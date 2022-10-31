ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETV.com

Project Harmony helping families in Halloween shooting aftermath

OMAHA, Neb. — There is support available right now for people who witnessed the Halloween horror on Minne Lusa Boulevard. Workers with Project Harmony said hearing gun shots fired by police can be traumatic. Officer Bryson Blandford stopped Dontavius Levering on Halloween night. Investigators said he drove through barricades,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

City council approves $341K armored vehicle for Omaha police

OMAHA, Neb. — By the end of 2023, Omaha police could have a new armored vehicle for its Emergency Response Unit. The Omaha City Councilapproved 7-0 to spend $341,768 for a Lenco BearCat G3 armored vehicle. According to the police department, funding for the purchase was already in the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Thieves trick victim with pushpin plot

OMAHA, Neb. — Two crooks used a creative ploy to trap their victim. What they did should be a lesson for the rest of us to always be on our guard. Fortunately, cameras captured the suspects in this case — only KETV Crime Stoppers can show you the pictures.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Police shooting at trick-or-treat event stuns neighbors

OMAHA, Neb. — Many families are still feeling shaken in the wake of the officer involved shooting in the Minne Lusa neighborhood. The president of the neighborhood association says the night started perfectly with big attendance for the annual event. She says never thought it would end the way...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Witnesses describe Halloween night chaos on Minne Lusa Boulevard

OMAHA, Neb. — Buffy Bush saw a vehicle barreling toward her family. They stepped onto the sidewalk just in time. She scooped up her 5-year-old granddaughter and ran. The driver of that car was identified by Omaha police as 31-year-old Dontavius Levering. He went around barricades and drove towards the crowd, according to witnesses and police. He was shot five times by an officer and is expected to survive.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska congressional candidates increase focus on Sarpy County

OMAHA, Neb. — A subtle change on Nebraska's new congressional maps has District 1 candidates making sure Sarpy County voters know who they're voting for on Nov. 8. "We love that you have a Don Bacon sign outside your house," Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) said at a Get Out the Vote event with other Republicans. "Don Bacon equals Mike Flood and Mike Flood equals Don Bacon, but there are a lot of people that don't know they're in the First Congressional District."
SARPY COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Deadly crash closes part of Highway 370 in Sarpy County

BELLEVUE, Neb. — One person was killed in a crash on Highway 370 early Tuesday morning. Bellevue police told KETV NewsWatch 7 that both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed between 36th and 42nd streets. Police said the driver was eastbound, crossed the grassy median and rolled several times...
SARPY COUNTY, NE

