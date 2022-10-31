ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

providenceonline.com

Rediscover the Magic of Matunuck With a Stay at the Admiral Dewey Inn

For a fall beach getaway you don’t have to travel far to experience, there’s never been a better time to rediscover the Admiral Dewey Inn, an affordable local destination overflowing with charm and amenities. Surrounded by both farmland and sea, the yellow late-Victorian house exudes comfort and invites guests to explore all that the South County village of Matunuck has to offer.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Trader Joe’s set to open its doors in Providence Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new Trader Joe’s grocery store in Providence will welcome in customers for the first time Thursday, marking the second Trader Joe’s to open in Rhode Island. The 9,408-square-foot location will officially open at 8 a.m., moments after a ceremonial ribbon cutting scheduled...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Hope & Main announces major expansion to Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI -Hope & Main, the state’s premier food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many Rhode Island makers and foodies alike have hoped for—a greater presence in Providence. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, announced that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13

Newport and Bristol Counties will celebrate its dynamic food scene during the 16th annual Newport Restaurant Week, which takes place Nov. 4-13, 2022. The event offers diners exceptional culinary experiences from more than 50 participating restaurants, according to Discover Newport, the sponsor and organizer of the event. Specials include prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more deals and discounts.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
WARWICK, RI
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida

If you want to really get to know the scenic East Coast of the US and absorb its unique charm, a road trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Orlando, Florida is an amazing way to visit the buzzing cities, awe-inspiring nature and golden beaches that this coastline is famously dotted with.
ORLANDO, FL
WPRI

Haunted Armory in East Greenwich

In 1913, just six years after their formation, the Varnum Continentals began construction of a medieval-style armory at the corner of Main and Division Streets in East Greenwich, RI. In the mid-1800s, the site had been the location of the Rhode Island Central Bank, the first bank in the town.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
providenceonline.com

Providence Coal Fired Pizza Serves up a Slice of Thanksgiving

When most people think of “Thanksgiving pie,” apple, pumpkin, and pecan come to mind – but not at Providence Coal Fired Pizza. November marks the return of their fan-favorite Thanksgiving Pizza. It all started over seven years ago when an employee suggested a Turkey Day special. “We figured, why not try something and see what happens?” recalls operating partner David Bertolini. “Since then we have been running the Thanksgiving Pizza every year because of all the positive feedback we’ve had and the phone calls the second year asking if we would be running it again.”
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI

