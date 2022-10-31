ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure

Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
247Sports

Lane Kiffin addresses potential candidacy at Auburn, endorses Deion Sanders

Lane Kiffin's on Twitter all the time. Surely, he's seen the buzz that he could be a coaching candidate for Auburn after it parted ways with Bryan Harsin on Monday. In his third year at Ole Miss, Kiffin is viewed as one of the top coaches in the sport over the few seasons, having guided the Rebels to an 18-4 record since the start of last season, including a 10-3 mark in SEC play. The projection that Auburn will target him, with the program's financial backing, recruiting pedigree and fan support being historically stronger than that of Ole Miss, shouldn't come as a surprise to Auburn and Ole Miss fans alike.
247Sports

Lane Kiffin answers question about his interest in Auburn job

Lane Kiffin was asked the question Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. If Auburn were interested in him, as has been repeatedly reported over the last few days, would he have interest in them?. The answer was not surprising. "We don't really comment on those things in-season," Kiffin said. "They happen...
247Sports

Column | Hey Auburn, are you envious much?

Some Ole Miss fans suddenly feel like they are in purgatory. Their football team is ranked No. 11 in the College Football Playoff poll with everything still in front of it. Win out and win the SEC title game and the Rebels are in the playoffs. Yes, I said playoffs. If they win out, that would mean victories over Alabama and/or Tennessee and Georgia. That gets you into the playoffs.
Deadspin

Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches

He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
247Sports

Auburn football fires Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start in second season, coaching search begins

Bryan Harsin is out as Auburn head football coach, the school announced Monday. The university fired Harsin in his second season amid a four game losing streak for the Tigers after falling at home to Arkansas. Harsin's time on The Plains ends with him posting an 9-12 mark in 21 games. Auburn lost to Arkansas in Week 9 to the tune of 41-27. Harsin arrived to Auburn in late 2020 after previously serving as the head coach at Boise State, filling the void after the Tigers fired Gus Malzahn after eight seasons that December.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn coaching search: Robert Griffin III names candidate Tigers should make 'an offer he can't deny'

Robert Griffin III has an idea on what Auburn should do after firing coach Bryan Harsin and he thinks the Tigers need to make some noise with their next hire. Jackson State’s Deion Sanders has been a hot commodity on the coaching market ever since his successful first season and big recruiting wins. In 2021, Sanders led his team to an 11-2 finish and had major recruiting wins against Power 5 programs in the offseason by picking up players like Travis Hunter, who was ranked as the best player in the 2022 class by 247Sports.
The Spun

Breaking: SEC Head Coach Fired On Monday Afternoon

The Bryan Harsin era has come to an end. Monday afternoon, Auburn officially announced that it has fired its head football coach. Speculation about Harsin's impending firing had been swirling for months, leading up to the 2022 regular season. The Tigers have struggled on the field, leading to Harsin's demise.
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
WAFF

Chargers make trip to Auburn for exhibition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers basketball team enters their Division II basketball season ranked 24th in the Preseason NABC Coaches Poll. The first test of the year for the Chargers program, 13th ranked Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 PM. “We had...
Opelika-Auburn News

STUDENT COLUMN: There’s a buzz on campus after Bryan Harsin’s dismissal

AUBURN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — I was sitting in the lobby of Comer Hall when the news broke that Bryan Harsin has been fired. The couple across from me, formerly discussing a recent exam, dove into speculation about who would be hired and their opinions on Harsin’s performance. Just down the hall, “Who’s it going to be?” could be heard out of an open office door.
