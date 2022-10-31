New housing development breaks ground in Buckeye

PHOENIX, – The Howard Hughes Corporation has broken ground on Teravalis, a 37,000-acre mixed-use master planned community in the Phoenix West Valley projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development. Teravalis, previously known as Douglas Ranch, will become Arizona’s largest master planned community, addressing the demand for housing in one of the country’s fastest-growing metro regions.

"The name Teravalis means 'land of the valley' and this new community, situated between the White Tank and Belmont Mountain ranges, is firmly grounded in deep respect for its Sonoran Desert setting," said Heath Melton, President of the Phoenix Region for The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Teravalis is strategically positioned in the pathway of Phoenix's significant growth in the West Valley. Phoenix leads the country with 80% population growth in the past 10 years, including 100,000 tech workers and nearly 30,000 students graduating from the state’s largest universities each year.

“Teravalis is an eco-friendly, sustainable community which sets the bar high for other cities to model,” said Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn. “This innovative, smart community is a great asset for Buckeye, the West Valley, Maricopa County and the entire state of Arizona.

The planned future construction of Interstate 11 will connect Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Southern California, eventually establishing a route between Canada and Mexico.

The Howard Hughes Corporation plans to announce builders later this year, with a grand opening of Teravalis set for late 2024.