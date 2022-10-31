Read full article on original website
247Sports
Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure
Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
247Sports
Lane Kiffin addresses potential candidacy at Auburn, endorses Deion Sanders
Lane Kiffin's on Twitter all the time. Surely, he's seen the buzz that he could be a coaching candidate for Auburn after it parted ways with Bryan Harsin on Monday. In his third year at Ole Miss, Kiffin is viewed as one of the top coaches in the sport over the few seasons, having guided the Rebels to an 18-4 record since the start of last season, including a 10-3 mark in SEC play. The projection that Auburn will target him, with the program's financial backing, recruiting pedigree and fan support being historically stronger than that of Ole Miss, shouldn't come as a surprise to Auburn and Ole Miss fans alike.
Lane Kiffin answers question about his interest in Auburn job
Lane Kiffin was asked the question Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. If Auburn were interested in him, as has been repeatedly reported over the last few days, would he have interest in them?. The answer was not surprising. "We don't really comment on those things in-season," Kiffin said. "They happen...
Around the SEC: Three Potential Replacements for Former Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin
The future of the Tigers' football program remains unclear, but a few big names could potentially join coaching search.
Column | Hey Auburn, are you envious much?
Some Ole Miss fans suddenly feel like they are in purgatory. Their football team is ranked No. 11 in the College Football Playoff poll with everything still in front of it. Win out and win the SEC title game and the Rebels are in the playoffs. Yes, I said playoffs. If they win out, that would mean victories over Alabama and/or Tennessee and Georgia. That gets you into the playoffs.
Deadspin
Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches
He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
Tim Brando Rips SEC, Nick Saban for Not Suspending Burton
A video on social media appears to show the wide receiver hitting a woman after the loss to Tennessee.
Auburn football fires Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start in second season, coaching search begins
Bryan Harsin is out as Auburn head football coach, the school announced Monday. The university fired Harsin in his second season amid a four game losing streak for the Tigers after falling at home to Arkansas. Harsin's time on The Plains ends with him posting an 9-12 mark in 21 games. Auburn lost to Arkansas in Week 9 to the tune of 41-27. Harsin arrived to Auburn in late 2020 after previously serving as the head coach at Boise State, filling the void after the Tigers fired Gus Malzahn after eight seasons that December.
5 potential Auburn Tigers coaching candidates after Bryan Harsin fired
The Auburn Tigers coaching search in 2020 ended with Bryan Harsin taking over the program, officially replacing Gus Malzahn on
Late Kick: The Auburn head coaching job is a goldmine
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate analyzes the Auburn head coach opening after Bryan Harsin was fired.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn coaching search: Robert Griffin III names candidate Tigers should make 'an offer he can't deny'
Robert Griffin III has an idea on what Auburn should do after firing coach Bryan Harsin and he thinks the Tigers need to make some noise with their next hire. Jackson State’s Deion Sanders has been a hot commodity on the coaching market ever since his successful first season and big recruiting wins. In 2021, Sanders led his team to an 11-2 finish and had major recruiting wins against Power 5 programs in the offseason by picking up players like Travis Hunter, who was ranked as the best player in the 2022 class by 247Sports.
Auburn football fans hope star Pike Road RB follows Lane Kiffin to AU from Ole Miss
Auburn football fans are hoping Pike Road product Quinshon Judkins will follow his Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, who is rumored to be the top name to watch in the Tigers’ head coaching search, to the Plains following the 2022 season. Said search is now in progress...
Breaking: SEC Head Coach Fired On Monday Afternoon
The Bryan Harsin era has come to an end. Monday afternoon, Auburn officially announced that it has fired its head football coach. Speculation about Harsin's impending firing had been swirling for months, leading up to the 2022 regular season. The Tigers have struggled on the field, leading to Harsin's demise.
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
WAFF
Chargers make trip to Auburn for exhibition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers basketball team enters their Division II basketball season ranked 24th in the Preseason NABC Coaches Poll. The first test of the year for the Chargers program, 13th ranked Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 PM. “We had...
Opelika-Auburn News
STUDENT COLUMN: There’s a buzz on campus after Bryan Harsin’s dismissal
AUBURN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — I was sitting in the lobby of Comer Hall when the news broke that Bryan Harsin has been fired. The couple across from me, formerly discussing a recent exam, dove into speculation about who would be hired and their opinions on Harsin’s performance. Just down the hall, “Who’s it going to be?” could be heard out of an open office door.
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl: ‘I’m a big fan of Candace Owens,’ promotes column on Kanye West
Bruce Pearl took to Twitter on Tuesday in support of Candace Owens, the conservative political commentator who dismissed the charges that Kanye West was antisemitic. In a recent tweet, West - or Ye, as he is known now - stated that he would “go death con 3 on Jewish people.”
WSFA
WTVM
WTVM
