Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
Aaron Rodgers reveals what Packers must to do turn season around
The Green Bay Packers’ 2022 season is not going well. They are now 3-5, tied in record with the Chicago Bears, as the Minnesota Vikings continue pushing their lead in the NFC North. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been able to carry the team to victories and it could result in them missing the playoffs.
RUMOR: The real reason Steelers traded Chase Claypool
In one of the first major moves prior to the trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. In return, they received a 2023 second-round pick. Claypool spent the last two and a half seasons as one of the Steelers top receiving options. During his 39 games with the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Steelers traded Chase Claypool appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr, 2 Raiders most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders finally seemed to be recovering from their slow start to the 2022 season in Week 7 with a nice victory over the Houston Texans. But everything came crashing down around them in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, as the Raiders were shut out and ended up losing to the Saints 24-0.
Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins
The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
Cordarrelle Patterson reacts to news of Calvin Ridley trade
The Falcons running back is not happy that the team has elected to trade former first-round wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars and he took to social media to voice his displeasure
2022 Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
With six teams on a bye entering Week 9 of the NFL season, fantasy football owners may have some tougher decisions to make regarding who to start and who to sit. Let’s look at the start ’em sit ’em running backs for Week 9. The Cleveland Browns,...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
Daniel Jones, 2 Giants most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Seahawks
Let’s start by saying that the New York Giants Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks does nothing to negate the fact that the G-Men are having an excellent season. In fact, this type of late loss at the end of a tight game was just about the best most Giants fans hoped for before the season started. That said, the Giants lost a big game that would have kept them in second place in the NFC East, and because of that, you have to assign some blame. So, with that, let’s talk about why Richie James, Daniel Jones, and Brian Daboll need to take responsibility for this loss.
3 Patriots players most likely to find a new home on deadline day
Underused receiver Kendrick Bourne will almost certainly be a prime target for trade talks as the deadline approaches Tuesday afternoon. But he’s not the only Patriot you can say that about.
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
How much cap space do the New York Giants project to have in 2023?
The New York Giants are listed as potential buyers ahead of the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline. The deadline takes place tomorrow afternoon (November 2). General manager Joe Schoen could look to make a deal to bolster the Giants’ roster for the second half of the season after an impressive 6-2 start. But the Giants’ salary cap situation might get in the way as the team builds toward a brighter long-term future.
Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis
Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor isn’t ruled out just yet for their Week 9 clash against the New England Patriots. But the latest update on his injury status doesn’t bode well for his prospects. According to Colts insider for The Athletic Zak Keefer, Taylor is expected to miss practice due to his recurring […] The post Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
Broncos GM George Paton drops bombshell on Bradley Chubb trade that’s hard to believe
The Denver Broncos made one of the most shocking trades at the 2022 NFL trade deadline when they sent Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. It was a huge move that signaled that Denver knows it has more work to do and plans to do a soft rebuild. However, general manager George Paton doesn’t see it that way.
Browns’ asking price for Kareem Hunt revealed after no trade occurs
Kareem Hunt was rumored to be a trade candidate during the offseason. He was reportedly seeking to be moved during that time but nothing came to fruition. Hunt was once again rumored to be in trade talks ahead of the deadline on Tuesday. However, the Cleveland Browns were not able to finalize a deal. The […] The post Browns’ asking price for Kareem Hunt revealed after no trade occurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Falcons deal Dean Marlowe to Bills at trade deadline
The Atlanta Falcons have traded depth safety Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills at the deadline in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade
The Dallas Cowboys made a move on deadline day, but it wasn’t the Brandin Cooks deal that fans were hoping for. Heck, it was not even a trade! On Tuesday minutes after the trade deadline has passed, the Cowboys officially announced that they have waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill. According to Calvin Watkins of Dallas […] The post Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
First Coast News
Jaguars trade for suspended Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars may have found their number one receiver Calvin Ridley, the team announced Tuesday. This past March, Ridley was suspended for the current season after it was found that he bet on NFL games during the 2021 season. “We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley...
Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades
After publically requesting a trade over the summer and giving a tearful goodbye to Robert Quinn after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Roquan Smith is officially on the move after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round […] The post Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
