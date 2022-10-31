I left my nightmare first date early because of these red flags

This would-be relationship was toast before it began.

Renan Pacheco, an LA actor of French descent, posted a TikTok detailing his horrible first date with Kimberley, who had two distinct red flags that he just couldn’t overlook.

As it turns out, the woman — the first American Pacheco has dated, he clarifies — doesn’t eat gluten or drink alcohol.

“I arrive at the restaurant. First of all, her name’s Kimberley — it’s not my favorite name, but it’s fine, she’s pretty. So we sit down and we take the menu and she looks me in the eyes and she tells me she doesn’t eat gluten,” he said in a TikTok with 17.4 million views.

“You don’t eat gluten, but how can you not eat gluten?” he continued in a reenactment of the fateful conversation. “Gluten is my life, Kimberley. Gluten is croissant, gluten is baguette. How can you not eat gluten?

Then he ordered a glass of wine, hoping it would curb his apprehension about the date thus far — and it was then Kimberley told him she’s sworn off alcohol, too.

“How can you not drink alcohol in your life, Kimberley?” questioned Pacheco, who regularly asks his American followers about commonplace American attitudes he doesn’t understand. “Alcohol is joy.”

He was in disbelief that someone in America would swear off alcohol and bread. TikTok/@iamrenanpacheco

He admitted in the now-viral TikTok that he’d left the restaurant “without saying goodbye.”

“I couldn’t stay there. I’m sorry, but I can’t have a love relationship with someone who doesn’t eat gluten and doesn’t drink wine,” he said to end the clip. “I’m sorry, Kimberley.”

The comments section became a chorus of laughter as users applauded Pacheco’s quips.

“I literally knew u would say disaster before u said it,” one user wrote, to which the creator replied: “You knew Kimberley wasn’t a match for me.”

“I cant have gluten, I’ll just have double of the wine,” joked someone else.

“‘Gluten is … croissant,'” another wrote. “That’s my new phrase for every moment of disbelief.”

“Every European understands the pain,” a native fellow added.

“…And then she say that she’s lactose intolerant and don’t eat cheese,” one viewer quipped, to which Pacheco said he would “run back home.”

“Totally agree! Gluten & wine are LIFE,” another agreed.