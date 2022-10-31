Denmark mall shooting brings focus on mental health instead of gun control

Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
'Constitutional sheriffs' movement urges law enforcement to intervene in election process
Amid reports of harassment outside ballot drop boxes and threats to election workers, experts are sounding the alarm about another potential source of election interference ahead of the 2022 midterms: a growing coalition of far-right "constitutional sheriffs" who are gearing up to insert themselves into upcoming elections. The "constitutional sheriffs"...
Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'
Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
Washington Examiner
US allies must shut down Chinese police stations
Chinese dissident Wang Jingyu thought he was safe from the Chinese Communist Party after he established a residence in Amsterdam . That was before he received a phone call from a Chinese “police station” in the Netherlands. The caller told him to return to China to “sort out...
Why America Loves Guns
Why does America love guns? There are various reasons, but it all comes down to the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, which has been ingrained in American culture since the country's inception.
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol attacked by flagpole-wielding immigrant in El Paso: CBP
AUSTIN, Texas — Border Patrol agents in El Paso used force to drive a group of Venezuelans out of the United States and back toward the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez in a tense scene on Monday, according to a new report. Video taken by the El Paso Times...
Washington Examiner
Is Pelosi’s attacker an illegal immigrant?
There is still a lot we don’t know about the man who attacked Paul Pelosi after 2 a.m. on Friday morning, but it seems increasingly clear that he was an illegal immigrant. David DePape reportedly grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, and, according to CNN, “left Canada about 20 years ago to pursue a relationship that brought him to California.”
Vox
The backlash against Ron DeSantis’s puzzling voter fraud arrests
In August, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state of Florida was arresting 20 people who had knowingly registered and voted illegally in the 2020 elections. He said these arrests were “just the first step” in his attempt to crackdown on alleged wide-scale voter fraud in the state, despite the fact that there is no evidence to prove voter fraud is a major concern in the state.
maritime-executive.com
Mastermind in Cocaine Smuggling Scheme Aboard MSC Vessels Arrested
In a new twist in the long-running drug smuggling case involving containerships from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), U.S. Federal authorities reported the indictment and arrest of one of the masterminds behind the narcotrafficking plot who they say worked with the crews and port workers moving over 20 tons of cocaine. The suspect was arrested at Miami International Airport on October 30 as he attempted to board an international flight.
American Gun Sales Collapse in 47 States
There are about 400 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based research project. This means that for every person in America, there are about 120 guns — an astonishingly high figure. The comparable number in Finland, for example, is 32 guns per 100 people, and in Germany […]
Tiny ‘Rattler’ Rifles For U.S. Special Operators May Be Adapted To Fire Soviet Ammo
US ArmyConversion kits would allow new Sig Sauer Rattler personal defense weapons to fire the ubiquitous 7.62x39mm round.
Far-Right Vote Fanatics Jailed After Refusing to Name Mystery Man
Court marshals escorted Gregg Philips and Catherine Engelbrecht, two leaders of far-right vote-monitoring group True the Vote, to jail on Monday for alleged contempt of court. They will stay in jail until they follow a federal judge’s order to identify a man they claim is an FBI informant in a defamation case that features right-wing conspiracy theorists and some possible evidence of actual misconduct by a technology company. Konnech, a Michigan election management software company, sued True the Vote in September and accused it of targeting the software company’s CEO via a viral social media campaign that damaged his business and led to a deluge of threats against him and his family. The unidentified man supposedly helped the two leaders find data to investigate Konnech and accuse it of sending sensitive poll worker information to China. But the saga has been muddied by CEO Eugene Yu being criminally charged for allegedly compromising a relatively small amount of county employee voter data in China. Of course, that criminal case does not show anything resembling the election fraud True the Vote has falsely claimed went down in the U.S.Read it at Votebeat Texas
Venezuelan migrants chastise peers, activist for ‘invading’ U.S.
Venezuelan migrants camping along the Rio Grande are trying to distance themselves from a Monday incursion into the United States repelled by border agents in El Paso firing pepper balls.
The Jewish Press
Biden Admin Probed Over ‘Illegal Efforts to Undermine Israeli Sovereignty Over Jerusalem’
A legal advocacy group says the Biden administration is violating U.S. law by funneling more than half-a-billion dollars to the Palestinian government and is demanding the administration release a slew of internal documents that the group believes will reveal an illegal effort “to undermine Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem,” according to a copy of the Freedom of Information Act request provided to the Washington Free Beacon.
BET
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Comments On Takeoff’s Fatal Shooting
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre weighed in Tuesday (Nov. 1) on the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff and the rash of other shootings in recent days, underscoring that the president is committed to stemming gun violence. “Enough is enough,” Jean-Pierre stated. “Gun violence in this country is an...
Border agents push back after Venezuelan migrants march into U.S.
Carrying a giant U.S. flag, dozens of Venezuelan migrants crossed the Rio Grande onto U.S. soil and demanded to be allowed in.
Newark Shooting: Two Cops Shot From Rooftop By Suspect With Long Gun
"I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted on Tuesday.
German official vows culprits ‘will pay’ for arson attack
BERLIN (AP) — Those behind a suspected arson attack on a German hotel intended to house refugee families will be tracked down and held to account, a top security official in eastern Germany said Saturday. Police said windows were broken and a fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m....
Alarmed by suicide attack, China and Pakistan work together on probe
KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 31 (Reuters) - It was the kind of attack Pakistani authorities had dreaded. A highly educated female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi in April along with their local driver, targeting nationals from Pakistan's most important partner and seeking to undermine a relationship on which Islamabad's financial survival largely depends.
Washington Examiner
The Department of Homeland Security has betrayed its constitutional obligations
There are few terms more calculated to cause a political ruckus than "deep state." Since the start of Donald Trump’s presidency almost six years ago, "deep state" has been a catchphrase for anything connected with the U.S. government that is opposed to Republicans . For a few reasons, I...
Mexican National Convicted of Murdering Federal Whistleblower in Scheme to Defraud Undocumented Workers
A 45-year-old from Mexico who prosecutors say was living in the United States illegally will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his role in killing a whistleblower who exposed his multi-million-dollar scheme to systematically employ and defraud undocumented workers. A federal jury in Georgia unanimously found Juan Rangel-Rubio guilty on a spate of felony charges in connection with the 2017 fatal shooting of Eliud Montoya, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
