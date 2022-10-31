ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Jania Meshell? Leaked photos and videos viral on social media, Age and personal details explored!

The idea behind this article is that word is getting around to the point where everybody wishes they had more information about Jania Meshell. Since her photographs and videos became viral on Twitter, she has received a lot of interest from users of the internet who are curious to discover more about her and the viral film that was so effective in making her a household identity. It would appear that her audience is quite fond of the films that she has directed and produced herself. Stay tuned for further updates, as we will be providing more information very soon. Now, a few days ago, when this woman’s video went late on Twitter, where the video clips were quite inappropriate. Continue to read to know more about Jania Meshell, and make sure to visit our website to stay informed on the most recent events by reading about them there.
iheart.com

If You Were Locked Out Of Instagram Yesterday Here's Why!

So, something was going on at Instagram over the weekend and especially yesterday…. Maybe you were one of the many of people were was locked out of your account or received a message that your account was suspended, don't worry too much. You're not alone. Users have been reporting Instagram...
Gizmodo

Facebook's Going Back to Only Using Algorithms to Curate Its News Tab

If at first the algorithms don’t succeed at stopping disinformation, just simply add humans. But if the algorithms grow too burdensome, then simply go back to the algorithm. So round and round the social media carousel we go. Meta, which owns Facebook, confirmed that the human-curated “Top Stories” section...
TechCrunch

Twitter Blue’s troubles: Twitter’s app has only generated $6.4M in consumer spending to date

Launched in June 2021, initially in Canada and Australia, before expanding to the U.S. and New Zealand that November, Twitter Blue was meant to help the social media platform diversify its revenue and reduce its reliance on advertisers, who today account for more than 90% of Twitter’s total revenue. The idea with Blue has been to entice Twitter’s heaviest users — its power users — to pay a small monthly fee in order to gain access to a handful of exclusive features such as tools to organize bookmarks, the ability to read news articles without ads, custom icons and navigation, early access to new features, a way to quickly fix a typo and, most recently, the long-awaited Edit button.
The Verge

Instagram fixes outage that told millions their accounts were suspended

An Instagram outage that started Monday morning has been resolved, Instagram confirmed on its Twitter account. During the outage, Instagram locked users out and told many of them that “we suspended your account on October 31, 2022.” Reports of the issue seemed to have been concentrated among iPhone users, with some saying their app was recently crashing and unusable ahead of an update earlier this morning.
Markets Insider

A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
CNET

If You're Deleting Twitter, Archive Your Tweets and DMs First

It's official: Elon Musk now owns Twitter. In his short time as owner, Musk has already fired three key executives, including Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, and stoked rumors that he'll revoke lifetime bans and bring back banned users like Donald Trump, Kanye West and Alex Jones. And while many people...
ohmymag.co.uk

Facebook: New changes could lock you out of your account

Social media platform, Facebook has introduced some changes that you need to be aware of lest you get locked out of your account. The company is no longer going to support the emergency feature that made it possible for designated friends and family to help you log back in if you lost access to your account for whatever reason.
