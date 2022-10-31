Read full article on original website
WMTW
Electrical fires cause underground explosions near Maine border
DOVER, N.H. — Firefighters in Dover, New Hampshire, are investigating the cause of underground fires that set off explosions late Sunday night. Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane said they were called to Second Street just before midnight Monday morning for what was originally reported as a structure fire. He said crews did not find a building on fire but did discover electric meters on fire in an alleyway behind the building. Crews also said there were flames shooting out of manholes.
WMUR.com
Pregnant cow shot, killed on Weare farm
WEARE, N.H. — A family in Weare is asking for answers after a pregnant cow was shot and killed on their farm. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the cow, who was named Cookie, was shot on Sunday at some point from early morning to midday. "She was...
whdh.com
Crossing guard hit in Hudson, NH
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A crossing guard in Hudson, New Hampshire was hit by a car this morning while trying to stop traffic on Route 102, according to police. Police say the crossing guard was knocked down in the road near Alvirne High School, and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua with what appeared to be minor injuries.
Salem, NH 3rd grader dies after being hit by car
SALEM, N.H. - A third grader in Salem, New Hampshire has died after he was hit by a car.John Conway was a student at the Fisk Elementary School. Superintendent Maura Palmer said Conway died Tuesday after a car hit him in front of his home over the weekend. A police log stated that the boy was unresponsive and flown to a Boston hospital after he was hit on Saturday night. The Eagle-Tribune reported that the driver has cooperated with police and no charges have been filed yet."It is with sadness that we inform you about a loss to our school community," Palmer said in an email to parents about Conway's death. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students."Palmer said crisis intervention teams and counselors at Salem schools are available to help the community with the loss.
WMUR.com
November starts with stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An exceptional stretch of warmer-than-normal temperatures is in the forecast over the next several days. Average high temperatures for early November are in the mid-50s for Concord, and we’ll reach the 60s each of the next few days thanks to an area of high pressure providing bright skies and mild air mass.
WMUR.com
North Hampton man reported missing 35 years ago Tuesday
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man went missing 35 years ago, and has not been seen since. North Hampton police said Thomas Poirier, 31 at the time, was reported missing by his mother on Nov. 1, 1987. She told investigators she believed her son was on his...
WMUR.com
Salem boy died after car struck him Saturday
SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old Salem boy died after he was hit by a car Saturday night, school officials said. Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer said in an email to parents Tuesday evening that third-grader John Conway died after a car struck him in front of his house. Conway was...
nbcboston.com
Crossing Guard Hit by Car Near New Hampshire High School
A crossing guard was hit by a car near Alrirne High School in Hudson, New Hampshire on Tuesday. Police said the crossing guard, a 65-year-old man, was knocked to the ground when he was hit by the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu on Route 102. His injuries did not appear serious, but he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Mass. woman charged after rollover crash in New Hampshire
SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A Peabody, Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, state police said. Samantha Famolare, 30, was charged with driving after revocation or suspension of license (Class A Misdemeanor) and reckless driving (violation) after the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., state police said.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man found dead in New Hampshire on Halloween 51 years ago; case still unsolved
LOUDON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was found dead in New Hampshire on Halloween in 1971, and the case remains unsolved. Officials said Daniel O'Connell, 28, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was found dead in a wooded area off Route 106 in Loudon 51 years ago. An autopsy revealed he died...
WMUR.com
14-year-old Concord girl last seen alive 33 years ago
CONCORD, N.H. — The case of a 14-year-old Concord teenager who has not been seen alive in 33 years was likely the victim of a homicide, and the case has not yet been solved. Sonya Moore was last seen on Nov. 2, 1989 when she left her home on Summer Street in Concord.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Investigator availability stipend proposal tabled
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A request to enter into a side bar negotiation to provide an additional $25 a week in availability pay to Manchester Police Department investigators and investigative supervisors has been tabled by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s Committee on Human Resources and Insurance. Manchester...
thepulseofnh.com
Rochester Man Seriously Injured In Hunting Mishap
A 47-year-old Rochester man was seriously injured Sunday morning when he slipped while climbing into a tree stand to hunt. Jonathan Steeves fell five-feet to the ground in to Strafford. Fish and Game officers assisted by local police and rescue responded to the scene and Steeves was taken to Wentworth Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
NECN
Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH
A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend. Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim's condition was not released. Bergerson faces charges...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Rents in Manchester decreased 1.6 percent in September from the previous month, a greater decrease than the average a 0.7 percent recorded nationally, according to the website Apartment List. Year-over-year, rent growth in Manchester currently stands at 2.3 percent, one-tenth the 24.9 percent increase recorded at this time last year....
Lovebird Donuts Offering Vegan Treats and Coffee at First New Hampshire Location
Did someone say vegan donuts AND coffee? Count us in. This Friday, November 4, Lovebird Donuts will be opening its first New Hampshire location at 33 Vaughan Mall in Portsmouth. The original craft donut and coffee shop is based in Kittery, Maine, and recently celebrated two years of being among just a handful of plant-based donut shops in the country, according to their website.
Man charged following deadly shooting in road near Mall of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged in a deadly shooting in broad daylight near the Mall of New Hampshire.The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of South Willow and Kay streets in Manchester.New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said witnesses told them someone had been shot in the roadway. Officers found 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic unresponsive. He was pronounced dead in at the scene.Tyrese Harris of Manchester was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree murder. Prosecutors said Harris knowingly caused Cardakovic's death by shooting him and also recklessly caused his death by "manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life."Harris is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, but a date has not yet been set.
Gilford, NH named one of the best places in the US to buy a lake house
A New England community is among the best to own a lake house, according to Evolve. The website compiled a list of the the 12 best places to buy a lake house in 2023 with locations across the country. Gilford, New Hampshire, earned itself a spot on the list. “When...
North Andover police ask for help identifying man that broke into Merrimack College apartments
North Andover police are asking the public for help identifying a man that allegedly broke into apartment units in a building that housed Merrimack College students. In a letter to its community, Merrimack College said the man attempted to gain entrance into multiple units at Royal Crest Estates and even gained entrance into a few units while residents were asleep.
Get Your Tickets for the Ever-Popular Candlelight Stroll in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
One of the most popular events of the holiday season is strolling under the stars along the lantern-lit streets and decorations, taking in the rich history of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Can you believe it's already here? That time-honored tradition is back for its 43rd season, when people travel from all...
