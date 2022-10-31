Read full article on original website
977wmoi.com
West Central Football Hoping for Another Favorable Outcome Against Quarterfinal Opponent
The West Central high school 8-man football team has moved into the quarterfinals of the I8FA playoffs. The 2nd seeded Heat hosted 15th seeded South Beloit in Biggsville on Friday night, and made quick work of the visiting Sobos, getting out to a 64-16 lead at the half and ultimately winning by a score of 72-16. Halfback Kaiden Droste continued to shine with a 353 yard, 7 touchdown day, as he has now scored over 46 times this season.
muddyriversports.com
Defensive-minded Bombers earn spot in highly anticipated sectional championship
FARMINGTON, Ill. — Taking the court under the watchful eyes of a rival and future foe could have been slightly unnerving. Facing an opponent looking for retribution could have, too. The Macomb volleyball team ignored it all and delivered a prime in-the-moment effort Monday night, dispatching Sherrard 25-15, 25-14...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin’s Kanye Tyler key part of historic 10-0 start, playoff run
PEKIN, Illinois (WMBD) – Pekin football is 10-0 for the first time since 2001 and just the 4th time ever. The dragons offense has several playmakers, but maybe none more eyebrow-raising than the elusive Kanye Tyler. The senior is quick to deflect the reason for his performance to others.
Sterling, November 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Super Streaks! Meet the newest members of the Galesburg Athletic Hall of Fame
One of the greatest football teams in Silver Streaks history along with athletes that excelled in swimming, track and field, baseball and golf make up the Galesburg Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Four athletes, one team and a longtime radio broadcaster will enter the hall of fame during...
977wmoi.com
Peggy A. Humes
Peggy A. Humes, 67, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center, Galesburg, IL. She was born on August 28, 1955 in Dodgeville, WI, the daughter of John and Margaret (Anderson) Meuer. Peggy was raised and educated in the Tayloridge, IL and graduated from Rockridge High School in 1974.
977wmoi.com
Jennifer Jean Smith
Jennifer Jean Smith, 71, of Gilson, Illinois, died at 1:47 A.M. on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was born May 16, 1951, in Galesburg, the daughter of William Amos and Betty Elouis (Cramer) Jefferson. Jennifer graduated from Galesburg High School in 1969. She spent her life as a homemaker. Jennifer married Charles Smith on July 2, 1971, in Knoxville, Illinois.
977wmoi.com
Annual Fundraiser Supports 804 Local Special Olympics Athletes
The annual Western Illinois Special Olympics Region F ‘Friday Night Lights’ dinner and auction will be held Friday, November 18th at Meks on Main in Monmouth from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. M & E Catering will be preparing tailgating appetizers and a steak dinner. Raffles, a silent auction, and live auction will take place, with all proceeds benefitting the 804 athletes served in a ten-county area, says Assistant Director Jennifer Davis:
977wmoi.com
Joshua Allard
Joshua Allard, 21, of Canton, Illinois, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 2:57 p.m. in the Renaissance Care Center, Canton. He was born July 12, 2001 in Canton, the son of Ronald Allard, Jr. and Teresa Allard. Joshua graduated from Havana High School. Surviving Joshua are his brothers, Keith...
977wmoi.com
Clarice V. Radmacher
Clarice V. Radmacher, age 88, formerly of Monmouth, passed away at Senior Star Care Center in Bettendorf, IA on October 26, 2022 at 2:55 am. Clarice was born on September 7, 1934 in Swan Creek and is the daughter of Charles Claire and Blanche Albina McDonald. She was raised in Monmouth and attended local schools and graduated from Monmouth High School. She then attended and graduated from Monmouth College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. She married Harry M. Radmacher on July 10, 1970 in Monmouth and he preceded her in death on December 25, 2012. Clarice was an elementary teacher and taught 2nd grade in the Monmouth School System.. In her later life she was an office manager for her husband Harry in Radmacher Plumbing and Heating of Monmouth, Illinois. Clarice is survived by her Niece, Jennifer Houghton and James of Bettendorf, Iowa and two nephews Donald D. Sands II of Davenport, Iowa and Eric E. Sands of Calamus, Iowa. There are five grand nieces and nephews also surviving. Clarice is preceded in her death by her parents, husband Harry, and her brother Donald Sands.
977wmoi.com
Karol J. Strand
Karol J. Strand, age 88, of Galesburg, Illinois died at 2:30 AM on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Seminary Manor in Galesburg, Illinois with her family by her side. She was born on May 29, 1934 in Muscatine, Iowa the daughter of George J. and Helen (Morse) McCaffery. She attended and graduated from Muscatine High School. She married Leonard Vaughn Strand on December 12, 1953 in Muscatine, Iowa.
977wmoi.com
City of Galesburg Citizen Satisfaction Survey Results
The City of Galesburg launched a citizen satisfaction survey in July to gather citizen feedback on city programs, services, and quality of life in Galesburg. The survey was administered by ETC Institute via mail, phone, and online, with the goal of collecting at least 400 surveys. This goal was exceeded, with 433 residents completing the survey.
977wmoi.com
Kenneth E. Baker
Kenneth E. Baker, 58, of London Mills, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at his home. Kenny was born June 4, 1964 in Canton, IL, the son of David and Elaine (Rice) Baker. He was raised and educated in London Mills graduating from Spoon River Valley High School. He later attended Carl Sandburg College.
977wmoi.com
Dr. Steve Johnson to Present Crop Outlook for 2023 on November 15th
On Tuesday, November 15th at 7 pm, Doctor Steve Johnson will present a marketing seminar at the Knox Agri Center in Galesburg, shares Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau Manager Gina Sanberg:. “We are looking forward to having him give a crop update. I know it is always very popular and we host...
977wmoi.com
Major Armani Carpenter
Major Armani Carpenter, 3 weeks, of Galesburg, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in the emergency room of OSF St. Mary Medical Center. He was born October 2, 2022, in Peoria, the son of August Shynell Gibbs and Diondray Carpenter. He is survived by his mother, August Gibbs; his...
977wmoi.com
Mary “Rosita” Zalazar
Mary “Rosita” Zalazar, 92, of Galesburg, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family at 7:35 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022. Born September 5, 1930 in LaBarca, Jalisco, Mexico as Cruzita Maria Delacruz Gonzalez Salazar, the daughter of Demetrio and Petra (Salazar) Gonzalez. The family moved to Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico the capital for work. They emigrated to the United States in 1945. Mary married J. Matheas Zalazar. He preceded her in death on June 9, 1973.
wcbu.org
'Son of a Guitar Man:' Iconic singer-songwriter Dave Chastain looks back during recent visit 'home'
A central Illinois musical icon, Dave Chastain, recently stopped by the WCBU studio to reflect on his successful 40-plus year career. In town for the recent “Another Second Chance” concert/celebration in Peoria, Chastain, now 69 and living in Florida with his wife, Sue Schnarr Chastain, talked in depth about his musical influences. He also discussed the success of the Dave Chastain Band’s 1980 Rockin’ Roulette album and tour, his family’s recent escape from Hurricane Ian, and his central Illinois musical legacy during an interview highlighted Oct. 31 on WCBU’s All Things Peoria.
ourquadcities.com
Mike Wolfe featured in new LeClaire commercials
A familiar voice can be heard on new commercials promoting the glorious past and present of LeClaire. Mike Wolfe – creator and co-host of the reality TV series “American Pickers” – shared the 60-second version of the LeClaire commercial on Tuesday with his 161,400 Twitter followers.
977wmoi.com
Orpheum Offering Historic Theatre Tours All November
In addition to The Orpheum Theatre commemorating its movie days by screening The Sender on November 18, the theatre is offering free walk-in tours of the venue on Tuesdays through Fridays at 1pm. “All of us at The Orpheum truly respect and adore the theatre, and we are honored to...
KWQC
Crash in Geneseo causes power outage
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday. According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.
