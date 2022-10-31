Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
KETV.com
Omaha Girl Scouts get hands-on lesson in diversity of hairstyles
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Girl Scouts at King Science and Technology Middle School got a hands-on lesson in hair diversity Friday. The students got to interact with mannequins of different hair textures. Heather Ripley, outreach specialist for the Girl Scouts, contacted local hairstylist Danette Cook to lead the lesson...
omahamagazine.com
A Dickens of a Time: Revisiting a Victorian Holiday Tradition in Omaha’s Old Market
During the hustle and bustle of the winter holiday season, it’s hard to stop and simply take it all in: lights lining the streets, Christmas carols emanating from store speakers, wafts of cinnamon and vanilla flowing from sweet treat shops. And once upon a time, an Old Market event concentrated that joy and goodwill for all.
KETV.com
Salvation Army now accepting registrations for TurkeyFest meals
OMAHA, Neb. — Like everything else, Thanksgiving is looking more expensive this year. Market research firm IRI reported meals will be about 13.5% more expensive compared to last year. Because of that, the Salvation Army expects its annual TurkeyFest to reach more households. "Every year we give out more...
omahamagazine.com
Happy Accidents in Happy Hollow
When Ben Haverkamp’s work in the medical field brought him to Omaha in 2020, he and wife Allison were looking for a home like the large 1950s ranch they had loved in Kansas City. But inventory was slim, and instead of midcentury modern, they ended up with century-old charm.
KETV.com
Painting horses part of Halloween therapy at Madonna Rehab Hospitals Lincoln Campus
Horses, paint and Halloween made the perfect medicine for some patients recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals Lincoln Campus Monday. Instructors from Windsong Equitherapy Stables in Walton brought three horses and a miniature horse for patients to pet and paint. Fifteen-year-old Saige Scheele was involved in a car collision a little...
KETV.com
Omaha's 1991 blizzard: Remembering the storm that canceled Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. — Do you remember the blizzard that canceled Halloween in Omaha?. On this day in 1991, a combination blizzard and ice storm hit the Omaha area, leading to 5-7 inches of snow and up to 1 inch of ice afterward. Minnesota received 2-3 inches of snow. In...
Omaha moving company shows how cardboard boxes transform into Halloween costumes
Maryann Gamble with Two Men and a Truck shares some last-minute ideas for families looking for a Halloween costume this year.
omahamagazine.com
A Historic Home Charms in Hanscom
History and beauty speak through time and distance. An appreciation for both led a Colorado-based family to recently purchase a Victorian Colonial Revival home in the Hanscom Park neighborhood without visiting it in person. New owners, Christine Hethcock and daughters Jennifer Bergin and Brittany Hethcock, said the house—built in 1892...
North Omaha Community hosts its 2nd annual fall fest
The North Omaha Community Partnership and its sponsors hosted its 2nd annual fall fest, Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-off Saturday at Skinner Magnet School.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln hospitals feeling crunch due to respiratory illnesses
Local hospitals are seeing huge patient volumes thanks in large part to an early surge in respiratory illnesses, especially in children. Officials from Bryan Health said they have reached a record number of patients — 588 — twice in the past few weeks. Though most of those patients are adults, the hospital has been seeing more pediatric cases than usual.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it.
KETV.com
Witnesses describe Halloween night chaos on Minne Lusa Boulevard
OMAHA, Neb. — Buffy Bush saw a vehicle barreling toward her family. They stepped onto the sidewalk just in time. She scooped up her 5-year-old granddaughter and ran. The driver of that car was identified by Omaha police as 31-year-old Dontavius Levering. He went around barricades and drove towards the crowd, according to witnesses and police. He was shot five times by an officer and is expected to survive.
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
Minne Lusa neighborhood shaken up after Halloween shooting, will discuss safety
A site of a night of trick or treating is now an investigation site. Police say a suspect drove on a blocked road, leading an officer to fire.
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"
Judy Hyams(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case followed twenty-two-year-old Judy Hyams. Judy was recently divorced and working as a medical technician at the University Miami Medical School at Jackson Memorial Hospital. In 1965, Judy’s life would face two significant developments in her life. Unfortunately, not all of them were positive. In August of that year, she found out that she was pregnant. However, she was a little wary of disclosing that — most likely due to not being married at the time of her pregnancy. She even used a fake name when she went to a medical professional for her pregnancy test. While that would be the more positive development, Judy would face tragedy just a month later. On September 14 of 1965, Judy was gone. She vanished without a trace. Earlier that day, she told a friend of hers that she was going to be leaving work early to do some shopping. It was learned that she withdrew $300 from her bank account. While it would stand to reason that she would use that to do her shopping, there is speculation that she was actually going to have her baby aborted.
KETV.com
Penner and Raikes face off in District 5 State Education Board race
Neb. — The Nebraska State Board of Education has found itself in the middle of a firestorm over hot-button topics like Health Education Standards and critical race theory. In a week voters will decide on four of the eight board seats up for election. In our Commitment 2022...
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Omaha?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
KETV.com
14-year-old girl's hopes for lung transplant to keep singing
OMAHA, Neb. — Life has changed for the family of a 14-year-old girl from Soldier, Iowa, in just a matter of weeks. They're now hoping Katie Hoskins gets a much-needed lung transplant, so she can enjoy the life she has left to the fullest. The sound of Katie's voice...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha church works to fight health inequity
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Susan Blum brought her seven-year-old granddaughter to the Pleasant Green Baptist Church health fair Saturday. Blum lives a few miles away and came for their COVID boosters. “It’s very accessible for us. It’s in our area, so it was the perfect place for us today,” said...
Comments / 0