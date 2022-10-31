Does your dog have what it takes to be a world-class rat catcher?. Journey is a scrappy, alert miniature schnauzer. She approaches the training enclosure with the air of a veteran hunter, and once inside, quickly gets to work. It takes seconds for her to sniff out the first rat. Her handler, Jalynn Davis, knows she’s found her prey, buried in straw and encased in a PVC tube, because Journey stands stock still with just a slight lift of her tail. When Davis goes to her and yells out, ”rat,” Journey barks ferociously for a beat and then moves on to find the next one.

