ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with homicide in Polk County reaches plea arrangement

OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County has reached a plea arrangement with prosecutors. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court on Oct. 27.
POLK COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Polk County Jail Inmate Discovered Deceased

POLK COUNTY — An inmate at the Polk County Jail was discovered unconscious and pronounced deceased after Corrections Officers discovered the inmate in his cell not breathing, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s office. Press Release. On the morning of Sunday, October 30th, at...
POLK COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Polk County Jail inmate dies in cell early Sunday morning

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. — Authorities say an inmate at the Polk County Jail died early Sunday morning. The inmate at the western Wisconsin jail was found unconscious and not breathing in his cell around 1 a.m., according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Emergency medical...
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning

TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on 10th Avenue just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake, or about 4 miles southeast of the Village of Clear Lake, at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County hit-and-run suspect appears in court Tuesday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with hit-and-run and fleeing law enforcement in September appeared in court on Tuesday. 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau is charged with five counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of hit and run involving injury, two counts of hit and run and one count of fleeing or eluding an officer as a vehicle operator.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Early Morning Crash In Clear Lake Results In Fatality

POLK COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash in the Town of Clear Lake has resulted in a fatality, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say that on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 2:30a, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a single0vehicle crash on 10th Avenue, just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake.
CLEAR LAKE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Charges allege drunken driver in fatal Wis. crash told trooper she was relapsed alcoholic

HUDSON, Wis. -- A woman now facing a homicidal drunken driving charge in a crash that killed a local heavy metal guitarist told a trooper she was an alcoholic who had relapsed before a wedding, charges allege.Amber Pospisil, 31, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, St. Croix County court documents show.The fatal crash occurred on Interstate 94 near Hudson, Wisconsin, early Sunday. A criminal complaint states a caller alerted authorities to a driver going the wrong way on the freeway. Minutes later, a four-vehicle crash occurred.Two vehicles had...
HUDSON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt after semi vs. pickup truck crash in Chippewa County

TOWNSHIP OF WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 1 at 9:17 p.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash between a semi-tractor trailer and pickup truck on South Highway 29 at 30th Street in the Township of Wheaton.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Burnett County Inmate Dies After Being Found Unresponsive

BURNETT COUNTY — A 41-year-old inmate at the Burnett County Jail has died after he was found unresponsive by staff Friday night, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s office. Press Release. On October 28, 2022, at 6:59 p.m., Inmate Chad Daly, 41 years of...
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Status conference requested in Lily Peters homicide case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County district attorney is requesting a status conference in the case of the teenage boy accused of killing 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters. As of now, the next hearing in the case isn’t scheduled until Aug. of next year. Court records show...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Minnesota woman charged after fatal crash Sunday near Hudson

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is charged with homicide after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson. According to online court records, 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria, Minn. was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, 2nd or greater offense, as well as two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety.
HUDSON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in Eau Claire County Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in Eau Claire County Tuesday. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted along Highway 53 in Eau Claire County. The State Patrol’s Aerial Support Unit, which...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

St. Croix Wreck Now Drunk Driving Case

(Hudson, WI) — Investigators in St. Croix County are looking at a deadly wreck as a drunk driving case. The Wisconsin State Patrol says a Minnesota woman is in custody after a crash at about 12:30 yesterday morning on I-94 in Hudson. Troopers say she was driving the wrong way on I-94 when she smashed into a car being driven by another Minnesota man. The crash closed the interstate for about three hours early yesterday morning. The woman is in jail in St. Croix County.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Chemical Leak At Jennie-O In Barron County Closes Hwy 8

BARRON COUNTY -- A chemical leak at Jennie-O in Barron Closed HWY 8 earlier this morning, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:27am on Monday, October 31 2022, the Barron County 911 Center received a call from the Jennie-O Plant in Barron reporting a chemical leak at its Main Plant Feed Mill location. Upon arrival, emergency responders conducted an assessment and determined that two chemicals (Anatox and Lysine) had been accidentally mixed together and were off-gassing a poisonous vapor into the atmosphere. Jennie-O had immediately evacuated the facility to protect employees against inhalation hazards.
BARRON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy