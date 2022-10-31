ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Omaha Girl Scouts get hands-on lesson in diversity of hairstyles

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Girl Scouts at King Science and Technology Middle School got a hands-on lesson in hair diversity Friday. The students got to interact with mannequins of different hair textures. Heather Ripley, outreach specialist for the Girl Scouts, contacted local hairstylist Danette Cook to lead the lesson...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Salvation Army now accepting registrations for TurkeyFest meals

OMAHA, Neb. — Like everything else, Thanksgiving is looking more expensive this year. Market research firm IRI reported meals will be about 13.5% more expensive compared to last year. Because of that, the Salvation Army expects its annual TurkeyFest to reach more households. "Every year we give out more...
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

Happy Accidents in Happy Hollow

When Ben Haverkamp’s work in the medical field brought him to Omaha in 2020, he and wife Allison were looking for a home like the large 1950s ranch they had loved in Kansas City. But inventory was slim, and instead of midcentury modern, they ended up with century-old charm.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Painting horses part of Halloween therapy at Madonna Rehab Hospitals Lincoln Campus

Horses, paint and Halloween made the perfect medicine for some patients recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals Lincoln Campus Monday. Instructors from Windsong Equitherapy Stables in Walton brought three horses and a miniature horse for patients to pet and paint. Fifteen-year-old Saige Scheele was involved in a car collision a little...
LINCOLN, NE
omahamagazine.com

A Historic Home Charms in Hanscom

History and beauty speak through time and distance. An appreciation for both led a Colorado-based family to recently purchase a Victorian Colonial Revival home in the Hanscom Park neighborhood without visiting it in person. New owners, Christine Hethcock and daughters Jennifer Bergin and Brittany Hethcock, said the house—built in 1892...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln hospitals feeling crunch due to respiratory illnesses

Local hospitals are seeing huge patient volumes thanks in large part to an early surge in respiratory illnesses, especially in children. Officials from Bryan Health said they have reached a record number of patients — 588 — twice in the past few weeks. Though most of those patients are adults, the hospital has been seeing more pediatric cases than usual.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Witnesses describe Halloween night chaos on Minne Lusa Boulevard

OMAHA, Neb. — Buffy Bush saw a vehicle barreling toward her family. They stepped onto the sidewalk just in time. She scooped up her 5-year-old granddaughter and ran. The driver of that car was identified by Omaha police as 31-year-old Dontavius Levering. He went around barricades and drove towards the crowd, according to witnesses and police. He was shot five times by an officer and is expected to survive.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
LINCOLN, NE
Still Unsolved

"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"

Judy Hyams(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case followed twenty-two-year-old Judy Hyams. Judy was recently divorced and working as a medical technician at the University Miami Medical School at Jackson Memorial Hospital. In 1965, Judy’s life would face two significant developments in her life. Unfortunately, not all of them were positive. In August of that year, she found out that she was pregnant. However, she was a little wary of disclosing that — most likely due to not being married at the time of her pregnancy. She even used a fake name when she went to a medical professional for her pregnancy test. While that would be the more positive development, Judy would face tragedy just a month later. On September 14 of 1965, Judy was gone. She vanished without a trace. Earlier that day, she told a friend of hers that she was going to be leaving work early to do some shopping. It was learned that she withdrew $300 from her bank account. While it would stand to reason that she would use that to do her shopping, there is speculation that she was actually going to have her baby aborted.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

14-year-old girl's hopes for lung transplant to keep singing

OMAHA, Neb. — Life has changed for the family of a 14-year-old girl from Soldier, Iowa, in just a matter of weeks. They're now hoping Katie Hoskins gets a much-needed lung transplant, so she can enjoy the life she has left to the fullest. The sound of Katie's voice...
SOLDIER, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha church works to fight health inequity

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Susan Blum brought her seven-year-old granddaughter to the Pleasant Green Baptist Church health fair Saturday. Blum lives a few miles away and came for their COVID boosters. “It’s very accessible for us. It’s in our area, so it was the perfect place for us today,” said...
OMAHA, NE

