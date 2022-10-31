Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing Creighton baseball staffer still incompetent to stand trial
OMAHA, Neb. — A Douglas County judge rules the man accused of murdering the Creighton University director of baseball operations is still incompetent to stand trial. Ladell Thornton is charged with first-degree murder and other weapons charges in the death of Chris Gradoville. The judge ordered Thornton to be...
Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer discusses 2 separate incidents in which an officer shot a person
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer is discussing two separate incidents in which an officer shot a person, including killing one person and seriously injuring another. In the most recent incident, an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters on Monday...
Omaha man accused of driving drunk and killing 2 women, one of whom was pregnant, pleads 'no contest'
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Omaha man accused of driving drunk and killing two women, one of whom was pregnant, pleaded "no contest" Wednesday during an appearance in Douglas County court. Zachary Paulison, who was charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide — DUI and one count of...
Omaha police officers who shot and killed 23-year-old man acted 'in accordance to' department policy
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Tuesday that officers acted "in accordance to" the department's policy in shooting a 23-year-old man Sunday. Schmaderer said that officers responded to a call for an adult male shooting a gun early Sunday morning near 30th and Marcy streets. When...
Omaha police identify driver shot by officer after attempting to hit Halloween trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the driver who nearly hit a crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters and then was shot by an officer on Monday night. Around 7 p.m., officers were alerted to a reckless driver traveling southbound on Minne Lusa Boulevard near Newport Avenue, according to authorities.
Lincoln police say alcohol, speed factors in October crash that killed six people
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said alcohol and speed are to blame for the early October crash that killed six people. Investigators said 26-year-old Johnathon Kurth was traveling nearly 100 miles per hour when he slammed into a tree on Oct. 2. According to the investigation, Kurth had a...
Project Harmony helping families in Halloween shooting aftermath
OMAHA, Neb. — There is support available right now for people who witnessed the Halloween horror on Minne Lusa Boulevard. Workers with Project Harmony said hearing gun shots fired by police can be traumatic. Officer Bryson Blandford stopped Dontavius Levering on Halloween night. Investigators said he drove through barricades,...
City council approves $341K armored vehicle for Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — By the end of 2023, Omaha police could have a new armored vehicle for its Emergency Response Unit. The Omaha City Councilapproved 7-0 to spend $341,768 for a Lenco BearCat G3 armored vehicle. According to the police department, funding for the purchase was already in the...
Crime Stoppers: Thieves trick victim with pushpin plot
OMAHA, Neb. — Two crooks used a creative ploy to trap their victim. What they did should be a lesson for the rest of us to always be on our guard. Fortunately, cameras captured the suspects in this case — only KETV Crime Stoppers can show you the pictures.
Bellevue police identify victim of fatal crash on Highway 370 early Tuesday morning
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police have identified the victim of a deadly crash on Highway 370 early Tuesday morning. Authorities said the driver, identified as 20-year-old Jasmyne Murrillo, was traveling eastbound, crossed the median and rolled several times around 4 a.m. The passenger, identified as 19-year-old Brian Jose Garcia,...
Video shows driver nearly hitting Halloween trick-or-treaters before being shot by Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police has confirmed an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue on Monday night. Officers said they first received a report of a reckless driver in the area. Then, moments later, around...
Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
Omaha Police: Officer shoots driver who goes around barricades toward Halloween trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department confirms an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue. Officers say they first received a report of a reckless driver in the area Monday night, but that call never...
Police shooting at trick-or-treat event stuns neighbors
OMAHA, Neb. — Many families are still feeling shaken in the wake of the officer involved shooting in the Minne Lusa neighborhood. The president of the neighborhood association says the night started perfectly with big attendance for the annual event. She says never thought it would end the way...
Witnesses describe Halloween night chaos on Minne Lusa Boulevard
OMAHA, Neb. — Buffy Bush saw a vehicle barreling toward her family. They stepped onto the sidewalk just in time. She scooped up her 5-year-old granddaughter and ran. The driver of that car was identified by Omaha police as 31-year-old Dontavius Levering. He went around barricades and drove towards the crowd, according to witnesses and police. He was shot five times by an officer and is expected to survive.
Nebraska congressional candidates increase focus on Sarpy County
OMAHA, Neb. — A subtle change on Nebraska's new congressional maps has District 1 candidates making sure Sarpy County voters know who they're voting for on Nov. 8. "We love that you have a Don Bacon sign outside your house," Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) said at a Get Out the Vote event with other Republicans. "Don Bacon equals Mike Flood and Mike Flood equals Don Bacon, but there are a lot of people that don't know they're in the First Congressional District."
'They'll never get burnt down again': Omaha business donating new gazebo after suspected arson
OMAHA, Neb. — A new gazebo is set to come to Hanscom Park, weeks after a suspected arson. We showed you the remnants of the gazebo last month. Neighbors told us they were gutted by the loss. Now, one company is building a replacement. A sidewalk in Hanscom Park...
Deadly crash closes part of Highway 370 in Sarpy County
BELLEVUE, Neb. — One person was killed in a crash on Highway 370 early Tuesday morning. Bellevue police told KETV NewsWatch 7 that both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed between 36th and 42nd streets. Police said the driver was eastbound, crossed the grassy median and rolled several times...
Penner and Raikes face off in District 5 State Education Board race
Neb. — The Nebraska State Board of Education has found itself in the middle of a firestorm over hot-button topics like Health Education Standards and critical race theory. In a week voters will decide on four of the eight board seats up for election. In our Commitment 2022...
Milwaukee man was arrested after deputies find six pounds of marijuana, 516 rounds of ammunition
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — A Milwaukee man was arrested Friday after deputies found six pounds of marijuana, a loaded AR-15 and 516 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, according to Lancaster County authorities. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m. on Friday, a...
