Auburn, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: 5 reasons Dawgs will end Vols' feel-good story

Last week, I did something unthinkable. Especially unthinkable considering I once roamed the University of Georgia campus, grilled burgers and drank (responsibly, of course) at tailgates on North Campus, and then screamed at the top of my lungs from the Bulldogs student section. My crime? I picked against Georgia. Yes,...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Williams on Being Auburn’s First Black HC: ‘I Get Goosebumps’

Carnell Williams did not have much time to gather his thoughts when Auburn announced the firing of Bryan Harsin as the program’s football coach on Monday. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning...
AUBURN, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: 5 reasons the Vols will shock No. 1 Georgia

How crazy would it have been for Vols (and Dawgs) fans to read that headline 8 weeks ago?. The Vols, in Year 2 of a rebuild and fresh off a 7-6 season, weren’t even on Georgia’s radar preseason. Even now, with Tennessee leading the nation with 5 wins over ranked opponents and 2 top-10 CFP poll wins, the Bulldogs are favored by a fairly considerable score. At the beginning of the season, Tennessee beating Georgia was a misplaced dream, nothing more.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job

Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
AUBURN, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia names players of the week from Florida win

Georgia flexed its muscle against Florida in the Cocktail Party on Saturday to improve its record to 8-0 and set up a massive showdown against Tennessee. The Bulldogs on Monday announced their players of the week from the contest. On offense, Brock Bowers, Daijun Edwards, and Kenny McIntosh received the honors. Bowers made 5 catches for a game-high 154 yards, including an incredible juggling 73-yard touchdown. Edwards and McIntosh combined for 28 carries, 196 yards, and 4 touchdowns on the afternoon.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia

It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit

2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

How to watch No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia

Who’s ready for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown between the hedges?. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs look like a team determined to win a second straight national title. While they were expected to be in the running to repeat this season, their next opponent has taken college football by storm while becoming a contender.
KNOXVILLE, TN
eastcobbnews.com

4 East Cobb high schools among state 2022 ACT score leaders

Walton, Wheeler, Pope and Lassiter students in the Class of 2022 posted average scores on American College Testing (ACT) exams that are among the best in Georgia. According to a Cobb County School District release, they were among the five Cobb high schools with average scores of 25 or higher.
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest

COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
COVINGTON, GA

