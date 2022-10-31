New CW Entertainment president Brad Schwartz has one job: Make The CW profitable for the first time ever — and do it by 2025, as new parent company Nexstar promised Wall Street. On Wednesday, the day his post was announced, Schwartz told IndieWire that he “hopes to beat” the deadline. “It’s definitely not going to be easy,” said Schwartz, whose official start date is November 7. Already, he said, there are some pieces in place, including “a lot” of revenue from ad sales and digital. “We’re not starting from absolute scratch.” Schwartz has made a career out of turnarounds, launches, and rebrands. There’s...

16 HOURS AGO