BBC

'Massive' drone attack on Black Sea Fleet - Russia

Ukraine has carried out a "massive" drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, damaging one warship, Russia says. Nine drones were used, a top official said. Ukraine has not commented. Without providing evidence, Russia accused British troops of being involved in Saturday's attack...
NBC Connecticut

Putin Says Risk of World Conflict Is ‘High'; Moscow Official Calls for ‘De-Satanization' in Ukraine

This has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. The "heaviest of battles" lies ahead in Kherson as Ukrainian troops advance on occupying Russian forces, according to a Ukrainian presidential advisor. While Russia's grip on the strategic territory is shakier than in previous months, it does not appear ready to abandon it. Rather, it appears to be digging in for prolonged fighting after ordering civilians to evacuate and inviting remaining men to local join militias.
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin official warns of WW3 as Nato sends missiles to Kyiv

UK anti-aircraft missiles being sent to Ukraine will “augment” US missile systems used by Kyiv, defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.Entering the Nato headquarters in Brussels, Mr Wallace told Sky News: “They’ll join the American systems that they’re putting in - they’re the same type of missiles, so they’ll complement that and they’ll just really augment the American platforms and those are the missiles they’ll use.”His remarks come after a top Russian official has warned the west that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could trigger World War Three.“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a...
CNN

'Exceedingly bad': Retired Lt. general on state of Russian forces in Ukraine

President Joe Biden has delivered a stark warning about the dangers behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats as Moscow continues to face military setbacks in Ukraine. CNN’s Military Analyst Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins Don Lemon to discuss the state of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
AFP

Defiant Putin says Russia 'doing everything right' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was "doing everything right" in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine despite a string of embarrassing defeats against Kyiv's forces, who will receive $725 million in new US military assistance. - New US military aid - Washington on Friday announced an additional $725 million in military assistance to Kyiv, including more ammunition for the Himars rocket systems that have been used by Ukraine to wreak havoc on Russian targets.
The Associated Press

Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. Ukraine accused Russia of creating a world “hunger games.”
NBC News

Nine drones fired into Russia’s Black Sea fleet in the port of Crimea

In retaliation, Russia says it’s pulling out of an agreement allowing 9 million tons of grain to leave ports in Ukraine. The World Food Program already said this war would unleash an unprecedented wave of global hunger. The foreign minister of Ukraine once again called on Russia to stop their continued “hunger games.”Oct. 29, 2022.
BBC

Ukraine war: South Africa row over Russian superyacht's arrival

South Africa's government insists it will allow a Russian oligarch to dock his superyacht in Cape Town, despite calls from the city's mayor to bar it. The vessel, which is on its way from Hong Kong, belongs to Alexei Mordashov, an ally of Russia's Vladimir Putin who has been sanctioned by the EU and US.
Reuters

More grain ships leave Ukraine ports despite Russian suspension

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Three outbound vessels had left Ukrainian ports by midday on Tuesday under the Black Sea grain export deal, the United Nations-led coordination centre said, the second day of sailings after Russia suspended participation in the initiative.
UPI News

Russia says it will rejoin Ukrainian grain shipping agreement

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Russia has rejoined the agreement to guarantee a safe corridor for ships filled with grain leaving Ukrainian ports to other parts of the globe to relieve a world food crisis. Russia had initially pulled out of deal,...
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he thanked Erdogan for helping preserve grain deal

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he thanked Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday for his "active participation" in helping preserve a deal to export grain from Black Sea ports. In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskiy said he had also discussed further steps to return prisoners, saying...
Agriculture Online

U.N. coordinator expects loaded ships to leave Ukrainian ports Thursday

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.N. coordinator for the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal said he expects loaded ships to depart Ukrainian ports on Thursday. "Exports of grain and foodstuffs from #Ukraine️ need to continue. Although no movements of vessels are planned for 2 November under the #BlackSeaGrainInitiative, we expect loaded ships to sail on Thursday," U.N. coordinator Amir Abdulla posted on Twitter. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Reuters

UK sanctions four Russian steel and petrochemical tycoons

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain has sanctioned four Russian steel and petrochemical business owners, including the former head of steel producer Evraz (EVRE.L), the government said on Wednesday, its latest measures taken against Moscow over the war in Ukraine.
Agriculture Online

Russia says it is still in contact with Turkey over grain deal

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it was still in contact with Turkey over the Ukraine grain deal, but that for now Russia's participation was suspended. Russia suspended its involvement in the deal over the weekend, saying it could not guarantee safety for civilian ships crossing the Black Sea because of an attack on its fleet there. (Reporting by Reuters)
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Power and water hit as grain ships call Russian bluff

Power and water supplies across Ukraine have been badly affected after Russia launched dozens of missiles on Monday targeting critical facilities. Kyiv's Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 40% of the capital city remained without water, and hundreds of thousands of apartments had no electricity. Long queues were seen across the city,...

