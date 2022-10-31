ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa homicide suspect found in Fort Worth, awaiting extradition

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody in Fort Worth, connected to a homicide in Tulsa.

The victim was found shot to death near Boston and I-244 on Oct. 27. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the head.

On Oct. 28, the victim’s car was found in Fort Worth. Jaheim Neloms was in possession of the car.

Tulsa detectives traveled to Fort Worth to interview Neloms, and an arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 28.

Neloms is still in Texas and is awaiting extradition to Tulsa.

The victim has not yet been identified because investigators cannot find his next of kin.

This is a developing story.

