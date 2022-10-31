Read full article on original website
Related
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53
Musician Mike Schank, who was best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film "American Movie," has died, according to a close friend
Emmy Award-Winning Writer, Producer and Actor Lena Waithe To Serve As 2023 American Black Film Festival Ambassador
ABFF Ventures LLC today announced Emmy AwardÒ-winning writer, creator, actor and founder of Hillman Grad Lena Waithe will serve as the ambassador for the 2023 American Black Film Festival (ABFF). As ambassador, Waithe, who has been an influential advocate for under-represented storytellers in Hollywood, will help bring awareness to...
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory star's new comedy cancelled by Netflix mid-production
Lauren Lapkus, star of The Big Bang Theory, has seen her new comedy series cancelled by Netflix. The actress was due to voice the lead role in Bad Crimes, an animated comedy produced by Greg Daniels (King of the Hill) and Mike Judge (Silicon Valley). As reported by Variety, the...
Controversial American actor, director James Franco
"Pineapple Express" star James Franco is an Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winning actor. He has appeared in a variety of film genres including Comedy, Thriller, Fantasy, and more.
AdWeek
CNN Will No Longer Commission Series and Films From Outside Companies, Citing ‘Ever-Increasing Cost’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN is no longer commissioning original TV series and films from third-party content creators. In a memo to staff, CNN CEO Chris...
The Best Leslie Jordan Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them
As we mourn his passing, revisit the best movies and TV shows starring Leslie Jordan.
Netflix Orders Six New Natural History Documentary Shows, Including Morgan Freeman-Narrated ‘Our Universe’ (TV News Roundup)
Netflix has announced six upcoming natural history documentary series, starting with “Our Universe,” narrated by Morgan Freeman, on November 22. The shows all focus on different aspects of the natural world, from an expansive look into the universe’s origins, to life on planet Earth and how its oceans operate and exist. Additional new series include a continuation of 2019’s “Our Planet” with “Our Planet II,” and natural historian David Attenborough is once again slated to narrate the new series. Netflix said that more than 100 million households have watched the original “Our Planet” since it was released in April 2019. The six...
What Time Will The Randall Park/Melissa Fumero-Led ‘Blockbuster’ Be on Netflix?
Blockbuster Video is back… in sitcom form. Created by Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Blockbuster centers on the ragtag group of dreamers who work at the last Blockbuster Video in America. Headlined by the charming duo of Randall Park and Melissa Fumero, the sitcom follows the beleaguered store’s battle to stay relevant as optimistic store manager Timmy (Park) desperately tries to prevent the store from closing. If you’re interested in the real-life story of the last remaining Blockbuster Video, the 2020 documentary aptly titled The Last Blockbuster is also streaming on Netflix. When exactly will Blockbuster debut on Netflix? Here’s everything you...
Kanye West Paid Off Ex-Employee Who Alleged He Praised Hitler In Meetings
Multiple people who have worked with Ye have come forward with instances in which he brought up conspiracy theories about Jewish people or spoke positively about Hitler.
The CW’s Future Lies in 14 Blank Post-Its on Brad Schwartz’s Wall
New CW Entertainment president Brad Schwartz has one job: Make The CW profitable for the first time ever — and do it by 2025, as new parent company Nexstar promised Wall Street. On Wednesday, the day his post was announced, Schwartz told IndieWire that he “hopes to beat” the deadline. “It’s definitely not going to be easy,” said Schwartz, whose official start date is November 7. Already, he said, there are some pieces in place, including “a lot” of revenue from ad sales and digital. “We’re not starting from absolute scratch.” Schwartz has made a career out of turnarounds, launches, and rebrands. There’s...
Comments / 0