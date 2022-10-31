Read full article on original website
bocaratontribune.com
The Symphonia’s 2022-23 Concert Season Kickoff Is on ‘Fire’
Boca Raton, FL — The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, will present its first concert of its ‘Inspired, Naturally’ themed season on Sunday, November 13, at 3 p.m. at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton. Each concert within the series is inspired by one of the earth’s natural elements, and the theme for the kickoff performance is ‘FIRE.’ Renowned violinist Andrés Cardénes is featured as Conductor and Violin Soloist.
seminoletribune.org
Hollywood preschoolers welcome guest reader
Each year, the Broward County School District selects a book for early childhood centers and elementary schools to read to young kids to promote literacy. This year’s book was “Nigel and the Moon” by Antwan Eady. Hollywood Board Rep. Christine McCall, also the parent of a preschooler, was invited to read the book at the Hollywood Preschool on Oct. 27.
Click10.com
Halloween party in Wilton Manors fun for ghosts and monsters of all ages
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Halloween in South Florida means parents and their little ones hit the sidewalks for some trick or treating. Spooky festivities were held across town. Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa was in Wilton Manors to enjoy the fun. There were princesses with the...
thecoastalstar.com
Business Spotlight: Shopping for the perfect gift; Downtown Delray Beach — Holiday season
Christmas is just weeks away and in downtown Delray Beach, shoppers can buy gifts and enjoy holiday fun on Nov. 25 and 26. They can also get a surfboard ornament by local glass artist Robert Schmidt of Schmidt Stained Glass, if they save their receipts of $200 or more from downtown retailers on those days and turn them in. The ornaments can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26, at Downtown Development Authority booths in front of Sara Campbell, 1051 E. Atlantic Ave., and Global Pursuit, 400 E. Atlantic Ave. Through December, other holiday offerings in downtown Delray Beach include a new Holiday Light Trail, 100-foot Christmas Tree, and the new Yuletide Street Festival as well as parades and fireworks on New Year’s Eve. For more information, visit https://downtowndelraybeach.com/holidays. Photo provided.
thecoastalstar.com
Dining: Delray Green Market back with new vendors, chef showcase
ABOVE: The Delray Beach Green Market opened for the season on a beautiful day in October. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star BELOW RIGHT: An abundance of locally grown produce is the backbone of South County greenmarkets. Photo provided by Lori Johnson. The weather still says summer at times, but the return...
bocaratontribune.com
The Fuller Center Wee Dream Ball Announced
Boca Raton, FL – TheFuller Center will hold its Annual Wee Dream Ball, the organization’s signature fundraiser, on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Boca West Country Club, 20583 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton. Event co-chairs are Rosa Agentis Feeney and Karen Foreman along with Special Honoree Gail Wasserman.
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Wildflower blossoms
The Upshaw family from Boca Raton — (l-r) Nichole, Harper, 7, Blake, 4, and Donnie — walks through Wildflower Park on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway north of Palmetto Park Road. City welcomes new waterfront park downtown. By Steve Plunkett. Wildflower Park’s first official visitors had...
seminoletribune.org
Grand marshals named for Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade
Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade will feature a trio of grand marshals. Justin Wyborn, vice president and assistant general manager of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, announced Oct. 24 that artists Taylor Dayne, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick will serve as co-grand marshals. The colorful parade annually...
thecoastalstar.com
Philanthropy Notes: Cereal donations at FAU game to provide thousands of breakfasts for children
Boca Helping Hands, in collaboration with Florida Atlantic University and Cereal4All, commemorated September’s Hunger Action Month by having a Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive during an Owls football game. Participants donated 373 boxes of cereal, equating to 3,720 bowls and 394 pounds of food. People who donated one or more...
Fran Drescher Visits Coral Springs ColorOnly Location Oct. 31
ColorOnly is announcing new expansion plans with a high-profile celebrity guest and brand ambassador for the company. Fran Drescher, a brand ambassador for ColorOnly, visits the 2712 N. University Drive location on Monday, Oct. 31, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. “The Nanny” star’s appearance comes as the company plans...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Presents ‘Food Truck Friday’
The city of Tamarac hosts Food Truck Friday fun, music, games, and of course, food for the whole family. Held on Friday, November 4, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Tamarac Community Center, the event is free to attend and features a variety of local food trucks. Food Truck...
bocaratontribune.com
Cocktails for the Club Makes a Comeback to Support Critical Hunger Relief Initiatives
A Polynesian-themed event benefits Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach. Delray Beach, FL – Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is preparing for its 4th Annual Cocktails for the Club event to support Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach’s critical Hunger Relief programs. The Polynesian-themed event will take place on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at The St. Andrews Club 4475 N Ocean Blvd. Delray Beach, Fla. from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Proceeds will support the Club’s initiatives to ensure that local children are receiving the proper nutrition necessary to reach their full potential.
cbs12.com
Halloween hazards can be frightening
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's Halloween, the night when kids roam the streets stuffing buckets and bags with candy. Every year at this time we hear the urban legends about dangerous treats. We talked with police about their most important safety tips for Halloween. This year, we...
Far East Fare at Blackbird
The modern Asian concept bringing the flavors of traditional Chinese to Jupiter locals The post Far East Fare at Blackbird appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
The drone show will go on: Colorful skies are forecast for Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach – Look up in the sky! It’s a bird; it’s a plane; nope, sorry Superman; it’s a drone show. The skies above Fisher Family Pier, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., will be awash with myriad shapes, designs, colors and words on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this week
Pie master and entrepreneur Derek Kaplan, alongside the talented team behind Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, has finally landed in Broward County. After expanding his Wynwood-born shop to Coconut Grove, Kaplan is opening his dessert destination in Fort Lauderdale just in time for the holiday season.
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot server
Lemongrass Hospitality — the family-owned group behind Lemongrass Asian Bistro, Ramen Lab Eatery, The Sea Kitchen, and Ganzo Sushi — has expanded its South Florida dining scene footprint with a newly renovated restaurant created to act as a mini food hall.
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Late-night club decides to open at Delray Market, not Atlantic Crossing
Bounce Sporting Club has abandoned its game plan to open in downtown Delray Beach at Atlantic Crossing, where neighbors opposed the late-night crowd the club sought to serve. The sports bar/nightclub is going into Delray Beach Market instead, four blocks to the west. The market is inside the city’s Entertainment District, where staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends does not require special City Commission approval.
miamicurated.com
Bayshore Club, My New “Go To” Place
One of my new “go to” places for a casual, relaxed and delicious lunch or dinner with friends is the waterfront Bayshore Club in Coconut Grove. I’ve been there four times in six weeks which is a lot for me given the number of places I need to check out. My friends share my opinion as do a lot of diners, as it’s not easy to get a reservation in the evening, especially now that there’s live music five nights a week and at Sunday brunch.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Banfield Pet Hospital building-out in Regency Park
The former TGI Fridays in Regency Park is starting its conversion into two tenant spaces for Banfield Pet Hospital and Starbucks Coffee Co. The city issued a permit Oct. 28 for IBIS Building Corp. of West Palm Beach to improve 3,674 square feet of space in the building at a construction cost of $500,000.
