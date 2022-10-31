Read full article on original website
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
Showtime’s ‘City on a Hill’ Canceled After 3 Seasons
“City on a Hill,” Showtime’s drama series starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, has been canceled after three seasons. “‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” a statement from the cable channel reads. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.” The news comes a month after the show’s eight-episode third season wrapped in September. The decision was reportedly made...
Actor Michael Imperioli steps back into the spotlight for 'The White Lotus'
JAMES GANDOLFINI: (As Tony Soprano) You're going to take his family into the 21st century. MICHAEL IMPERIOLI: (As Christopher Moltisanti) We're already in the 21st century, though, T. Whatever you say, T. I'd follow you into the gates of hell. CHANG: "The Sopranos" has been off the air for 15...
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Threatened to Quit if the Schedule Didn’t Work Around His Weekly ‘Disappearance’ Routine
Actor James Arness took the schedule in his personal life so seriously that he almost quit 'Gunsmoke' to not allow the shooting schedule to conflict with it.
Sydney Sweeney Wasn’t Worried About Being Typecast as a ‘Blonde Bombshell’ Just 3 Years Ago
Sydney Sweeney wasn't worried about being typecast for her looks just a few years back. Has she changed her tune in recent years?
Michael Imperioli Crashed A Car With James Gandolfini On His First Day Of ‘The Sopranos’
The actor opened up about the “really bad” accident that ended in a surprising twist.
Meet 'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast and Characters
The cast of "The White Lotus" told Newsweek all about their characters and what to expect in Season 2.
The White Lotus Creator Mike White Drops Hints About Season 3 Location & Cast
Mike White is already dreaming up The White Lotus Season 3. On the red carpet for the second season of the HBO series, the writer told Deadline that he'd love to branch out to a different continent for the next installment. "We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it’s hard to think about the next race," said White.
Fans left shocked by Theo James scene in new episode of The White Lotus
Viewers have flooded to social media in astonishment over one of Theo James' scenes in the latest episode of The White Lotus. The HBO comedy murder mystery series returned last night (Sunday, 30 October) for its second season and it's already caused quite the stir as a result of a rather risqué scene.
Collider
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
ComicBook
Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller
Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Kicked Off With Surprise Superstar Cameo
There was quite a bit to keep track of in last night’s White Lotus Season 2 premiere. Were the four Aperol spritzes atop the table of Aubrey Plaza and co.’s luncheon put there to make the couples seem annoyingly trendy, or is it just a signature Italian drink? How did Michael Imperioli manage to get even hotter after The Sopranos? And was that a prosthetic flying between Theo James’ legs or just a sign from God?With all of these questions and more between the wry punchlines and Mike White-ian social commentary, you might’ve missed an Easter egg cameo. In the...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Sydney Sweeney Got Great Advice on Set That She Keeps on Her Phone
Sydney Sweeney learned a lot while working on 'The Handmaid's Tale.' She received some great advice that she still carries with her today.
WATCH: The Inside Job Season 2 Teaser Introduces Adam Scott's Illuminati Mind Eraser
Inside Job will soon return for more deep-state shenanigans. In a clip released today, the adult animated comedy takes us inside an unconventional group therapy: Anonymous Anonymous, where shadowy figures from the clandestine world can open up. Lizzy Caplan returns to voice Reagan Ridley, socially awkward tech genius and daughter of Cognito Inc. head Rand Ridley (Christian Slater).
The White Lotus, Big Mouth, and The Devil's Hour Lead a Weekend of Premieres
Happy Halloween weekend! Over the next few days, television delivers a frightfully packed lineup, as Emmy darling The White Lotus returns for its second season on HBO, Big Mouth Season 6 offers more raunchy fun, and Prime Video bows supernatural thriller The Devil’s Hour. Plus, Jon Bernthal’s American Gigolo...
A Game of Thrones Alum and Newbie Break Down House of the Dragon Season 1
Our watch is ended, for now — House of the Dragon wrapped its first season on October 23 with a finale that's already been watched by 9.3 million viewers. The Game of Thrones prequel based on George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood kept up an impressive pace throughout its inaugural season, averaging 29 million viewers per episode (yes, even though a lot of them couldn't see what was happening at times).
Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini Prepare to Say Goodbye in the Trailer for Dead to Me's Final Season
Dead to Me will soon be laid to rest. In the trailer for the final season of the Netflix original series, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) are forced to face the music when the body of Steve (James Marsden) is finally discovered. When we last saw our leading ladies, they were the victims of a hit and run perpetrated by none other than Steve's twin brother Ben (also James Marsden), but the trailer reveals that the duo is alive and well following their accident, if a little worse for wear.
