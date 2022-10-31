Bicyclist identified in deadly hit and run accident in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been identified as the victim of a deadly hit-and-run accident in East Longmeadow Thursday.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has identified the bicyclist victim as 62-year-old Michael Wilson of Springfield.

William Lowe Jr. , 27, of Feeding Hills was arraigned in Palmer District Court Monday morning. He pleaded not guilty to charges of motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident causing death, and driving with a suspended license after being charged in the state of Connecticut with DUI BAC over.

On October 27 around 6:20 p.m., Wilson was riding a bicycle on North Main Street in East Longmeadow, when he was struck by an SUV allegedly driven by Lowe near the intersection of Speight Arden.

According to court documents, when police arrived Wilson appeared unresponsive with agonal breathing and bleeding from the head. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Lowe turned himself into the East Longmeadow Police Department the next day but is being accused of driving away after the crash. After a law enforcement officer, Michael Ingalls, sat with Lowe, Lowe said that he was on his way to work with his GPS on.

William Lowe appears at an arraignment in Palmer District Court.

Lowe said the victim appeared to be like a deer in headlights, in front of his car. He noted to law enforcement that he didn’t have a chance to stop or brake while going the speed limit. The speed limit in the area is posted at 25 and 35 miles per hour, and people who live in the area say it’s rarely obeyed.

Lowe stated that he “freaked out, and that was it.” He ended up pulling his vehicle into a Walgreens parking lot to recuperate since he was freaking out and trying to understand what just happened.

A witness reported she was traveling north on North Main Street in the area of the accident. She says she saw Wilson riding his bicycle and then as she passed him she heard a loud hit. She turned around to get Wilson help and believes a dark-colored car hit him and never stayed at the accident scene.

William Lowe (Credit: Hampden County District Attorney’s Office)

Lowe is being held on $5,000 bail. The defendant has the right to bail to review or potential bail revocation. If the defendant is released, he is ordered to not drive a motor vehicle as his suspension will still be in place.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for November 28.

