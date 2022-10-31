Read full article on original website
providenceonline.com
Rediscover the Magic of Matunuck With a Stay at the Admiral Dewey Inn
For a fall beach getaway you don’t have to travel far to experience, there’s never been a better time to rediscover the Admiral Dewey Inn, an affordable local destination overflowing with charm and amenities. Surrounded by both farmland and sea, the yellow late-Victorian house exudes comfort and invites guests to explore all that the South County village of Matunuck has to offer.
ABC6.com
Trader Joe’s set to open its doors in Providence Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new Trader Joe’s grocery store in Providence will welcome in customers for the first time Thursday, marking the second Trader Joe’s to open in Rhode Island. The 9,408-square-foot location will officially open at 8 a.m., moments after a ceremonial ribbon cutting scheduled...
Rhode Island home sells for $17.7 million
The 11,000-square-foot mansion sits on an acre of land and has 11 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, access to a beach, a heated saltwater pool and more.
whatsupnewp.com
Hope & Main announces major expansion to Providence
PROVIDENCE, RI -Hope & Main, the state’s premier food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many Rhode Island makers and foodies alike have hoped for—a greater presence in Providence. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, announced that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut...
Waterfront housing development coming to East Providence
site, which was abandoned more than 20 years ago, has since been remediated.
providenceonline.com
Influencer: Rhody’s Own Maxim Cover Girl Semi-Finalist and Actress Julie Ann Dawson
Congrats on placing within the top of the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. How does it feel?. It’s pretty crazy to me that I beat out approximately 35,000 contestants, and that is something to be proud of! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, and fans.
whatsupnewp.com
16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13
Newport and Bristol Counties will celebrate its dynamic food scene during the 16th annual Newport Restaurant Week, which takes place Nov. 4-13, 2022. The event offers diners exceptional culinary experiences from more than 50 participating restaurants, according to Discover Newport, the sponsor and organizer of the event. Specials include prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more deals and discounts.
ABC6.com
Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
Valley Breeze
With new restaurants looking to come to NP, council explores more liquor licenses
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Various people are making significant investments to bring restaurants to North Providence even though they have no guarantee that they’ll be able to land a license to serve liquor, says one local councilman. Council President Dino Autiello told The North Providence Breeze that he thinks...
uri.edu
Maryland native drawn to RI for ocean engineering, stayed because of the blue economy
KINGSTON, R.I. – Oct. 31, 2022 – When Edgewater, Maryland native Maeve Story was deciding where to study ocean engineering, she confidently selected the University of Rhode Island. What she didn’t realize prior to enrolling at URI was how fast Rhode Island’s blue economy was growing and what...
For just 3rd time on record, 2 hurricanes are in Atlantic in November
Hurricane Lisa, a Category 1 storm, will be impacting the country of Belize and other areas in Central America. Lisa is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.
fox61.com
New England Christmas Festival coming to Mohegan Sun
The New England Christmas Festival is coming to Mohegan Sun on Nov. 4-6. Shop small with hundreds of artisans in attendance.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida
If you want to really get to know the scenic East Coast of the US and absorb its unique charm, a road trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida is an amazing way to visit the buzzing cities, awe-inspiring nature and golden beaches that this coastline is famously dotted with.
WPRI
Haunted Armory in East Greenwich
In 1913, just six years after their formation, the Varnum Continentals began construction of a medieval-style armory at the corner of Main and Division Streets in East Greenwich, RI. In the mid-1800s, the site had been the location of the Rhode Island Central Bank, the first bank in the town.
foxnebraska.com
Hypodermic needle found in Halloween candy, police in Rhode Island say
Authorities in a Rhode Island town are asking residents to check their child’s Halloween candy after a parent told police they found a hypodermic needle in their child’s candy. It has been brought to our attention from a resident in Barrington that they found a wrapped/sealed hypodermic needle...
providenceonline.com
Providence Coal Fired Pizza Serves up a Slice of Thanksgiving
When most people think of “Thanksgiving pie,” apple, pumpkin, and pecan come to mind – but not at Providence Coal Fired Pizza. November marks the return of their fan-favorite Thanksgiving Pizza. It all started over seven years ago when an employee suggested a Turkey Day special. “We figured, why not try something and see what happens?” recalls operating partner David Bertolini. “Since then we have been running the Thanksgiving Pizza every year because of all the positive feedback we’ve had and the phone calls the second year asking if we would be running it again.”
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
Brown Daily Herald
‘The energy is getting better’: Providence Place mall begins to bounce back
Escalators and the fully-carpeted floors at the Providence Place mall are once again bustling with lines of shoppers. But visitors’ experiences have changed drastically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as have the stores they shop at, mall employees and shoppers told The Herald. These shifts have prompted...
GoLocalProv
Over 9 Hour Wait at Hasbro ER, Says Rhode Island Mother — “Something Needs to Be Done”
A Rhode Island mother said that she was told the wait time would be 9 hours to see a doctor, when she brought her toddler to Hasbro Children’s Hospital early Wednesday morning with what she said were worrying health issues. Melissa DaRosa said when her three-year-old daughter was throwing...
Car fire on I-95 North in Providence cleared
A car on fire closed the left lane and shoulder on I-95 North Wednesday afternoon.
