ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘The View’ Blasted For Dressing a Child as the “Oscars Slap,” Complete With Blood-Red Handprint On The Face

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imfNA_0itF9DFm00

It may be Halloween but that doesn’t mean The View is safe from scrutiny. During today’s Halloween-themed episode, viewers were left underwhelmed following a segment that involved a child dressed as the infamous Oscars slap.

The segment brought out the show’s wardrobe supervisor, Ashley Alderfer Kaufman, who introduced each costume inspired by this year’s Hot Topics segments. With children dressed in each look, they covered everything from inflation (a kid dressed in a car dealership inflatable with money glued to the sides) to the Mar-a-Lago raid (another kid with a Donald Trump wig dressed as a toilet flushing down classified documents along with two FBI agents).

However, one costume in particular left viewers with a sour taste: the Oscars slap, where Will Smith stormed the stage at the award show and slapped Chris Rock across the face. The child sporting the outfit wore a gold costume that looked like the Oscar trophy and had a red handprint painted on the side of their face.

While Kaufman said, “We do not want to endorse violence of any kind but we couldn’t help but talk about one of the hottest topics of this year,” many took to Twitter to blast the costume.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdGOS_0itF9DFm00
Photo: ABC

“Not a fan of that Oscar slap costume,” one wrote while another said , “The Oscar Slap? Really? (rolls eyes).”

A third person posted , “I know they not about to talk about this Oscars slap again,” before someone else chimed in with, “The Oscar Slap for a hot topic for Halloween on the view? Next time just pass on this suggestion! Otherwise great Halloween costumes!”

“Bad taste on the Oscar slap,” another noted . “You did validate violence Ashley.”

Someone else pointed out , “Difficult to keep up with everything but the red handprint on one’s face is the symbol for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Too bad no one was able to flag this costume idea in advance.”

“What was that Chris Rock costume??? ‘I don’t want to endorse violence but here’s a costume endorsing violence.’ DO BETTER!!” another fumed .

The View airs on weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

Comments / 4

Related
OK! Magazine

Mila Kunis Felt Standing Ovation For Will Smith Following Oscars Slap Was 'Insane'

Mila Kunis was is disbelief when Will Smith received a standing ovation after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The That 70's Show actress revealed that while watching the telecast, she and husband Ashton Kutcher did not leap to their feet when the King Richard star won his gold statue for Best Actor in a Leading Role, something that occurred moments after the ordeal.
Outsider.com

PHOTO: ‘The View’ Blasted for ‘Endorsing Violence’ With Child’s Oscars Slap Costume

Viewers who were watching the ABC talk show The View on Monday were shocked to see one costume reflect a big event. A child wore a golden suit with a hand imprint on the face. Why? The show was doing a Halloween-themed episode and the child was dressed as an Academy Award statuette. The handprint, which is right on his face, reflects the now-infamous “Oscars slap.” And this segment of the show featured The View wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer Kaufman. She appeared on there and introduced each costume based on “hot topics” discussed on the show during this year, the New York Post reports.
NEW YORK STATE
OK! Magazine

'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air

Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
wonderwall.com

Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news

There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
womenworking.com

Ted Danson Changed his Life for Whoopi--what happened, and more…

Actor Ted Danson and comedian Whoopi Goldberg were a pair that no one saw coming. The two started dating back in the ‘90s, which controversially led to Danson’s divorce from his wife in 1993. According to Hello Magazine, Danson and Goldberg met in 1988 on the set of...
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
The Independent

Steven Seagal calls Vladimir Putin ‘one of greatest world leaders’ on 70th birthday

Steven Seagal took to Instagram on Friday to wish Vladimir Putin a happy birthday, praising him as “one of the greatest world leaders”.“I’ve just realised that today is a very important day. Today is President Putin’s birthday and I think that we are now living in very trying times,” the American-born actor said.“He is one of the greatest world leaders and one of the greatest presidents in the world and I’m really hoping and praying that he gets the support and the love and the respect that he needs.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
E! News

Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín and Miss Argentina Mariana Varela Get Married

Watch: Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico MARRY After "Private" Romance. Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico have gained an extra special title: newlyweds. Former title holders Mariana Varela of Argentina and Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico—who competed in the 2021 Miss Grand International—announced on social media they married each other.
Decider.com

Decider.com

45K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy