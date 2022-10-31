Read full article on original website
The best Halloween candy, according to trick-or-treaters
When it comes to buying Halloween candy, do you go with something you like or what you think the kids will want? Here’s a little insight on what trick-or-treaters are hoping to collect this year.
Age limit for Trick Or Treating on Halloween? What You Need to Know
All Hallows eve is upon us, kids everywhere will be dressing up as superheroes, monsters, ghouls, and Fortnite Characters. They'll take to the streets to pack pillowcases full of candy that they can gorge on until Christmas. Sadly, this tradition eventually comes to an end, whether it's age, maturity, or the law. That's right, we said the law.
After volunteering at a food bank, I'll never give out candy on Halloween again. Instead, I'm giving trick-or-treaters something better.
Many donate their unwanted trick-or-treat candy to food banks after Halloween, but most of it goes to waste and it's not what its clients really need.
Meet the man who spent $50,000 decorating his yard for Halloween￼
"My neighbors have come to expect this sort of stuff from me."
Woman refuses to give out 'fun-size' candy at Halloween: 'All kids deserve full-size candy bars'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When it comes to trick or treating, the neighborhood kids know where the good candy is. For example, my grandmother always refused to hand out fun-size candy bars. She didn't think they were very fun at all.
A note to those planning on giving change to NJ trick-or-treaters this Halloween
Here come the ghosts, goblins, and witches, just waiting to scare you and satisfy that sweet tooth as well. It's Halloween in New Jersey, and the kids can't wait to trick-or-treat at your door. Well OK, maybe trick-or-treating isn't what it used to be. Perhaps it's just me, but trick-or-treating...
Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season
Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
Rainbow fentanyl: The newest Halloween scare
Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can't find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
Keeping boys and ghouls safe on Halloween night while on the hunt for candy
Before heading out, there are some safety tips for you to remember as you and your kids are out trick or treating like looking both ways before crossing the street
What to do with your costumes after Halloween
Halloween came and went, but that costume you spent a small fortune on? It's still here.
Spirit Halloween helps hospitalized kids celebrate the holiday in style
Spirit Halloween's CEO Steven Silverstein talks about Spirit of Children, the charitable foundation that has reached $100 million dollars donated to Child Life programs in North American hospitals.
Is Stealing Halloween Candy Off Of Someone’s Porch Illegal in Indiana and Kentucky?
Some people are full of tricks instead of treats, but can they actually get into trouble for it?. When you take the kids out trick or treating, I think everyone can agree that there is a certain etiquette to follow. Don't walk in people's landscaping, stick to the walkways, don't trick or treat if the lights are off, and take only one piece of candy if someone leaves the candy bowl out. However, not everyone follows these simple Halloween rules, and ruin the fun for everyone.
Experts offer safety tips ahead of Halloween
With less than a day left until trick or treaters hit the streets for Halloween, experts are urging parents to double down on conversations on safety with children. A report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that pedestrian deaths experience a dramatic increase on Halloween every year. From 2006 to 2020, 52 children were fatally struck by cars on Halloween nationwide, according to data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.In an effort to curb those numbers and ensure a safe holiday for all, AAA Spokesman Doug Shupe has a number of tips ahead of Halloween. He says that on top...
Families showcase blue pumpkins ahead of Halloween
The colors of Halloween are typically orange and black, but people may also see blue, specifically blue pumpkins.
Scoot: Rainbow fentanyl, tainted candy are Halloween urban myths
The fear over “rainbow fentanyl” in Halloween candy fits the perennial threat of tainted Halloween candy. But let’s set the record straight: the fear over tainted Halloween candy or razor blades in apples was based on hoaxes - urban myths.
Fun Halloween Craft to Do With Dogs Is a Must for October
A lot of people consider their dogs to be their kids. They love celebrating holidays with them, they dress them in adorable outfits, and they take them everywhere they're allowed. We love our dogs! They are our babies!. Another super fun and cute way to celebrate your dog being your...
Is the threat of 'rainbow fentanyl' candy just another scary Halloween rumor?
Rumors about contaminated Halloween treats pop up every year, and this year they're focused on "rainbow fentanyl." But there's little evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by contaminated candy collected during trick-or-treating.
Study: Ohio's Favorite Halloween Candy is a Classic
Americans are expected to buy more Halloween candy than ever in 2022. Here's what Ohio will buy:
Guardians Show Off The Perfect Halloween Handle
Halloween is here, which means it’s time to celebrate the dawn of fall. Tonight is the night where children dress up in funny costumes and go around asking for candy while trick or treating. The Cleveland Guardians appear to want in on the fun. Not that they’ll be trick...
