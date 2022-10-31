ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Makes Significant Contribution and Long-Term Commitment to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association

By Chris Popper
WDEA AM 1370
WDEA AM 1370
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
proclaimerscv.com

Mills Administration Sending Inflation Relief Checks to Around 850,000 Residents and Maine People.

On 1st November 2022, the mills admistration declares that they will provide relief checks to the taxpayers of Maine and around the state. The Mills administration will provide relief checks to more than 850,000 people and residents as you can see from the title. This inflation relief is one of the strongest reliefs ever for the residents of the country.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

How to navigate Maine’s new retirement savings mandate

According to a recent study by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 49% of workers in the Northeast have access to a defined contribution plan, and 43% of workers without access to a plan report not being confident that they will have enough saved to cover their living expenses after they retire.
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Maine Emergency Rental Assistance Ending As Funding Dwindles

The Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program, a short-term program designed to protect Maine renters from the economic harm caused by government lockdowns, will run out of funding in November. “Based on our current estimates we believe program funding will expire by the end of November 2022,” MaineHousing Communications Director Scott...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Maine accounting firm plants flag in Puerto Rico

Portland-based accounting firm BerryDunn recently opened an office in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and signaled that it is open to further expansion. The move comes three years after the firm began serving clients in Puerto Rico via a local team that has grown to 10 staff members. They are supported by 30 to 40 colleagues based in other offices.
PORTLAND, ME
observer-me.com

Maine is taking a step backward in protecting our native fish

For the second year in a row, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has proposed sweeping rule changes that will liberalize the regulations on most of the waters affected. This includes wild native brook trout waters, State Heritage Fish waters and rare Arctic charr waters. The impetus of...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Mainers may get a say on whether foreign governments can spend money to influence their votes

A group hoping to bar foreign governments from electioneering in Maine referendum campaigns submitted petitions Tuesday to put its proposal on next year's ballot. The citizens’ initiative appears relatively straightforward, but it could have far-reaching implications for Maine companies partially owned by foreign governments — including at least one of the state's two main electric utilities.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end

A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

PUC wind generation project moving forward in northern Maine

The Maine Public Utilities Commission has contracted with a transmission line supplier and a wind generation project to connect an area in northern Maine to the New England grid in a bid to promote renewable energy in the region. LS Power Base was chosen as the supplier at a cost...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before “Official Opening”

Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6th. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
AUBURN, ME
Q97.9

The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You

One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy