‘It’s out of order’: Gen Z speak up for cancel culture and ‘young illiberal progressives’
Channel 4 study reveals 13- to 24-year-olds are paradox of progressive attitudes and intolerance for others’ points of view
Lima News
Living with Children: Public apology needed for social media behavior
Q: I am a principal at a private church-affiliated school. Contrary to my graduate school training and most of my peers’ practice, I believe disciplinary actions should fit the crime. As such, I do not generally issue the namby-pamby sort of consequences other principals deliver. Fear of being sent to my office goes a long way toward explaining why my school has a reputation for impeccable classroom behavior. One of our students recently spoke ill of a fellow student on social media. What, in your estimation, would be a consequence that would fit the crime?
Phys.org
Study: Schools' social media posts may be compromising student privacy
U.S. schools and school districts have shared an estimated 4.9 million posts that include identifiable images of students on public Facebook pages, unintentionally putting student privacy at risk, according to a new study. Around 726,000 of these posts are thought to identify one or more students by their first and last names. The research was published today in Educational Researcher.
Phys.org
In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation
Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
16 women reveal how having a fake 'male assistant' helps them navigate gender biases
The 'fake male assistant' hack is a tried and tested trick that working women across the world have been using for years.
3 million Americans are still avoiding the workforce. They might be ‘long social distancing’
Unemployed workers might be "long social distancing," a new paper finds. They're too afraid of catching COVID to return to work.
Elite Daily
Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women
When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
‘Unsafe, unwelcoming’: LGBTQ students report facing hostility at school
Patricia Reeves and her husband have tried to make school safe for their child. They pushed administrators at one school to stop students from bullying Milo, who is nonbinary, and withdrew Milo from a different school after a teacher refused to use the correct pronouns. Inside their West Texas home, the parents do their best to replenish their child’s self esteem and resilience — to “build up our little soldier,” as Reeves put it.
Opinion: The Christian Community Spreads Hate Against the LGBTQ Community
We need to work for a society that shows tolerance and respect for every social group. That shouldn't be a controversial thing to say. Therefore, we have to call out communities that spread lies and misinformation to malign other communities.
Students rip 'woke' colleges for Halloween 'offensive' costume warnings: 'Don't think that's their place'
Colleges across America are warning students of "cultural appropriation" as they prepare to dress up for Halloween, giving tips on how to avoid offending others. Schools such as the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Ohio University, University of Colorado-Boulder, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Michigan are all encouraging students to choose a Halloween costume that does not appropriate another culture.
A must-read for policymakers: The new roadmap for Black freedom
For more than a generation, Black Americans have been held back by many of the big government policies and programs created to assist them. Although this phenomenon is not exclusively happening to Black Americans, it has disproportionately affected their ability to live out the American Dream. Project 21, an organization...
Washington Examiner
Elon Musk confronts the moderator’s dilemma and holds a mirror to users
Last week, Elon Musk announced his acquisition of Twitter as only he could: with a triumphant entry into the company’s headquarters, beaming with the self-amusement of a man who knows he’s about to land the perfect dad joke. (Let that sink in.) Shortly thereafter, he adopted the moniker of Chief Twit and told the world “ the bird is freed .”
psychologytoday.com
Authoritarianism and Family Relationships
Children learn about authority based on the way they are raised by their parents. Socioeconomic status can have a strong influence on how obedient children are expected to be. Gender expectations play a role too, and they can vary greatly based on culture. Children learn about authority as it relates...
yr.media
Being Young and Apolitical
Many young people may tune out as soon as they hear the word “political” or a fancy word that sounds like it. It can seem hard to do things like register to vote, and the whole voting and election process can seem boring. And young people who aren’t old enough to vote may think that their participation in any of it is pointless since they can’t vote yet. But none of these ideas are even close to the truth.
Prison officer job ad banned over ‘negative racial stereotype’
An advertising campaign run by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) featuring a white prison officer and a black prisoner has been banned for perpetuating negative stereotypes linking race with criminal activity. The Facebook ad promoting jobs at HMP Wormwood Scrubs in London featured a prison officer talking to an inmate...
Ministry of Justice ad banned for reinforcing negative stereotypes of black men
A Facebook ad for the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) was likely to cause serious offence by reinforcing negative stereotypes about black men, a watchdog has ruled.The ad for the MoJ’s Prison Jobs scheme, seen on June 25, featured an image of a white prison officer talking to a black inmate, with superimposed text stating: “Become a prison officer. One career, many roles.”A caption accompanying the image read: “We’re key workers, problem solvers, life changers. Join us to perform a vital role at HMP Wormwood Scrubs.”A reader complained that the ad perpetuated negative ethnic stereotypes and was likely to cause serious...
Teens and tech: New report sees differences in usage depending on family structure
Kids who live with both their own parents use social media and digital technology roughly two hours less a day than their peers who live in stepfamilies or single-parent households. And family structure could also be an important help or hindrance when it comes to enforcing rules around electronic device use.
Washington Examiner
A reality check on the importance of teacher expectations
As I’ve noted many times (see, for instance, here , here , and here ), some corners in schooling today are marked by a bizarre enthusiasm for low expectations. This has fueled a push to eliminate graduation requirements, do away with advanced classes, eliminate gifted programs, and stop asking students to show their work. All of this was promoted by self-proclaimed agents of “equity” before the pandemic and has only gained momentum as school leaders “temper” their expectations in light of pandemic-fueled learning loss.
Phys.org
Teens with COVID-19 knowledge reported better well-being
A pandemic survey found that adolescents who answered more COVID-19 test questions correctly also reported lower stress, anxiety and depression as well as lower loneliness and fear of missing out, also known as FOMO. For the study, published in the Journal of Child and Family Studies, Washington State University researchers...
Opinion: Christian Homophobia Is Dividing the Country
The United States of America is too divided and it’s making our country weak. One of the main problems facing our society is the open hostility the Christian community shows to the LGBTQ community.
