat with Lowe, Lowe said that he was on his way to work with his GPS on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dh3HY_0itF9YXn00
William Lowe appears at an arraignment in Palmer District Court.

Lowe said the victim appeared to be like a deer in headlights, in front of his car. He noted to law enforcement that he didn’t have a chance to stop or brake while going the speed limit. The speed limit in the area is posted at 25 and 35 miles per hour, and people who live in the area say it’s rarely obeyed.

Lowe stated that he “freaked out, and that was it.” He ended up pulling his vehicle into a Walgreens parking lot to recuperate since he was freaking out and trying to understand what just happened.

A witness reported she was traveling north on North Main Street in the area of the accident. She says she saw Wilson riding his bicycle and then as she passed him she heard a loud hit. She turned around to get Wilson help and believes a dark-colored car hit him and never stayed at the accident scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqL9G_0itF9YXn00
William Lowe (Credit: Hampden County District Attorney’s Office)

Lowe is being held on $5,000 bail. The defendant has the right to bail to review or potential bail revocation. If the defendant is released, he is ordered to not drive a motor vehicle as his suspension will still be in place.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for November 28.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in Shrewsbury hit-and-run crash that left young woman dead

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A suspected hit-and-driver was charged in connection with a crash in Shrewsbury that claimed the life of a young woman who was walking home from work. Jerry Santiago, Jr., 24, was arraigned Wednesday in Westborough District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Woman Dies In Torrington Rollover Crash

A 22-year-old Connecticut woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 8. The crash happened in Torrington, located in Litchfield County, at about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Connecticut State Police reported. A 1999 New Volkswagen Beetle GLS was northbound on Route 8 near Exit 46 and was negotiating...
TORRINGTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Police possibly locate suspect with firearm during wellbeing check in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are on scene in Monson after locating a man with a possible firearm inside of a residence Wednesday evening. According to Monson Police, officers responded to May Hill Road near Bumstead Road around 5:30 p.m. to conduct a wellbeing check. Upon arrival, officials said that...
MONSON, MA
MassLive.com

Michael Wilson of Springfield ID’d as biker killed in E. Longmeadow crash

Authorities have identified the cyclist killed Thursday in a hit-and-run car crash in East Longmeadow as Michael Wilson, a 62-year-old resident of Springfield. According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Wilson was on a motorized bike around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck on North Main Street, near Speight Arden, a side street by the center of East Longmeadow. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new details about the deadly bicycle accident from last week in East Longmeadow. The man accused of hitting and killing the victim appeared in court Monday morning after turning himself in. On Thursday night, police were dispatched to the scene of 102...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police seeking shoplifting suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is looking for help identifying a shoplifting suspect. Police told us that the woman pictured in these photos stole from a business in West Springfield at least three times. Anyone who recognizes her or has any information has been asked...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Hartford police look to identify suspect in August homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide from August. See the photo of the suspect below: The HPD responded to the area of 768 Maple Ave. on August 20 and found an unresponsive gunshot victim, identified as 24-year-old Dominic Battle of Manchester. […]
HARTFORD, CT
franklincountynow.com

Motorcyclist Lifeflighted After Ashfield Accident

(Ashfield, MA) Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. a motorcyclist crashed and sustained “significant injuries” on Cape Street in Ashfield. The rider was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by helicopter from the Ashfield Highway Department. There were no other vehicles involved. Ashfield and Goshen Fire and Police Departments along with a Highland ambulance responded to the accident. The Massachusetts State Police and Ashfield Police Department are investigating the accident.
ASHFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: grandmother of 12-year-old attacked by teens at Chicopee Comp Speaks out

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The grandmother of the 12-year-old boy, allegedly beaten up by two teens while at a Chicopee football game, is now speaking out. This grandmother told us that she wants answers after she said that her grandson was banned from Chicopee Comprehensive High School property. She said that it sends the wrong message to her grandson who has already been a victim.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

34K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy