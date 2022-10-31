Read full article on original website
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Umpire Pat Hoberg called perfect game in Astros' Game 2 win
Major League Baseball fans are always quick to point out when an umpire makes a controversial ball or strike call – especially when that call goes against their team. But what about when an umpire goes an entire game without making a single wrong call?. That is what home...
World Series: Astros toss combined no-hitter in Game 4 vs. Phillies, make history after brilliant Cristian Javier start
The Houston Astros — led by starter Cristian Javier — have thrown the second no-hitter in World Series history. Javier and three relief pitchers combined to blank the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 Wednesday night, 5-0, and pull Houston even in the series in historic fashion. The combined...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Becomes First 3-Time Cy Young Award Winner
On Nov. 1, 1966, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax became the first three-time Cy Young Award winner in MLB history. Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton broke Koufax’s record when he won a fourth career Cy Young in 1982. That was then surpassed by Randy Johnson (five) and Roger...
True Blue LA
MLB playoff schedule: Phillies head into World Series Game 4 after decisive win
The battle continues in Philadelphia as the Phillies and Astros meet at Citizens Bank Park for Game 4 of the World Series. The Phillies’ Aaron Nola will be on regular rest thanks to Monday’s rainout and is expected take the mound instead of Ranger Suárez, who was initially scheduled to pitch. In his last start, Nola gave up five runs on six hits—including two homers for Kyle Tucker—in 4 1⁄3 innings. Before that, he gave up seven hits and six runs in about the same amount of time to the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
Angels News: World Series Game 1 Has the MLB World Reminiscing About the 2002 Halos
Dusty Baker found himself on the wrong side of history again.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's keys to Astros-Phillies Game 3
Halloween might be over, but baseball fans are in store for a terrific treat as World Series is set to resume Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are knotted at 1-1 after two thrilling contests, and though Game 3 (8:03 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App) of the potential seven-game slate is not a must-win for either team, it represents a crucial juncture in the fray. In the past 18 World Series that were tied at one game apiece, the Game 3 victor has gone on to claim the Commissioner's Trophy 14 times.
Sporting News
World Series wins by team: Who has the most championships in MLB history?
The 2022 MLB season is down to the Astros and Phillies. One of those franchises will come away with a World Series title, adding to their previous championships. A win for the Astros would mark their second World Series title; the first came in 2017. The Phillies are seeking their third title, with the previous two having come in 1980 and 2008.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Rob Manfred says fans like the placed runner in extra innings and it’s probably staying
Before the World Series began last Friday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred gave an interview in which most attention was focused on the Oakland A’s stadium situation. That’s a topic for another day, though, because I found this more interesting:. Oh, Rob. Oh, oh, Rob. “I think overall the...
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 11/2/22: Cuban pitcher signed; Jazz and Sandy at the World Series
Scheduled Games for November 2, 2022 (all times ET) Tigres del Licey at Gigantes del Cibao, 7:00 p.m. Leones del Caracas at Cardenales de Lara, 7:00 p.m. Estrellas Orientales at Leones del Escogido, 7:15 p.m. Águilas Cibaeñas at Toros del Este, 7:30 p.m. Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies,...
Bohm hits 1,000th HR in World Series history, Phillies tie home run record
Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history Tuesday night - and that was only one of the MLB records made during Game 3.
