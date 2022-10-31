‘The View’ Blasted For Dressing a Child as the “Oscars Slap,” Complete With Blood-Red Handprint On The Face

It may be Halloween but that doesn’t mean The View is safe from scrutiny. During today’s Halloween-themed episode, viewers were left underwhelmed following a segment that involved a child dressed as the infamous Oscars slap.

The segment brought out the show’s wardrobe supervisor, Ashley Alderfer Kaufman, who introduced each costume inspired by this year’s Hot Topics segments. With children dressed in each look, they covered everything from inflation (a kid dressed in a car dealership inflatable with money glued to the sides) to the Mar-a-Lago raid (another kid with a Donald Trump wig dressed as a toilet flushing down classified documents along with two FBI agents).

However, one costume in particular left viewers with a sour taste: the Oscars slap, where Will Smith stormed the stage at the award show and slapped Chris Rock across the face. The child sporting the outfit wore a gold costume that looked like the Oscar trophy and had a red handprint painted on the side of their face.

While Kaufman said, “We do not want to endorse violence of any kind but we couldn’t help but talk about one of the hottest topics of this year,” many took to Twitter to blast the costume.

“Not a fan of that Oscar slap costume,” one wrote while another said , “The Oscar Slap? Really? (rolls eyes).”

A third person posted , “I know they not about to talk about this Oscars slap again,” before someone else chimed in with, “The Oscar Slap for a hot topic for Halloween on the view? Next time just pass on this suggestion! Otherwise great Halloween costumes!”

“Bad taste on the Oscar slap,” another noted . “You did validate violence Ashley.”

Someone else pointed out , “Difficult to keep up with everything but the red handprint on one’s face is the symbol for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Too bad no one was able to flag this costume idea in advance.”

“What was that Chris Rock costume??? ‘I don’t want to endorse violence but here’s a costume endorsing violence.’ DO BETTER!!” another fumed .

The View airs on weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.