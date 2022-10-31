Read full article on original website
KUTV
GALLERY: Festive homes, Halloween costumes seen across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns are celebrating the spookiest time of year with skeletons, lights, and, of course, costumes. Halloween night was expected to be a pleasant one across the state, with temperatures in the 50s along the Wasatch Front. Officials emphasized safety leading up to the holiday,...
Viral video appears to show Utah teens wearing blackface
A video allegedly showing Utah teenagers wearing blackface while inside a store on Halloween night has gone viral on social media.
BET
Utah Authorities Investigating Viral Video Of Teens In Blackface Wearing Chain Gang Uniforms
A video of teenagers in Utah in blackface for Halloween has gone viral. The video, which was originally posted on TikTok, shows teens in a Cedar City Walmart wearing chain gang uniforms and someone can be heard saying in the background, “Do you guys understand the consequences of what you’ve just done?”
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
upr.org
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes
Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
ksl.com
Viral video of Utah teens in blackface prompts school, police inquiry
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox condemned a video circulating on social media Tuesday that depicts what appears to be teens wearing blackface and dressed as inmates, accompanied by at least one white person wearing a police costume. "We strongly condemn racism in all its forms and...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah is the second-most stressed state according to new study
SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday, Nov.2 is National Stress Awareness Day and a new study is calling Utah one of the most stressed states in the nation. An analysis of tweets done by virtual healthcare company PlushCare said Utah is second on the list of most stressed-out states. And we’re only beaten by Hawaii.
Election Day lunar eclipse to be visible in Utah
Next Tuesday will be a special one across Utah, and not just because it's Election Day. There will be a total lunar eclipse, the last one for nearly three years.
ksl.com
Utah family of bullied Black girl who died by suicide files $14M claim
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death by suicide.
utahstories.com
Can Your Dog Smell a Rat? Utah Rat Catching Competition Open to all Dogs
Does your dog have what it takes to be a world-class rat catcher?. Journey is a scrappy, alert miniature schnauzer. She approaches the training enclosure with the air of a veteran hunter, and once inside, quickly gets to work. It takes seconds for her to sniff out the first rat. Her handler, Jalynn Davis, knows she’s found her prey, buried in straw and encased in a PVC tube, because Journey stands stock still with just a slight lift of her tail. When Davis goes to her and yells out, ”rat,” Journey barks ferociously for a beat and then moves on to find the next one.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Winter storm blankets Utah with rain, snow, wind
SALT LAKE CITY — A storm on Wednesday morning is bringing snow, rain and wind across Northern Utah. The first storm of November is a reminder for those who haven't pulled out their winter coats and other clothing yet, it might be that time. Several ski resorts showed snow...
osoblanco.org
Why Utah’s Nutty Putty Cave Is Sealed? Details of the Nutty Putty cave death footage explained
Nutty Putty Cave was noted for its tiny passages. Dale Green, who discovered them in 1960, gave them their current name because of the clay found there. The hydrothermal cave may be located 55 miles from Salt Lake City to the southwest of Utah Lake. John Edward Jones, age 26, was a married student of medicine. On top of that, he wasn’t a beginner in cave exploring; he’d done enough of it previously. He, his brother, and his father used to go on cave expeditions when they were kids. His father started the Utah Cave Rescue organisation and volunteered to be a trapped victim for the cause.
eastidahonews.com
Local man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KSL.com) — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah’s 3rd District Court...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah man found deceased inside Wupatki National Monument in Arizona
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A 46-year-old Utah man was found deceased Monday inside Wupatki National Monument in Arizona, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. According to a news release, the man, who has been identified as Conan Stults, was discovered dead Monday morning by a county search and rescue team. He was found south of the Lomaki Pueblo area within Wupatki National Monument.
kjzz.com
Emergency, road crews ready for storm's impact in southern Utah
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Utah’s early November winter storm is expected to impact much of the state, including southern Utah. Crews with the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Highway Patrol said they are ready. UDOT officials tell 2News they have already been pre-treating roads in advance...
Look at what may be the new Utah state flag
A commission tasked with designing a new Utah state flag met on Tuesday, and it appears a design has been advanced for a final vote.
kslnewsradio.com
Crash near Wyoming border leaves two dead
RICH COUNTY, Utah — A crash in Sage Creek Junction, Utah killed two people and injured one Wednesday morning. The Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened on S.R. 30, about four miles away from the Utah-Wyoming border. According to UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden, a Toyota Camry and a...
ksl.com
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
ksl.com
Why this Utah couple's new app isn't your average social media platform
FARMINGTON — Richard Lee remembers how messy the family group chat used to be. The youngest of six children, all of Lee's siblings are married with kids of their own, he said, plus he and his wife have five kids. At one point, the family group chat had 17 people in it, resulting in sporadic notifications throughout the day and confusion over when particular conversations started, Lee said.
Utah drivers are killing more pedestrians and cyclists
Utah drivers have killed or seriously hurt pedestrians and cyclists this year at an extraordinary rate. By the numbers: At least 65 Utahns have been killed in traffic while they were on foot, cycling or on "personal conveyance" devices, like wheelchairs and scooters, according to state data on ZeroFatalities.com and weekly crash reports.
