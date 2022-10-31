Read full article on original website
Ronald Ray Roberts
Ronald Ray Roberts, 72, of rural Galesburg, passed away peacefully at home on October 31, 2022. Ron was born May 20, 1950 in Galesburg, Illinois the son of Raymond J. and Marcile F. (Healey) Roberts. After graduating from Galesburg High School, Ron was inducted into the US Army on September 28, 1970. He earned a purple heart from injuries he sustained during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on February 16, 1972.
Peggy A. Humes
Peggy A. Humes, 67, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center, Galesburg, IL. She was born on August 28, 1955 in Dodgeville, WI, the daughter of John and Margaret (Anderson) Meuer. Peggy was raised and educated in the Tayloridge, IL and graduated from Rockridge High School in 1974.
Mary “Rosita” Zalazar
Mary “Rosita” Zalazar, 92, of Galesburg, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family at 7:35 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022. Born September 5, 1930 in LaBarca, Jalisco, Mexico as Cruzita Maria Delacruz Gonzalez Salazar, the daughter of Demetrio and Petra (Salazar) Gonzalez. The family moved to Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico the capital for work. They emigrated to the United States in 1945. Mary married J. Matheas Zalazar. He preceded her in death on June 9, 1973.
Joshua Allard
Joshua Allard, 21, of Canton, Illinois, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 2:57 p.m. in the Renaissance Care Center, Canton. He was born July 12, 2001 in Canton, the son of Ronald Allard, Jr. and Teresa Allard. Joshua graduated from Havana High School. Surviving Joshua are his brothers, Keith...
Virginia Ruth Theesfeld
Virginia Ruth Theesfeld, 93, of Altona, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 9:55 PM at Marigold Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Galesburg. Ruth was born on April 12, 1929 in Oneida. She was the daughter of Harold and Mignon Reynolds. She married Lavern R. Theesfeld on June 5, 1953 at the Altona United Methodist Church. Together they celebrated 57 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on April 17, 2011. Surviving Ruth are her children, Donald A. Theesfeld of Altona and Mary Thomas of Oneida. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and son-in-law, Michael Thomas.
City of Galesburg Citizen Satisfaction Survey Results
The City of Galesburg launched a citizen satisfaction survey in July to gather citizen feedback on city programs, services, and quality of life in Galesburg. The survey was administered by ETC Institute via mail, phone, and online, with the goal of collecting at least 400 surveys. This goal was exceeded, with 433 residents completing the survey.
Kenneth E. Baker
Kenneth E. Baker, 58, of London Mills, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at his home. Kenny was born June 4, 1964 in Canton, IL, the son of David and Elaine (Rice) Baker. He was raised and educated in London Mills graduating from Spoon River Valley High School. He later attended Carl Sandburg College.
Sandburg Volleyball Opens Region Tourney Saturday vs. Kankakee
GALESBURG — The Carl Sandburg College volleyball team will look to earn its fourth trip to nationals in the last six seasons at this weekend’s Region IV Division II tournaments. The Chargers (23-17) are the No. 3 seed from District A and will face Kankakee (5-22), the No....
“Recovery is Possible”
Through Bridgeway, the Recovery-Oriented System of Care, or ROSC, is a coordinated network of community-based services that come together to better serve individuals recovering from a substance use disorder. System of Care Coordinator serving McDonough and Fulton Counties, Jeff McFadden, shares recovery is possible:. “With ROSC we promote multiple pathways...
Orpheum Offering Historic Theatre Tours All November
In addition to The Orpheum Theatre commemorating its movie days by screening The Sender on November 18, the theatre is offering free walk-in tours of the venue on Tuesdays through Fridays at 1pm. “All of us at The Orpheum truly respect and adore the theatre, and we are honored to...
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
Annual Fundraiser Supports 804 Local Special Olympics Athletes
The annual Western Illinois Special Olympics Region F ‘Friday Night Lights’ dinner and auction will be held Friday, November 18th at Meks on Main in Monmouth from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. M & E Catering will be preparing tailgating appetizers and a steak dinner. Raffles, a silent auction, and live auction will take place, with all proceeds benefitting the 804 athletes served in a ten-county area, says Assistant Director Jennifer Davis:
WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for Week Ending Oct. 30, 2022
Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending October 30, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is junior volleyball player, Elise Blaesing. Elise had a big hand in a regional semifinal victory over Canton. She led the Titans in assists and digs, with 8 and 12, respectively. Elise also led the Titans in assists in a loss to a solid Macomb Bomber squad in the regional title game.
Drugs and Burglaries Continuing to Raise Concerns
An increase of drugs pouring across the border and theft crimes in the local communities continues to raise concerns. Monmouth Police Chief Joe Switzer attributes a portion of the increase to inflation:. “There is a whole host of different things that are leading to that. The drugs are pouring across...
Monmouth-Roseville Fall Sports Season Drawing to a Close
The fall sports season is winding down at Monmouth-Roseville High School. Only the Titan girls swim team have their postseason remaining. The lady Titans volleyball team hosted regionals last week and advanced all the way to the championship match, but fell 25-12, 25-19 in two sets to the Macomb Bombers. They end their season with a record of (21-12). It’s the 4th season of at least 20 wins for Monmouth-Roseville head coach Laura Swiler in her five years at the helm. The only non-20 win season was the covid-shortened schedule in 2020.
Extended Grace Period and Early Voting Hours at the Warren County Courthouse
Early voting and grace period registration is still ongoing at the Warren County Courthouse leading up to the November 8th General Election. As of November 2nd, 460 Warren County residents have voted early, while 608 have mailed in their ballots. Clerk and Recorder Tina Conard, who will be retiring November 30th, explains the process of counting vote by mail ballots:
Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Hiding Decomposing Body In Knox Co. Storage Unit
A woman is pleading not guilty to a charge accusing her of hiding a decomposing body in a storage unit in Knox County. Marcy Oglesby entered the not guilty plea yesterday to concealment of a death. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department say the human remains were discovered last month in a storage unit on East Third Street in Maquon. The body hasn’t been identified.
