Suspected gas leak leads to evacuation at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi after people report feeling lightheaded
Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi was evacuated Wednesday afternoon as officials investigated a possible gas leak. Multiple people inside the mall reported feeling light headed, according to the Novi Fire Department.
One dead after pedestrian struck by train
LAPEER, MI — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train Wednesday morning in Lapeer, police said. The fatal crash was first reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, by engineers on an eastbound CN freight train. The Lapeer Police Department is leading the investigation with other responding...
Mystery in Southfield: Police searching for occupants believed to have been ejected in rollover crash on Lodge Freeway
There is a heavy police presence on M-10 in Oakland County Wednesday morning as officials investigate the mysterious disappearance of the occupants of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic crash.
Detroit News
Shooting in Farmington leaves man in critical condition
A Farmington man is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday morning, police said. Officers were called at about 8:15 a.m. by a resident with a report of malicious destruction of property in the 33200 block of Slocum Street near Grand River Avenue and Farmington Road. The caller told dispatchers he believed someone had slashed a tire on his pickup truck.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bloomfield Hills bicyclist dies after being struck by Jeep in Auburn Hills
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A Bloomfield Hills man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a Jeep while riding a bicycle in Auburn Hills, police said. The crash happened at 7:35 p.m. Monday (Oct. 31) on Opdyke Road near Hempstead Road. Officials said a 25-year-old Attica Township...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I miss him terribly’: Search for couple in deadly dog-on-dog attack continues in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Police are looking for a couple and their two dogs accused of attacking and killing a Bichon in Macomb County. The attack happened Saturday (Oct. 29) night outside the Kozy Korner Saloon on Fulton and East Main Street in Armada. The owner of the Bichon...
Teen charged after Roseville crash leads to discovery of woman's body in her own truck with shoelace around her throat
A 19-year-old has been charged with two felonies in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body in a pickup truck after a crash in Roseville last week.
The Oakland Press
Lengthy portion of I-75 closing in Oakland County
I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 business loop (Square Lake Road), beginning Friday night, Nov. 4. Currently, both directions of I-75 share the southbound lanes between I-696 and 13 Mile Road. After the weekend, northbound I-75 will be on its normal alignment with two lanes open in each direction, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Woman shot and killed at Flint apartment complex on Halloween night
FLINT, MI – Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex off Lippincott Boulevard on Halloween night. Officers with the Flint Police Department responded around 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, to the 2100 block of Midway Circle, east of Dort Highway, after a report of a possible shooting.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County family mourns woman beaten to death with wrench; Husband charged with murder
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County family is mourning as a daughter was killed with a wrench in a domestic attack. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death in her Waterford Township home on Oct. 16. Her husband has been charged with her murder after police say he beat her with a wrench.
Detroit News
Flint man charged with stabbing neighbor's dog 20 times
A Flint man has been charged in connection with fatally stabbing a neighbor's dog last month, officials announced Wednesday. Terry Louis Key II was filmed on a Ring doorbell camera attacking the pet on Oct. 26, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a news conference. The 36-year-old had gone...
Detroit News
Passenger who tried to strangle driver in Rochester Hills charged
A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with trying to strangle a driver from the backseat of a vehicle in Rochester Hills last weekend, leading to a car fatally striking his fleeing girlfriend, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Kyle Garrett Rasmussen of Metamora was arraigned through 52-3...
Detroit News
Driver charged in Roseville crash where body found
A 19-year-old man accused of fleeing a crash last week in Roseville that led to the discovery of a body in the truck has been charged in the case, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday. Stephen Freeman was arraigned before 39th District Court Judge Alyia Hakim on receiving and...
fox2detroit.com
Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
Student will not face charges after allegedly threatening to "shoot up" Oakland County elementary school
A 10-year-old Paint Creek Elementary student was taken by authorities, but not charged, after threatening to shoot up his Lake Orion school. The boy spent a night in Children’s Village detention center, and the district suspended him for five days.
fox2detroit.com
Twin brother of murder victim attacks handcuffed suspect in Macomb County after video shows execution
MACOMB, Mich. (FOX 2) - The twin brother of a man who police said was executed in July attacked the suspect charged with the brutal murder after the prosecutor's office played video of the victim being shot multiple times. Jeffrey Clark was in a Macomb County courtroom on Wednesday for...
Man dies after boat hits post in St. Clair River
Detroit News
6-year-old boy from Macomb County dies from RSV amid hospitalization surge
A 6-year-old boy from Macomb County died from a respiratory illness, the Oakland County Health Division said Wednesday. The boy's death from respiratory syncytial virus comes amid historic high cases that are fueling a surge in hospitalizations of children in the state. Symptoms of RSV, or syncytial virus, which has...
