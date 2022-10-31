ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black Enterprise

Emmy Award-Winning Writer, Producer and Actor Lena Waithe To Serve As 2023 American Black Film Festival Ambassador

ABFF Ventures LLC today announced Emmy AwardÒ-winning writer, creator, actor and founder of Hillman Grad Lena Waithe will serve as the ambassador for the 2023 American Black Film Festival (ABFF). As ambassador, Waithe, who has been an influential advocate for under-represented storytellers in Hollywood, will help bring awareness to...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
digitalspy.com

Big Bang Theory star's new comedy cancelled by Netflix mid-production

Lauren Lapkus, star of The Big Bang Theory, has seen her new comedy series cancelled by Netflix. The actress was due to voice the lead role in Bad Crimes, an animated comedy produced by Greg Daniels (King of the Hill) and Mike Judge (Silicon Valley). As reported by Variety, the...
Variety

Netflix Orders Six New Natural History Documentary Shows, Including Morgan Freeman-Narrated ‘Our Universe’ (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has announced six upcoming natural history documentary series, starting with “Our Universe,” narrated by Morgan Freeman, on November 22. The shows all focus on different aspects of the natural world, from an expansive look into the universe’s origins, to life on planet Earth and how its oceans operate and exist. Additional new series include a continuation of 2019’s “Our Planet” with “Our Planet II,” and natural historian David Attenborough is once again slated to narrate the new series. Netflix said that more than 100 million households have watched the original “Our Planet” since it was released in April 2019. The six...
Decider.com

What Time Will The Randall Park/Melissa Fumero-Led ‘Blockbuster’ Be on Netflix?

Blockbuster Video is back… in sitcom form. Created by Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Blockbuster centers on the ragtag group of dreamers who work at the last Blockbuster Video in America. Headlined by the charming duo of Randall Park and Melissa Fumero, the sitcom follows the beleaguered store’s battle to stay relevant as optimistic store manager Timmy (Park) desperately tries to prevent the store from closing. If you’re interested in the real-life story of the last remaining Blockbuster Video, the 2020 documentary aptly titled The Last Blockbuster is also streaming on Netflix. When exactly will Blockbuster debut on Netflix? Here’s everything you...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IndieWire

The CW’s Future Lies in 14 Blank Post-Its on Brad Schwartz’s Wall

New CW Entertainment president Brad Schwartz has one job: Make The CW profitable for the first time ever — and do it by 2025, as new parent company Nexstar promised Wall Street. On Wednesday, the day his post was announced, Schwartz told IndieWire that he “hopes to beat” the deadline. “It’s definitely not going to be easy,” said Schwartz, whose official start date is November 7. Already, he said, there are some pieces in place, including “a lot” of revenue from ad sales and digital. “We’re not starting from absolute scratch.” Schwartz has made a career out of turnarounds, launches, and rebrands. There’s...

