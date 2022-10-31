ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

New housing development breaks ground in Buckeye

Buckeye Independent
Buckeye Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sn7X9_0itF8aOa00

PHOENIX, – The Howard Hughes Corporation has broken ground on Teravalis, a 37,000-acre mixed-use master planned community in the Phoenix West Valley projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development. Teravalis, previously known as Douglas Ranch, will become Arizona’s largest master planned community, addressing the demand for housing in one of the country’s fastest-growing metro regions.

"The name Teravalis means 'land of the valley' and this new community, situated between the White Tank and Belmont Mountain ranges, is firmly grounded in deep respect for its Sonoran Desert setting," said Heath Melton, President of the Phoenix Region for The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Teravalis is strategically positioned in the pathway of Phoenix's significant growth in the West Valley. Phoenix leads the country with 80% population growth in the past 10 years, including 100,000 tech workers and nearly 30,000 students graduating from the state’s largest universities each year.

“Teravalis is an eco-friendly, sustainable community which sets the bar high for other cities to model,” said Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn. “This innovative, smart community is a great asset for Buckeye, the West Valley, Maricopa County and the entire state of Arizona.

The planned future construction of Interstate 11 will connect Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Southern California, eventually establishing a  route between Canada and Mexico.

The Howard Hughes Corporation plans to announce builders later this year, with a grand opening of Teravalis set for late 2024. For more information visit https://www.teravalis.com/ @teravalisaz/ Facebook and @teravalis/ Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
West Valley View

Teravalis bringing 300K residents to Buckeye

The Howard Hughes Corp. broke ground on its new Buckeye project, Teravalis, Oct. 28 with partners JDM Partners El Dorado Holdings and other stakeholders. Teravalis is expected to bring about 100,000 homes and 300,000 residents in the next 50 years. “It is not a short-term view that we are taking,...
BUCKEYE, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Thanksgiving Dining in Phoenix 2022

Whether you desire a fine-dining prix-fixe holiday feast or simply need to pick up a few pies and tasty sides for your cozy family spread at home, read on for 30-plus restaurants and resorts that are offering Thanksgiving dining in Phoenix. Be sure to make reservations if you’re dining in...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Facts to know about rezoning golf courses for residential use

Arizona has long been known as a sunny, tourist destination perfect for a round of golf. The Valley boasts nearly 200 well-manicured courses, according to Visit Phoenix, and is home to “The Greatest Show on Grass” — the Waste Management Phoenix Open. But what happens if a developer wants to look into rezoning golf courses for residential use.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Triple shooting leaves man dead at east Mesa apartment complex

Experts predict the Federal Reserve will once again hike interest rates, leading Valley homebuilders to get a little more aggressive with potential buyers. Former President Obama will rally for Democrat Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly at an event in Phoenix today in an effort to drum up support for Democrats in Arizona.
MESA, AZ
hotelnewsresource.com

210 Room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North Sold for $267.8 Million ($1.28 Million Per Key)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the 210-room Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to certain customary closing conditions. Because the acquisition is subject to certain customary closing conditions, the Company can give no assurance that the transaction will be consummated by such date or at all.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park

The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

$1.3M land buy could lead to apartment complex

A California man last week closed a deal to buy 3 acres of vacant land in west Mesa for $1.3 million with an eye toward building a 72-unit apartment complex. Hoa T. Lai of Milpitas bought the property at 333 W. Brown Road at Country Club through an LLC called Enzo and Jax from Omega Healthcare Investors, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com, although the application to the city for site plan review identified the seller as Sen-Mesa Investment Properties LLC.
MESA, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Duck and Decanter celebrates 50 years

Back in the early ’70s, Phoenix was a bit of a culinary wasteland. Finding a broad selection of quality ingredients could require multiple shopping forays — if they could be obtained at all. Just three Valley shops sold a wide selection of cork-finished premium wines, according to Randy...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Fossil Creek in central Arizona to reopen after 16-month closure

PHOENIX — Fossil Creek in central Arizona is reopening to the public after a wildfire forced a closure for nearly a year-and-a-half. All sites, including the Childs Dispersed Camping Area, will reopen Thursday after impacts from the Backbone Fire shut down the recreation area in June 2021, Coconino National Forest said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try

Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 people injured after shooting inside Mesa pizza restaurant

Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly. Former President Barack Obama speaks at Phoenix rally. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Former...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye

The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Study: Once affordable car models now unattainable for average consumer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Once affordable car models are now unattainable for the average consumer, a recent study by iSee Cars finds. Used car affordability dropped 19.7% in Phoenix between August 2019 and August 2022. iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer said that part of the reason for this is due to supply chain shortages and increased demand. “From August 2019, well before the pandemic lockdowns started, to August of 2022, new car prices increased by almost 29%, and three-year-old used car prices increased by 52%, but incomes increased by only 13%.”
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?

PHOENIX — Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. An ABC15 viewer sent this email to roads@abc15.com that said, "These days, I see more and more people do this... I haven't been able to validate the legality of it. When a car is stopped at a red light... and if there is a room - not a turn lane... then, I see cars split-filter lanes with the stopped car at the light and turn right. Is it legal?"
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona schools once again facing ‘massive cuts’ because of spending limit

PHOENIX — Arizona schools are once again at risk of having to slash their budgets because of a decades-long spending cap. The Arizona Department of Education sent a letter to state lawmakers on Tuesday, notifying them that K-12 public schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by $1.38 billion this spring.
PHOENIX, AZ
Buckeye Independent

Buckeye Independent

Buckeye, AZ
256
Followers
1K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source covering the town of Buckeye, Arizona, the people and places that make it one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/buckeye-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy