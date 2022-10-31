ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Hills, MI

The Flint Journal

One dead after pedestrian struck by train

LAPEER, MI — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train Wednesday morning in Lapeer, police said. The fatal crash was first reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, by engineers on an eastbound CN freight train. The Lapeer Police Department is leading the investigation with other responding...
LAPEER, MI
Detroit News

Shooting in Farmington leaves man in critical condition

A Farmington man is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday morning, police said. Officers were called at about 8:15 a.m. by a resident with a report of malicious destruction of property in the 33200 block of Slocum Street near Grand River Avenue and Farmington Road. The caller told dispatchers he believed someone had slashed a tire on his pickup truck.
FARMINGTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Lengthy portion of I-75 closing in Oakland County

I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 business loop (Square Lake Road), beginning Friday night, Nov. 4. Currently, both directions of I-75 share the southbound lanes between I-696 and 13 Mile Road. After the weekend, northbound I-75 will be on its normal alignment with two lanes open in each direction, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Flint man charged with stabbing neighbor's dog 20 times

A Flint man has been charged in connection with fatally stabbing a neighbor's dog last month, officials announced Wednesday. Terry Louis Key II was filmed on a Ring doorbell camera attacking the pet on Oct. 26, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a news conference. The 36-year-old had gone...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Passenger who tried to strangle driver in Rochester Hills charged

A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with trying to strangle a driver from the backseat of a vehicle in Rochester Hills last weekend, leading to a car fatally striking his fleeing girlfriend, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Kyle Garrett Rasmussen of Metamora was arraigned through 52-3...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Driver charged in Roseville crash where body found

A 19-year-old man accused of fleeing a crash last week in Roseville that led to the discovery of a body in the truck has been charged in the case, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday. Stephen Freeman was arraigned before 39th District Court Judge Alyia Hakim on receiving and...
ROSEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
LAKE ORION, MI
The Flint Journal

Man dies after boat hits post in St. Clair River

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A St. Clair County man died late Saturday when the boat he was in crashed into a post, police said. The incident occurred in the St. Clair River, near Algonac, at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
ALGONAC, MI
