Faces off the Field: Kemah Shaw, junior point guard, Austin High

What is your favorite high school basketball memory?

It was last year’s senior night. I was begging coach (Emerald Amen) to let my best friend (Daphne Johnson), who was a senior, come into the game because she tore her ACL at the beginning of the season. She was cleared a few days before, and she got into the game. I was the one who passed her the ball for a wide-open 3, and she made it.

After going 29-4 last year, what do you expect from this year’s team?

I expect better. We have all the tools we need to make it really far and go to state.

What is your role with the team?

I see my role as being a leader and facilitating the ball.

Do you have any game-day rituals?

I always pray and listen to music. And when my name gets called before the game, I look at my parents (Michael and Beverly Shaw) in the stands.

Has basketball taught you any lessons you use in daily life?

Absolutely. It’s taught me the importance of being on time, getting along with people, having a great connection with your teammates and people around them, and respect for the opponents as well.

If you could have dinner with four people in the history of the world, who would they be?

I would choose Kobe Bryant, Martin Luther King, LeBron James and Barack Obama.

Why MLK?

I just love everything he did.He was amazing, encouraging. I would have liked to know more about what he would have done if he were still alive.

Tell me something about you that most people don’t know.

I’m a country girl at heart.

Tell me why.

I was raised around farm animals. I take care of them on weekends. My family owns a lot of land in Bastrop and in Harwood. We own a lot of cattle. We had two horses, but we had to sell one because her foot was messed up. We still have one.

What do you think you’ll do after you graduate?

I would love to be a veterinarian. I love animals; I’ve been around them my whole life. I just want to help and take care of them.

If you had a choice of being valedictorian of your senior class or all-state in basketball, what would you choose?

I would say valedictorian. You’re always a student first. That would open up your future.

What do you do for fun that doesn’t include sports?

I’m always hanging around with my family. I take care of my animals, and sometimes I’ll go see a movie.

If you could go to any concert, whom would you see?

Drake. He’s one of my favorite artists. I listen to his music all the time.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation. Go into a different year or teleport from here to outside.

What has been your favorite vacation?

In 2019, I went to Cancún with my two best friends (Avary Berry and Ariana Baldwin). It was different, my first time being out of the country. Cancún is absolutely beautiful. We were swimming the whole time we were there, whether it was the hotel pool or the beach.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Faces off the Field: Kemah Shaw, junior point guard, Austin High