Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Open mic night with 518 pajamas November 13
518 Pajamas will be hosting an open mic night and pajama drive at the Crossroads American Grille on Sunday, November 13 starting at 1 p.m.
Inaugural Troy Glow festival dates announced
The Arts Center of the Capital Region has announced the inaugural "Troy Glow" event, a public art light festival in downtown Troy that will kick off on Sunday, December 4.
Concerned for the Hungry hosts food basket drive
The 43rd annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive will be held at Keane Elementary School from November 16 though 21. The basket drive provides food for families that last the four-day Thanksgiving weekend.
Cohoes tree lighting ceremony November 26
The City of Cohoes tree lighting ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Silliman Park.
Gloversville hosting window decorating contest
The Gloversville Recreation Commission will be having a window decorating contest for the holiday season.
Amsterdam inks date for tree lighting festival
The magic of the holiday season has already broken into the Capital Region, and Amsterdam wasted no time jumping on the bandwagon.
Volunteers needed for Pittsfield Thanksgiving dinner
The Christian Center in Pittsfield is looking for volunteers to help with their annual Thanksgiving meal.
Open Letter to This Crossgates Mall Good Samaritan! Is It You?
This is an open letter to someone that I have never met and probably never will. Maybe you know this person or maybe this person is you. If it is you, my girlfriend owes you a huge thank you. We have all been there, one minute you have your wallet,...
Darryl “DMC” McDaniels visits OCFS event in Albany
Founding member of the Grammy-award winning hip-hop group Run-D.M.C. Darryl "DMC" McDaniels joined the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) to kick off adoption awareness month on Tuesday.
Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal
With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
Upstate NY elementary school vandalized with racist graffiti: ‘Abhorrent’
COLONIE — The superintendent of an Upstate New York school district posted an emotional statement Sunday after he said Forts Ferry Elementary School had windows broken, as well as racial slurs and “deplorable images” drawn on the outside of the building in sometime over the weekend. Superintendent...
Hannaford program to benefit Saratoga County seniors
The Saratoga County Office for the Aging has been selected by local Hannaford store leadership in Ballston Spa as the benefiting organization in the Fight Hunger Bag Program for November.
Midway F.D. offering free coffee and donuts for veterans on veterans day
The Midway Fire Department in Albany will be offering free coffee and donuts for veterans from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Veteran's Day (November 11) at their firehouse in Albany. The firehouse is located at 1956 Central Avenue in Albany.
Flannel Fest coming to Empire State Plaza
Once Halloween comes and goes, other fall-themed events will be here for the remainder of the season.
Troy Waterfront Chili Festival to benefit the Regional Food Bank
The Troy Waterfront Chili Festival is set for Saturday, November 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
Groundbreaking for $6.6M community center expansion in Troy
Construction of a $6.6M expansion to the Commission on Economic Opportunity's (CEO) Community Resource Center in Troy started at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
SUNY Schenectady introduces new microcredentials
SUNY Schenectady has introduced four new microcredentials that will begin starting the Spring 2023 semester.
New Mediterranean restaurant coming to Schenectady
Devin and Kaytrin Ziemann, the owners of The Nest 518 in Schenectady and The Cuckoo's Nest in Albany, are planning to open another restaurant in Schenectady. Mila Restaurant & Bar, a Mediterranean-inspired eatery, will be located at 500 State Street in the former Bank of America building.
Rockefeller Center tree to hail from Queensbury
Every year, Rockefeller Center in New York City welcomes one of the country's greatest trees to stand vigil for Christmas. This year, the tree is a North Country local.
Must-See Spooky Home in Scare-A-Toga County! If You Dare!
Looking for somewhere spooky to do some Trick-or-Treating? Check out this Halloween Home in Scare-A-Toga County!. Trick-or-Treatin' might be for the kids, but Halloween is for everyone and while many will be racing home from school to get decked out in their costumes, a home in Saratoga County has been ready for the big day for months!
Comments / 0