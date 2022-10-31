Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Makes Significant Contribution and Long-Term Commitment to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association

Read full article on original website
proclaimerscv.com
Mills Administration Sending Inflation Relief Checks to Around 850,000 Residents and Maine People.
On 1st November 2022, the mills admistration declares that they will provide relief checks to the taxpayers of Maine and around the state. The Mills administration will provide relief checks to more than 850,000 people and residents as you can see from the title. This inflation relief is one of the strongest reliefs ever for the residents of the country.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
mainebiz.biz
How to navigate Maine’s new retirement savings mandate
According to a recent study by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 49% of workers in the Northeast have access to a defined contribution plan, and 43% of workers without access to a plan report not being confident that they will have enough saved to cover their living expenses after they retire.
themainewire.com
Maine Emergency Rental Assistance Ending As Funding Dwindles
The Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program, a short-term program designed to protect Maine renters from the economic harm caused by government lockdowns, will run out of funding in November. “Based on our current estimates we believe program funding will expire by the end of November 2022,” MaineHousing Communications Director Scott...
mainebiz.biz
Maine accounting firm plants flag in Puerto Rico
Portland-based accounting firm BerryDunn recently opened an office in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and signaled that it is open to further expansion. The move comes three years after the firm began serving clients in Puerto Rico via a local team that has grown to 10 staff members. They are supported by 30 to 40 colleagues based in other offices.
Let’s Break Down Powerball Winnings After Taxes for Maine and New Hampshire
$1.2 billion dollars is life-changing money for almost anyone. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing could make someone an instant billionaire, right? Well not so fast. By the time the government gets a hold of their cut, you're going to be left with a lot less than $1.2B. Not only does the...
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
Here Are 8 of The Most Shocking Truths About Hunger in Maine
As we are underway starting out our 2nd day here at Camp Out Hunger 2022, I am reminded why this event is so vital. The stigma surrounding hunger is thick and for many, uncomfortable to talk about and face. But sadly, it is happening all around us, in the state we call home.
Protect Maine Elections submits signatures to ban foreign government interference with elections
AUGUSTA, Maine — Election day is just one week away. With tens of thousands of votes already in, a secure election is top of mind for Maine voters and legislators. State Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D - Hancock) was joined by other legislators at the Maine State House Tuesday morning to talk about a growing problem with state elections.
WPFO
Maine farmer lost 8,000 pounds of carrots because of worker shortage
BOWDOINHAM (BDN) -- Last year, a combination of weather conditions and lack of sufficient workers forced a southern Maine small farmer to leave close to 8,000 pounds of carrots — about a quarter of the entire crop — in the ground. While things are better this season, Nate...
observer-me.com
Maine is taking a step backward in protecting our native fish
For the second year in a row, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has proposed sweeping rule changes that will liberalize the regulations on most of the waters affected. This includes wild native brook trout waters, State Heritage Fish waters and rare Arctic charr waters. The impetus of...
mainepublic.org
Mainers may get a say on whether foreign governments can spend money to influence their votes
A group hoping to bar foreign governments from electioneering in Maine referendum campaigns submitted petitions Tuesday to put its proposal on next year's ballot. The citizens’ initiative appears relatively straightforward, but it could have far-reaching implications for Maine companies partially owned by foreign governments — including at least one of the state's two main electric utilities.
WGME
Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
mainepublic.org
Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end
A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
mainebiz.biz
PUC wind generation project moving forward in northern Maine
The Maine Public Utilities Commission has contracted with a transmission line supplier and a wind generation project to connect an area in northern Maine to the New England grid in a bid to promote renewable energy in the region. LS Power Base was chosen as the supplier at a cost...
New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before “Official Opening”
Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6th. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
wabi.tv
Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds to run out soon says MaineHousing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program are slated to run out within the coming weeks. The program was given $350 million in 2021 to help eligible Mainers cover the cost of their rent. Over the summer, those who run the program realized funds would be...
wabi.tv
Over 80,000 signatures to protect Maine elections submitted to the Secretary of State
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Protect Maine elections held a press conference in the state house today and submitted over 80,000 signatures to the secretary of state’s office. They say those signatures represent the voices of Mainers who are tired of their voice being drowned out by foreign government interference and dark money special interest groups.
The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You
One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
