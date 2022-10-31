The fall sports season is winding down at Monmouth-Roseville High School. Only the Titan girls swim team have their postseason remaining. The lady Titans volleyball team hosted regionals last week and advanced all the way to the championship match, but fell 25-12, 25-19 in two sets to the Macomb Bombers. They end their season with a record of (21-12). It’s the 4th season of at least 20 wins for Monmouth-Roseville head coach Laura Swiler in her five years at the helm. The only non-20 win season was the covid-shortened schedule in 2020.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO